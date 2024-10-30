HomePentest-Tools.com Logo
Blog
Authors

Sacha Iakovenko

Penetration Tester

Sacha Iakovenko
LinkedIn

Driven by a passion for cybersecurity’s hidden edges, I specialize in uncovering vulnerabilities that often slip under the radar. My work goes beyond traditional testing — I'm always exploring creative ways to push system boundaries, forcing them into unexpected behavior. With a strong technical foundation and a curiosity for the unconventional, I seek out the flaws to strengthen defenses and push cybersecurity into new territory.

Posts by this author

Discover our ethical hacking toolkit and all the free tools you can use!

Create free account

Footer

© 2013-2025 Pentest-Tools.com

Join over 45,000 security specialists to discuss career challenges, get pentesting guides and tips, and learn from your peers. Follow us on LinkedIn!

Expert pentesters share their best tips on our Youtube channel. Subscribe to get practical penetration testing tutorials and demos to build your own PoCs!

G2 award badge

Pentest-Tools.com recognized as a Leader in G2’s Spring 2023 Grid® Report for Penetration Testing Software.

Discover why security and IT pros worldwide use the platform to streamline their penetration and security testing workflow.

OWASP logo

Pentest-Tools.com is a Corporate Member of OWASP (The Open Web Application Security Project). We share their mission to use, strengthen, and advocate for secure coding standards into every piece of software we develop.