Robert Ismana
Pentest-Tools.com, Security Research Engineer
I am a Security Research Engineer focused on web application security and helping my team create vulnerability detection tools for our customers. I'm also an enthusiastic CTF player, constantly challenging myself and expanding my skills. Curious and dedicated to mentoring and sharing knowledge in the cybersecurity community.
