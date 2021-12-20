WordPress Scan
Parameters
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Value
tool_id
|Integer
|The id of this tool
270
target
|String
|The target URL that will be scanned
detection_mode
|String
|What detection mode to use in order to find WordPress version, plugins and enumerate users
|-
passive
-
aggressive
follow_redirects
|Boolean
|Follow HTTP redirects and scan the final redirect location. This will create a new target if it does not already exist. The default value of this parameter is
false.
Start scan examples
{
"op": "start_scan",
"tool_id": 270,
"target": "http://demo.pentest-tools.com/wordpress/",
"tool_params": {
"detection_mode": "passive",
"follow_redirects": true
}
}
{
"op": "start_scan",
"tool_id": 270,
"target_id": 9842389,
"tool_params": {
"detection_mode": "aggressive",
"follow_redirects": false
}
}