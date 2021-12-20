Home Pentest-Tools.com Logo

UDP Port Scan

Parameters

NameTypeDescriptionValue
tool_idIntegerThe id of this tool80
targetStringThe IP address or hostname that will be scanned
do_service_detectStringDetect service version (optional)- on (default)
- off
do_os_detectStringDetect operating system (optional)- on
- off (default)
do_tracerouteStringDo traceroute (optional)- on
- off (default)
check_aliveStringUse host discovery to check if target is alive (optional)- on (default)
- off
port_typeStringPort type- common_ports (default)
- port_range
- port_list
commonmsStringType of common ports. Used when port_type is set to common_ports- Top 10 ports
- Top 100 ports (default)
- Top 1000 ports
- Top 5000 ports
start_portIntegerStart port used when port_type is set to port_range
end_portIntegerEnd port used when port_type is set to port_range
list_of_portsStringComma separated list of ports. Used when port_type is set to port_listExample: 53,67,68

Start scan examples

{
  "op": "start_scan",
  "tool_id": 80,
  "target": "demo.pentest-tools.com",
  "tool_params": {
    "do_service_detect": "off",
    "do_os_detect": "on",
    "do_traceroute": "on",
    "check_alive": "on",
    "port_type": "common_ports",
    "commonms": "Top 10 ports"
  }
}

{
  "op": "start_scan_by_targetid",
  "tool_id": 80,
  "target_id": 89785298,
  "tool_params": {
    "do_service_detect": "off",
    "do_os_detect": "on",
    "do_traceroute": "on",
    "check_alive": "on",
    "port_type": "port_list",
    "list_of_ports": "53,1080"
  }
}