Home Pentest-Tools.com Logo

Get wordlists

This operation returns the list of wordlists belonging to the current user, including their names.

Request parameters

NameTypeDescriptionValue
opStringGet the list of wordlistsget_wordlists
limitIntegerLimit the number of returned wordlists

Request example

{
  "op": "get_wordlists",
  "limit": 3
}

Response parameters

NameTypeDescriptionValue
op_statusStringThe status of the operation- success
- fail
wordlistsArrayThe list of wordlists for the current user
(Returned in case of a successful operation)

A wordlist has the following attributes:
  • wordlist_id : Integer - used in the tool_params of some tools
  • name : String
errorStringError message.
(Returned in case of a failed operation)

Response example

{
  "op_status": "success",
  "wordlists": [
    {
      "wordlist_id": 1,
      "name": "URL Fuzzer (default)"
    },
    {
      "wordlist_id": 2,
      "name": "Common config files (default)"
    },
    {
      "wordlist_id": 10,
      "name": "My wordlist"
    }
  ]
}