Release notes
API Version 0.17
29 July 2021
Added 5 new methods for using the HTTP Request Logger:
API Version 0.16
14 July 2021
Added new workspace functionality:
API Version 0.15
21 June 2021
Added a new test to the new Website Scanner that checks whether
HTTP TRACE/TRACK methods are enabled:
- include this test in your scans by adding
http_debug_methodsto the
options[discovery]parameter
API Version 0.14
4 June 2021
- Added SSL/TLS Scanner to the API
API Version 0.13
14 April 2021
- Added Website Scanner (new) to the API
- Added more payload types and support for POST data to the URL Fuzzer
API Version 0.12
14 October 2020
- Added support for custom wordlists to the URL Fuzzer
- You can get the
wordlist_idby using the
get_wordlistsmethod
API Version 0.11
20 July 2020
- Add new methods:
add_target,
update_target_description,
start_scan_by_targetid
- The
targetparameter was removed from
tool_paramsand included in the global
start_scanoperation. The change is backwards compatible so the old calling method will still work
- Added new parameters for the
get_scansmethod so the results can be filtered by:
workspace_idand
target_id
API Version 0.10
17 June 2020
Allow parameter customization for Find Subdomains
API Version 0.9
5 February 2020
Added API support for TCP Port Scan and UDP Port Scan
API Version 0.8
25 January 2020
Added
follow_redirects parameter and workspace functionality
API Version 0.7
26 March 2019
Added API support for SQLi Scan and XSS Scan
API Version 0.6
22 August 2018
Added API support for URL Fuzzer
API Version 0.5
27 June 2018
Added API support for Network Scan OpenVAS
API Version 0.4
26 June 2018
Added API support for Find Virtual Hosts
API Version 0.3
14 June 2018
Added
get_scan_status operation
API Version 0.2
5 April 2018
Added API support for Find Subdomains
API Version 0.1
31 August 2017
First version