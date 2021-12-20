Home Pentest-Tools.com Logo

WordPress Scan

Parameters

NameTypeDescriptionValue
tool_idIntegerThe id of this tool270
targetStringThe target URL that will be scanned
detection_modeStringWhat detection mode to use in order to find WordPress version, plugins and enumerate users- passive
- aggressive
follow_redirectsBooleanFollow HTTP redirects and scan the final redirect location. This will create a new target if it does not already exist. The default value of this parameter is false.

Start scan examples

{
  "op": "start_scan",
  "tool_id": 270,
  "target": "http://demo.pentest-tools.com/wordpress/",
  "tool_params": {
    "detection_mode": "passive",
    "follow_redirects": true
  }
}

{
  "op": "start_scan",
  "tool_id": 270,
  "target_id": 9842389,
  "tool_params": {
    "detection_mode": "aggressive",
    "follow_redirects": false
  }
}