Catalin Iovita

How to detect and exploit the Oracle WebLogic RCE (CVE-2020-14882 & CVE-2020-14883)

Pentesters love a good RCE, but, as much as we enjoy the thrill of detecting and exploiting it (ethically, of course), the tech ecosystem suffers every time one of these pops up. That’s why fast and effective recon and vulnerability assessment remain the go-to pentesting stages that help companies manage their risks so they can keep doing business and serving their customers. With your knowledge, experience, and advice, they can turn a potential hazard into a process that makes them stronger. Let’s take a closer look at the critical RCE vulnerability discovered in Oracle WebLogic Server and see how you can have a bigger positive impact in your organization and beyond it.