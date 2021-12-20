UDP Port Scan

tool_id Integer The id of this tool 80

target String The IP address or hostname that will be scanned

do_service_detect String Detect service version (optional) - on (default)

- off

do_os_detect String Detect operating system (optional) - on

- off (default)

do_traceroute String Do traceroute (optional) - on

- off (default)

check_alive String Use host discovery to check if target is alive (optional) - on (default)

- off

port_type String Port type - common_ports (default)

- port_range

- port_list

commonms String Type of common ports. Used when port_type is set to common_ports - Top 10 ports

- Top 100 ports (default)

- Top 1000 ports

- Top 5000 ports

start_port Integer Start port used when port_type is set to port_range

end_port Integer End port used when port_type is set to port_range