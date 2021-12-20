Home Pentest-Tools.com Logo

Start scan by target_id

This operation starts a new scan using a specific target_id.

Request parameters

NameTypeDescriptionValue
opStringStart a new scanstart_scan
tool_idIntegerThe id of the tool that will be started.See details of each tool.
target_idIntegerThe ID of the target to be scanned
tool_paramsDictionaryThe parameters for the tool.See details of each tool.
callback_urlURLThe PDF report will be sent to this URL in a POST request after the scan is finished. (optional)

Request example

This method might take up to 20 seconds to process for URLs, which are checked for redirects and timeouts before starting the scan.

Since tool_id and tool_params are specific for each tool, please see the specific start example for the tool that you need.

NameTypeDescriptionValue
op_statusStringThe status of the operation- success
- fail
scan_idIntegerThe id of the new scan that was started.
(Returned in case of a successful operation)		See details of each tool.
scan_statusStringThe status of the new scan.
(Returned in case of a successful operation)		- waiting
errorStringError message.
(Returned in case of a failed operation)		See details of each tool.

Response example

{
  "op_status": "success",
  "scan_id": 456234,
  "scan_status": "waiting"
}