Website Scan (deprecated)
On the 1st of November 2021 we have ended support for the
full_new and
quick scan_types. Please refer to: the new Website Scanner documentation.
Parameters
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Value
tool_id
|Integer
|The id of this tool
170
target
|String
|The URL that will be scanned
scan_type
|String
|The type of scan that you want to be performed
|-
quick
-
full_new
follow_redirects
|Boolean
|Follow HTTP redirects and scan the final redirect location. This will create a new target if it does not already exist. The default value of this parameter is
false.
Start scan examples
{
"op": "start_scan",
"tool_id": 170,
"target": "http://demo.pentest-tools.com/webapp/",
"tool_params": {
"scan_type": "full_new",
"follow_redirects": true
}
}
{
"op": "start_scan_by_targetid",
"tool_id": 170,
"target_id": 532542314,
"tool_params": {
"scan_type": "quick",
"follow_redirects": false
}
}