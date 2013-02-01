Subdomain Finder

Parameter tool_id Type integer required true The ID of this tool. The value is 20 .

Parameter target Type string required true The domain name that will be searched for subdomains.

Parameter web_details Type string default: on Extract also web server details for each subdomain (Server Type, Operating System, Technlogy, Web Platform, Page Title). Turn this option off for faster results. The value can be on or off .

Parameter subdom_details Type string default: off Show IP information (netname, country). The value can be on or off .

Search methods

Parameter do_zone_transfer Type string default: on DNS records (NS, MX, TXT, AXFR). The value can be on or off .

Parameter do_dns_enumeration Type string default: on DNS enumeration. The value can be on or off .

Parameter do_ctr_search Type string default: on Certificate Transparency Logs. The value can be on or off .

Parameter do_ext_search Type string default: on Subdomains from external APIs. The value can be on or off .

Parameter do_bing_search Type string default: on Bing search. The value can be on or off .

Parameter do_google_search Type string default: on Google search. The value can be on or off .

Parameter do_website_search Type string default: on Extract from HTML links. The value can be on or off .

Parameter do_ssl_search Type string default: on Extract from SSL certificates. The value can be on or off .

Parameter do_revdns_search Type string default: on Reverse DNS on target IP ranges. The value can be on or off .