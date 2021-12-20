Get scans
This operation returns the list of the scans performed by the current user, together with their status.
Request parameters
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Value
op
|String
|Get the list of scans
get_scans
limit
|Integer
|Limit the number of returned scans
workspace_id
|Integer
|(optional) Only show scans from this workspace
target_id
|Integer
|(optional) Only show scans from this target
Request example
{
"op": "get_scans",
"limit": 4,
"workspace_id": 5425246
}
Response parameters
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Value
op_status
|String
|The status of the operation
|-
success
-
fail
scans
|Array
|The list of scans for the current user.
(Returned in case of a successful operation)
A scan has the following attributes:
error
|String
|Error message.
(Returned in case of a failed operation)
Response example
{
"op_status": "success",
"scans": [
{
"scan_id": 456234,
"scan_status": "running"
},
{
"scan_id": 456235,
"scan_status": "finished"
},
{
"scan_id": 456236,
"scan_status": "waiting"
},
{
"scan_id": 456237,
"scan_status": "stopped"
}
]
}