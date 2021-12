Some of our tools can be accessed programmatically using this API. The tools can be started, stopped and queried for output in a machine-friendly format (JSON). The following tools have support for API: Website Scan, Find Subdomains, Find Virtual Hosts, TCP Port Scan, UDP Port Scan, Network Scan OpenVAS, URL Fuzzer, SQLi Scan, XSS Scan, WordPress Scan, Drupal Scan.

All the API calls must be done using HTTP POST against the following URL: