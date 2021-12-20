Scan test output format for the JSON output

id integer

name string The name of the finding.

test_id integer

test_name string "default"

test_description string A description of the test

Example: "Checking for website technologies..."

test_finished boolean Set to true when the scan test finished running

confirmed boolean true if the finding has a high certainty of not being a false positive

cve string The CVE associated with the finding.

Values can be in following formats: None , "" , "CVE-2017-3167, CVE-2017-3169"

cvss string The CVSS of the finding

Will be set to -1 if the finding does not have one

Example: -1 , 7.5 )

vuln_description string A short description of the finding.

Example: "Vulnerabilities found for server-side software"

vuln_evidence object The evidence for the finding.

It can have multiple formats in the data field, given by the type attribute

risk_description string A description of the risk associated with the finding

risk_level string Constants:

"0" - Informational

"1" - Low

"2" - Medium

"3" - High

screenshots object An object holding the screenshot for this finding in base64 format

status integer Constants:

0 - Open

1 - False positive

2 - Ignored

3 - Fixed

4 - Accepted

recommendation string A short recommendation for fixing the vulnerability

vuln_id string An unique identifier for the finding