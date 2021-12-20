op String Start a new scan start_scan

tool_id Integer The id of the tool that will be started. See details of each tool.

target String The name of the target to be scanned

tool_params Dictionary The parameters for the tool. See details of each tool.

workspace_id Integer (optional) The id of the workspace you want your scan to be placed into. To find the ids of your workspaces, use the get_workspaces method.