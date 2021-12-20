Start scan by target_id

This operation starts a new scan using a specific target_id .

Request parameters

Name Type Description Value op String Start a new scan start_scan tool_id Integer The id of the tool that will be started. See details of each tool. target_id Integer The ID of the target to be scanned tool_params Dictionary The parameters for the tool. See details of each tool. callback_url URL The PDF report will be sent to this URL in a POST request after the scan is finished. (optional)

Request example

This method might take up to 20 seconds to process for URLs, which are checked for redirects and timeouts before starting the scan.

Since tool_id and tool_params are specific for each tool, please see the specific start example for the tool that you need.

Name Type Description Value op_status String The status of the operation - success

- fail scan_id Integer The id of the new scan that was started.

(Returned in case of a successful operation) See details of each tool. scan_status String The status of the new scan.

(Returned in case of a successful operation) - waiting error String Error message.

(Returned in case of a failed operation) See details of each tool.

Response example