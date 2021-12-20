Scan status codes
A scan can have one of the following statuses
|Scan status
|Description
waiting
|The scan was queued and it is waiting to start.
running
|The scan was successfully started and it is running.
failed to start
|The has failed to start.
finished
|The scan has successfully finished its execution.
stopped
|The scan was stopped by the user.
timed out
|The allocated time for the scan has expired and the tool was stopped.
aborted
|An internal error has happened and the tool was stopped.
VPN connection error
|The scan failed because of a VPN error
auth failed
|The scanner failed to authenticate on the target while starting.
connection error
|An connection error/timeout has happened when starting the scan.