Website Scan (deprecated)

On the 1st of November 2021 we have ended support for the full_new and quick scan_types. Please refer to: the new Website Scanner documentation.

Parameters

NameTypeDescriptionValue
tool_idIntegerThe id of this tool170
targetStringThe URL that will be scanned
scan_typeStringThe type of scan that you want to be performed- quick
- full_new
follow_redirectsBooleanFollow HTTP redirects and scan the final redirect location. This will create a new target if it does not already exist. The default value of this parameter is false.

Start scan examples

{
  "op": "start_scan",
  "tool_id": 170,
  "target": "http://demo.pentest-tools.com/webapp/",
  "tool_params": {
    "scan_type": "full_new",
    "follow_redirects": true
  }
}

{
  "op": "start_scan_by_targetid",
  "tool_id": 170,
  "target_id": 532542314,
  "tool_params": {
    "scan_type": "quick",
    "follow_redirects": false
  }
}