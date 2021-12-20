Scan test output format for the JSON output
The output format for a scan test in
output_json (returned by
get_output) for vulnerability scans (Website Scan, Network Scan OpenVAS, SQLi Scanner, XSS Scan, Wordpress Scanner, Drupal Scanner).
|Attribute
|Format
|Description
id
integer
name
string
|The name of the finding.
test_id
integer
test_name
string
"default"
test_description
string
|A description of the test
Example:
"Checking for website technologies..."
test_finished
boolean
|Set to
true when the scan test finished running
confirmed
boolean
true if the finding has a high certainty of not being a false positive
cve
string
|The CVE associated with the finding.
Values can be in following formats:
None,
"",
"CVE-2017-3167, CVE-2017-3169"
cvss
string
|The CVSS of the finding
Will be set to
-1 if the finding does not have one
Example:
-1,
7.5)
vuln_description
string
|A short description of the finding.
Example:
"Vulnerabilities found for server-side software"
vuln_evidence
object
|The evidence for the finding.
It can have multiple formats in the
data field, given by the
type attribute
risk_description
string
|A description of the risk associated with the finding
risk_level
string
|Constants:
"0" - Informational
"1" - Low
"2" - Medium
"3" - High
screenshots
object
|An object holding the screenshot for this finding in base64 format
status
integer
|Constants:
0 - Open
1 - False positive
2 - Ignored
3 - Fixed
4 - Accepted
recommendation
string
|A short recommendation for fixing the vulnerability
vuln_id
string
|An unique identifier for the finding
finding_verified
boolean
|The value of the
verified attribute in the web interface.
This attribute only exists for finished scans