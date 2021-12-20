XSS Scan
Parameters
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Value
tool_id
|Integer
|The id of this tool
360
target
|String
|The target URL that will be scanned
scan_type
|String
|The type of scan that you want to be performed
|-
light
-
full
follow_redirects
|Boolean
|Follow HTTP redirects and scan the final redirect location. This will create a new target if it does not already exist. The default value of this parameter is
false.
Start scan examples
{
"op": "start_scan",
"tool_id": 360,
"target": "http://demo.pentest-tools.com",
"tool_params": {
"follow_redirects": false,
"scan_type": "light"
}
}
{
"op": "start_scan_by_targetid",
"tool_id": 360,
"target_id": 7243897,
"tool_params": {
"scan_type": "full"
}
}