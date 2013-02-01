Subdomain Finder
|Parameters
The ID of this tool. The value is
20.
The domain name that will be searched for subdomains.
Extract also web server details for each subdomain (Server Type, Operating System, Technlogy, Web Platform, Page Title). Turn this option off for faster results. The value can be
on or
off.
Show IP information (netname, country). The value can be
on or
off.
|Search methods
DNS records (NS, MX, TXT, AXFR). The value can be
on or
off.
DNS enumeration. The value can be
on or
off.
Certificate Transparency Logs. The value can be
on or
off.
Subdomains from external APIs. The value can be
on or
off.
Bing search. The value can be
on or
off.
Google search. The value can be
on or
off.
Extract from HTML links. The value can be
on or
off.
Extract from SSL certificates. The value can be
on or
off.
Reverse DNS on target IP ranges. The value can be
on or
off.
Smart DNS search - Disabling this option will speed up the scan if the target has a large number of subdomains, but might reduce the number of results. The value can be
on or
off.