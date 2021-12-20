Home Pentest-Tools.com Logo

This operation returns the list of workspaces belonging to the current user, including their names.

Request parameters

NameTypeDescriptionValue
opStringGet the list of workspacesget_workspaces
limitIntegerLimit the number of returned workspaces

Request example

{
  "op": "get_workspaces",
  "limit": 4
}

Response parameters

NameTypeDescriptionValue
op_statusStringThe status of the operation- success
- fail
workspacesArrayThe list of workspaces for the current user.
(Returned in case of a successful operation)
errorStringError message.
(Returned in case of a failed operation)		- invalid target
- invalid workspace

Response example

{
  "op_status": "success",
  "workspaces": [
    {
      "id": 42809779,
      "name": "My Workspace"
    },
    {
      "id": 73878548,
      "name": "VPN"
    },
    {
      "id": 36489826,
      "name": "Pentest firstexample.org"
    },
    {
      "id": 19939241,
      "name": "Pentest otherexample.org"
    }
  ]
}