Home Pentest-Tools.com Logo

XSS Scan

Parameters

NameTypeDescriptionValue
tool_idIntegerThe id of this tool360
targetStringThe target URL that will be scanned
scan_typeStringThe type of scan that you want to be performed- light
- full
follow_redirectsBooleanFollow HTTP redirects and scan the final redirect location. This will create a new target if it does not already exist. The default value of this parameter is false.

Start scan examples

{
  "op": "start_scan",
  "tool_id": 360,
  "target": "http://demo.pentest-tools.com",
  "tool_params": {
    "follow_redirects": false,
    "scan_type": "light"
  }
}

{
  "op": "start_scan_by_targetid",
  "tool_id": 360,
  "target_id": 7243897,
  "tool_params": {
    "scan_type": "full"
  }
}