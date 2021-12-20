SSL/TLS Scan
Parameters
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Value
tool_id
|Integer
|The id of this tool
450
target
|String
|The target URL that will be scanned
ports
|String
|A list of ports to be scanned in manual mode (optional)
|Example:
"443,465,993"
Default:
"443,"
auto_mode
|String
|Automatically detect SSL/TLS services (optional)
This option overrides the custom
ports list
|-
on
-
off (default)
Start scan examples
{
"op": "start_scan",
"tool_id": 450,
"target": "example.org",
"tool_params": {
"ports": "443,465,993"
}
}
{
"op": "start_scan_by_targetid",
"tool_id": 450,
"target_id": 4320639,
"tool_params": {
"auto_mode": "on"
}
}