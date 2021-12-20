Start scan by target_id
This operation starts a new scan using a specific
target_id.
Request parameters
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Value
op
|String
|Start a new scan
start_scan
tool_id
|Integer
|The id of the tool that will be started.
|See details of each tool.
target_id
|Integer
|The ID of the target to be scanned
tool_params
|Dictionary
|The parameters for the tool.
|See details of each tool.
callback_url
|URL
|The PDF report will be sent to this URL in a POST request after the scan is finished. (optional)
Request example
This method might take up to 20 seconds to process for URLs, which are checked for redirects and timeouts before starting the scan.
Since tool_id and tool_params are specific for each tool, please see the specific start example for the tool that you need.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Value
op_status
|String
|The status of the operation
|-
success
-
fail
scan_id
|Integer
|The id of the new scan that was started.
(Returned in case of a successful operation)
|See details of each tool.
scan_status
|String
|The status of the new scan.
(Returned in case of a successful operation)
|-
waiting
error
|String
|Error message.
(Returned in case of a failed operation)
|See details of each tool.
Response example
{
"op_status": "success",
"scan_id": 456234,
"scan_status": "waiting"
}