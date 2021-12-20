Scan status codes

waiting The scan was queued and it is waiting to start.

running The scan was successfully started and it is running.

failed to start The has failed to start.

finished The scan has successfully finished its execution.

stopped The scan was stopped by the user.

timed out The allocated time for the scan has expired and the tool was stopped.

aborted An internal error has happened and the tool was stopped.

VPN connection error The scan failed because of a VPN error

auth failed The scanner failed to authenticate on the target while starting.