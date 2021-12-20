Network Scan OpenVAS
Parameters
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Value
tool_id
|Integer
|The id of this tool
350
target
|String
|The IP address or hostname that will be scanned
protocol_type
|String
|Protocol type
|-
tcp (default)
-
udp
scan_type
|String
|The type of scan that you want to be performed
|-
light
-
full
-
sniper
check_alive
|String
|Use host discovery to check if target is alive (optional)
|-
on (default)
-
off
port_type
|String
|Port type
|-
common_ports (default)
-
port_range
-
port_list
commonms
|String
|Type of common ports. Used when
port_type is set to
common_ports
|-
OpenVAS default
-
Top 10 ports
-
Top 100 ports (default)
-
Top 1000 ports
-
Top 5000 ports
start_port
|Integer
|Start port used when
port_type is set to
port_range
end_port
|Integer
|End port used when
port_type is set to
port_range
list_of_ports
|String
|Comma separated list of ports. Used when
port_type is set to
port_list
|Example:
22,53,443
Start scan examples
{
"op": "start_scan",
"tool_id": 350,
"target": "demo.pentest-tools.com",
"tool_params": {
"scan_type": "full",
"check_alive": "on"
}
}
{
"op": "start_scan_by_targetid",
"tool_id": 350,
"target_id": 7585431,
"tool_params": {
"protocol_type": "udp",
"scan_type": "light",
"check_alive": "off",
"port_type": "port_range",
"start_port": 53,
"end_port": 80
}
}