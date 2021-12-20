Home Pentest-Tools.com Logo

Scan test output format for the JSON output

The output format for a scan test in output_json (returned by get_output) for vulnerability scans (Website Scan, Network Scan OpenVAS, SQLi Scanner, XSS Scan, Wordpress Scanner, Drupal Scanner).

AttributeFormatDescription
idinteger
namestringThe name of the finding.
test_idinteger
test_namestring"default"
test_descriptionstringA description of the test
Example: "Checking for website technologies..."
test_finishedbooleanSet to true when the scan test finished running
confirmedbooleantrue if the finding has a high certainty of not being a false positive
cvestringThe CVE associated with the finding.
Values can be in following formats: None, "", "CVE-2017-3167, CVE-2017-3169"
cvssstringThe CVSS of the finding
Will be set to -1 if the finding does not have one
Example: -1, 7.5)
vuln_descriptionstringA short description of the finding.
Example: "Vulnerabilities found for server-side software"
vuln_evidenceobjectThe evidence for the finding.
It can have multiple formats in the data field, given by the type attribute
risk_descriptionstringA description of the risk associated with the finding
risk_levelstringConstants:
"0" - Informational
"1" - Low
"2" - Medium
"3" - High
screenshotsobjectAn object holding the screenshot for this finding in base64 format
statusintegerConstants:
0 - Open
1 - False positive
2 - Ignored
3 - Fixed
4 - Accepted
recommendationstringA short recommendation for fixing the vulnerability
vuln_idstringAn unique identifier for the finding
finding_verifiedbooleanThe value of the verified attribute in the web interface.
This attribute only exists for finished scans