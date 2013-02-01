Home Pentest-Tools.com Logo
  1. Tool start parameters
  2. Subdomain Finder

Subdomain Finder

Parameters
Parameter
tool_id
Type
integer
required
true
The ID of this tool. The value is 20.
Parameter
target
Type
string
required
true
The domain name that will be searched for subdomains.
Parameter
web_details
Type
string
default:
 
on
Extract also web server details for each subdomain (Server Type, Operating System, Technlogy, Web Platform, Page Title). Turn this option off for faster results. The value can be on or off.
Parameter
subdom_details
Type
string
default:
 
off
Show IP information (netname, country). The value can be on or off.
Search methods
Parameter
do_zone_transfer
Type
string
default:
 
on
DNS records (NS, MX, TXT, AXFR). The value can be on or off.
Parameter
do_dns_enumeration
Type
string
default:
 
on
DNS enumeration. The value can be on or off.
Parameter
do_ctr_search
Type
string
default:
 
on
Certificate Transparency Logs. The value can be on or off.
Parameter
do_ext_search
Type
string
default:
 
on
Subdomains from external APIs. The value can be on or off.
Parameter
do_bing_search
Type
string
default:
 
on
Bing search. The value can be on or off.
Parameter
do_google_search
Type
string
default:
 
on
Google search. The value can be on or off.
Parameter
do_website_search
Type
string
default:
 
on
Extract from HTML links. The value can be on or off.
Parameter
do_ssl_search
Type
string
default:
 
on
Extract from SSL certificates. The value can be on or off.
Parameter
do_revdns_search
Type
string
default:
 
on
Reverse DNS on target IP ranges. The value can be on or off.
Parameter
do_smart_search
Type
string
default:
 
on
Smart DNS search - Disabling this option will speed up the scan if the target has a large number of subdomains, but might reduce the number of results. The value can be on or off.