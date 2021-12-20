Home Pentest-Tools.com Logo

SSL/TLS Scan

Parameters

NameTypeDescriptionValue
tool_idIntegerThe id of this tool450
targetStringThe target URL that will be scanned
portsStringA list of ports to be scanned in manual mode (optional)Example: "443,465,993"
Default: "443,"
auto_modeStringAutomatically detect SSL/TLS services (optional)
This option overrides the custom ports list		- on
- off (default)

Start scan examples

{
  "op": "start_scan",
  "tool_id": 450,
  "target": "example.org",
  "tool_params": {
    "ports": "443,465,993"
  }
}

{
  "op": "start_scan_by_targetid",
  "tool_id": 450,
  "target_id": 4320639,
  "tool_params": {
    "auto_mode": "on"
  }
}