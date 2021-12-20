Update target description
This operation updates the description of a target.
Request parameters
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Value
op
|String
|Add a new target
update_target_description
target_id
|Integer
|The id of the target
description
|String
|The description to be set for the given target
Request example
{
"op": "update_target_description",
"target_id": 7583,
"description": "Internal test server"
}
Response parameters
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Value
op_status
|String
|The status of the operation
|-
success
-
fail
error
|String
|Error message.
(Returned in case of a failed operation)
|-
invalid target
-
invalid workspace
Response example
{
"op_status": "success"
}