Sniper
|Parameters
The ID of this tool. The value is
490.
The IP address or hostname that will be scanned.
The type of scan that you want to be performed. The value can be
sniper_auth or
false.
Port type. The value can be
common_ports,
port_range or
port_list.
Type of common ports. Used when
port_type is set to
common_ports. The value can be
Top 100 ports ,
Top 1000 ports or
Top 5000 ports.
Start port used when
port_type is set to
port_range.
End port used when
port_type is set to
port_range.
Comma separated list of ports combined with a range of ports. Used when
port_type is set to
port_list. Example:
22,53,443,8080-8888.
Protocol type used when
auth_type is set to
sniper_auth. The value can be
ssh,
winrm.
Port used when
auth_type is set to
sniper_auth. Example:
22.
Username used when
auth_type is set to
sniper_auth. Example:
admin.
Password used when
auth_type is set to
sniper_auth. Example:
password.
SSH key used when
auth_type is set to
sniper_auth and protocol is set to
ssh. Example:
password.
Authentication type used when
auth_type is set to
sniper_auth and protocol is set to
winrm. The value can be
ntlm or
basic.