This operation returns the list of the scans performed by the current user, together with their status.

Request parameters

NameTypeDescriptionValue
opStringGet the list of scansget_scans
limitIntegerLimit the number of returned scans
workspace_idInteger(optional) Only show scans from this workspace
target_idInteger(optional) Only show scans from this target

Request example

{
  "op": "get_scans",
  "limit": 4,
  "workspace_id": 5425246
}

Response parameters

NameTypeDescriptionValue
op_statusStringThe status of the operation- success
- fail
scansArrayThe list of scans for the current user.
(Returned in case of a successful operation)
A scan has the following attributes:
  • scan_id : Integer - the ID of the scan (to be used in get_output)
  • scan_status : String - the status code of the scan
errorStringError message.
(Returned in case of a failed operation)

Response example

{
  "op_status": "success",
  "scans": [
    {
      "scan_id": 456234,
      "scan_status": "running"
    },
    {
      "scan_id": 456235,
      "scan_status": "finished"
    },
    {
      "scan_id": 456236,
      "scan_status": "waiting"
    },
    {
      "scan_id": 456237,
      "scan_status": "stopped"
    }
  ]
}