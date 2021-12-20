Home Pentest-Tools.com Logo

Stop scan

This operation stops a running scan.

Request parameters

NameTypeDescriptionValue
opStringAdd a new targetadd_target
scan_idIntegerThe id of the scan that will be stopped

Request example

{
  "op": "stop_scan",
  "scan_id": 456234
}

Response parameters

NameTypeDescriptionValue
op_statusStringThe status of the operation- success
- fail
scan_statusIntegerThe id of the newly created target.
(Returned in case of a successful operation)		- stopped
errorStringError message.
(Returned in case of a failed operation)

Response example

{
  "op_status": "success",
  "scan_status": "stopped"
}