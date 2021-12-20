Home Pentest-Tools.com Logo

Scan status codes

A scan can have one of the following statuses

Scan statusDescription
waitingThe scan was queued and it is waiting to start.
runningThe scan was successfully started and it is running.
failed to startThe has failed to start.
finishedThe scan has successfully finished its execution.
stoppedThe scan was stopped by the user.
timed outThe allocated time for the scan has expired and the tool was stopped.
abortedAn internal error has happened and the tool was stopped.
VPN connection errorThe scan failed because of a VPN error
auth failedThe scanner failed to authenticate on the target while starting.
connection errorAn connection error/timeout has happened when starting the scan.