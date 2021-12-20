Start scan
This operation starts a new scan.
Request parameters
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Value
op
|String
|Start a new scan
start_scan
tool_id
|Integer
|The id of the tool that will be started.
|See details of each tool.
target
|String
|The name of the target to be scanned
tool_params
|Dictionary
|The parameters for the tool.
|See details of each tool.
workspace_id
|Integer
|(optional) The id of the workspace you want your scan to be placed into. To find the ids of your workspaces, use the
get_workspaces method.
callback_url
|URL
|The PDF report will be sent to this URL in a POST request after the scan is finished. (optional)
Request example
Since tool_id and tool_params are specific for each tool, please see the specific start example for the tool that you need.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Value
op_status
|String
|The status of the operation
|-
success
-
fail
scan_id
|Integer
|The id of the new scan that was started.
(Returned in case of a successful operation)
|See details of each tool.
scan_status
|String
|The status of the new scan.
(Returned in case of a successful operation)
|-
waiting
error
|String
|Error message.
(Returned in case of a failed operation)
|See details of each tool.
Response example
{
"op_status": "success",
"scan_id": 456234,
"scan_status": "waiting"
}