Get targets
This operation returns the list of targets belonging to the current user, including their names.
Request parameters
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Value
op
|String
|Get the list of targets
get_scans
limit
|Integer
|Limit the number of returned targets
workspace_id
|Integer
|(optional) Only show the targets in this workspace. To find the ids of your workspaces, use the
get_workspaces method.
Request example
{
"op": "get_targets",
"limit": 3
}
Response parameters
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Value
op_status
|String
|The status of the operation
|-
success
-
fail
targets
|Array
|The list of targets for the current user.
(Returned in case of a successful operation)
A target has the following attributes:
error
|String
|Error message.
(Returned in case of a failed operation)
Response example
{
"op_status": "success",
"scans": [
{
"target_id": 8785534,
"name": "176.28.50.165",
"workspace_id": 36489826
},
{
"target_id": 9796332,
"name": "testphp.vulnweb.com",
"workspace_id": 42809779
},
{
"target_id": 65442312,
"name": "http://testphp.vulnweb.com/",
"workspace_id": 42809779
}
]
}