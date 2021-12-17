Adrian Furtuna

Pentest-Tools.com, Founder / CEO

Adrian is the founder of Pentest-Tools.com. With dozens of years of experience in ethical hacking and cybersecurity, he enjoys discovering vulnerabilities and exploiting them in order to help companies become more secure. He also teaches penetration testing classes at several universities in Bucharest and he likes to present his findings at international security conferences such as Hack. lu, DefCamp, Hacktivity, BlackHat Europe, OWASP, and others.