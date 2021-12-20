Home Pentest-Tools.com Logo

Release notes

API Version 0.17

29 July 2021

Added 5 new methods for using the HTTP Request Logger:

API Version 0.16

14 July 2021

Added new workspace functionality:

API Version 0.15

21 June 2021

Added a new test to the new Website Scanner that checks whether HTTP TRACE/TRACK methods are enabled:

  • include this test in your scans by adding http_debug_methods to the options[discovery] parameter

API Version 0.14

4 June 2021

API Version 0.13

14 April 2021

API Version 0.12

14 October 2020

  • Added support for custom wordlists to the URL Fuzzer
  • You can get the wordlist_id by using the get_wordlists method

API Version 0.11

20 July 2020

API Version 0.10

17 June 2020

Allow parameter customization for Find Subdomains

API Version 0.9

5 February 2020

Added API support for TCP Port Scan and UDP Port Scan

API Version 0.8

25 January 2020

Added follow_redirects parameter and workspace functionality

API Version 0.7

26 March 2019

Added API support for SQLi Scan and XSS Scan

API Version 0.6

22 August 2018

Added API support for URL Fuzzer

API Version 0.5

27 June 2018

Added API support for Network Scan OpenVAS

API Version 0.4

26 June 2018

Added API support for Find Virtual Hosts

API Version 0.3

14 June 2018

Added get_scan_status operation

API Version 0.2

5 April 2018

Added API support for Find Subdomains

API Version 0.1

31 August 2017

First version