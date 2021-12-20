Get wordlists
This operation returns the list of wordlists belonging to the current user, including their names.
Request parameters
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Value
op
|String
|Get the list of wordlists
get_wordlists
limit
|Integer
|Limit the number of returned wordlists
Request example
{
"op": "get_wordlists",
"limit": 3
}
Response parameters
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Value
op_status
|String
|The status of the operation
|-
success
-
fail
wordlists
|Array
|The list of wordlists for the current user
(Returned in case of a successful operation)
A wordlist has the following attributes:
error
|String
|Error message.
(Returned in case of a failed operation)
Response example
{
"op_status": "success",
"wordlists": [
{
"wordlist_id": 1,
"name": "URL Fuzzer (default)"
},
{
"wordlist_id": 2,
"name": "Common config files (default)"
},
{
"wordlist_id": 10,
"name": "My wordlist"
}
]
}