Stop scan
This operation stops a running scan.
Request parameters
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Value
op
|String
|Add a new target
add_target
scan_id
|Integer
|The id of the scan that will be stopped
Request example
{
"op": "stop_scan",
"scan_id": 456234
}
Response parameters
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Value
op_status
|String
|The status of the operation
|-
success
-
fail
scan_status
|Integer
|The id of the newly created target.
(Returned in case of a successful operation)
|-
stopped
error
|String
|Error message.
(Returned in case of a failed operation)
Response example
{
"op_status": "success",
"scan_status": "stopped"
}