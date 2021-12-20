Home Pentest-Tools.com Logo

This operation returns the list of targets belonging to the current user, including their names.

Request parameters

NameTypeDescriptionValue
opStringGet the list of targetsget_scans
limitIntegerLimit the number of returned targets
workspace_idInteger(optional) Only show the targets in this workspace. To find the ids of your workspaces, use the get_workspaces method.

Request example

{
  "op": "get_targets",
  "limit": 3
}

Response parameters

NameTypeDescriptionValue
op_statusStringThe status of the operation- success
- fail
targetsArrayThe list of targets for the current user.
(Returned in case of a successful operation)

A target has the following attributes:
  • target_id: Integer
  • name:String
  • workspace_id:Integer
errorStringError message.
(Returned in case of a failed operation)

Response example

{
  "op_status": "success",
  "scans": [
    {
      "target_id": 8785534,
      "name": "176.28.50.165",
      "workspace_id": 36489826
    },
    {
      "target_id": 9796332,
      "name": "testphp.vulnweb.com",
      "workspace_id": 42809779
    },
    {
      "target_id": 65442312,
      "name": "http://testphp.vulnweb.com/",
      "workspace_id": 42809779
    }
  ]
}