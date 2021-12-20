Home Pentest-Tools.com Logo

Update target description

This operation updates the description of a target.

Request parameters

NameTypeDescriptionValue
opStringAdd a new targetupdate_target_description
target_idIntegerThe id of the target
descriptionStringThe description to be set for the given target

Request example

{
  "op": "update_target_description",
  "target_id": 7583,
  "description": "Internal test server"
}

Response parameters

NameTypeDescriptionValue
op_statusStringThe status of the operation- success
- fail
errorStringError message.
(Returned in case of a failed operation)		- invalid target
- invalid workspace

Response example

{
  "op_status": "success"
}