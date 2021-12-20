Home Pentest-Tools.com Logo

Network Scan OpenVAS

Parameters

NameTypeDescriptionValue
tool_idIntegerThe id of this tool350
targetStringThe IP address or hostname that will be scanned
protocol_typeStringProtocol type- tcp (default)
- udp
scan_typeStringThe type of scan that you want to be performed- light
- full
- sniper
check_aliveStringUse host discovery to check if target is alive (optional)- on (default)
- off
port_typeStringPort type- common_ports (default)
- port_range
- port_list
commonmsStringType of common ports. Used when port_type is set to common_ports- OpenVAS default
- Top 10 ports
- Top 100 ports (default)
- Top 1000 ports
- Top 5000 ports
start_portIntegerStart port used when port_type is set to port_range
end_portIntegerEnd port used when port_type is set to port_range
list_of_portsStringComma separated list of ports. Used when port_type is set to port_listExample: 22,53,443

Start scan examples

{
  "op": "start_scan",
  "tool_id": 350,
  "target": "demo.pentest-tools.com",
  "tool_params": {
    "scan_type": "full",
    "check_alive": "on"
  }
}

{
  "op": "start_scan_by_targetid",
  "tool_id": 350,
  "target_id": 7585431,
  "tool_params": {
    "protocol_type": "udp",
    "scan_type": "light",
    "check_alive": "off",
    "port_type": "port_range",
    "start_port": 53,
    "end_port": 80
  }
}