Get workspaces
This operation returns the list of workspaces belonging to the current user, including their names.
Request parameters
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Value
op
|String
|Get the list of workspaces
get_workspaces
limit
|Integer
|Limit the number of returned workspaces
Request example
{
"op": "get_workspaces",
"limit": 4
}
Response parameters
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Value
op_status
|String
|The status of the operation
|-
success
-
fail
workspaces
|Array
|The list of workspaces for the current user.
(Returned in case of a successful operation)
error
|String
|Error message.
(Returned in case of a failed operation)
|-
invalid target
-
invalid workspace
Response example
{
"op_status": "success",
"workspaces": [
{
"id": 42809779,
"name": "My Workspace"
},
{
"id": 73878548,
"name": "VPN"
},
{
"id": 36489826,
"name": "Pentest firstexample.org"
},
{
"id": 19939241,
"name": "Pentest otherexample.org"
}
]
}