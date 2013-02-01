Home Pentest-Tools.com Logo
Parameters
Parameter
tool_id
Type
integer
required
true
The ID of this tool. The value is 490.
Parameter
target
Type
string
required
true
The IP address or hostname that will be scanned.
Parameter
auth_type
Type
bool
default:
 
false
The type of scan that you want to be performed. The value can be sniper_auth or false.
Parameter
port_type
Type
string
default:
 
common_ports
Port type. The value can be common_ports, port_range or port_list.
Parameter
commons
Type
string
default:
 
Top 100 ports
Type of common ports. Used when port_type is set to common_ports. The value can be Top 100 ports , Top 1000 ports or Top 5000 ports.
Parameter
start_port
Type
integer
Start port used when port_type is set to port_range.
Parameter
end_port
Type
integer
End port used when port_type is set to port_range.
Parameter
list_of_ports
Type
string
Comma separated list of ports combined with a range of ports. Used when port_type is set to port_list. Example: 22,53,443,8080-8888.
Parameter
protocol_input
Type
string
Protocol type used when auth_type is set to sniper_auth. The value can be ssh,winrm.
Parameter
port_input
Type
string
Port used when auth_type is set to sniper_auth. Example: 22.
Parameter
username_input
Type
string
Username used when auth_type is set to sniper_auth. Example: admin.
Parameter
password_input
Type
string
Password used when auth_type is set to sniper_auth. Example: password.
Parameter
private_key_input
Type
string
SSH key used when auth_type is set to sniper_auth and protocol is set to ssh. Example: password.
Parameter
auth_type_input
Type
string
Authentication type used when auth_type is set to sniper_auth and protocol is set to winrm. The value can be ntlm or basic.