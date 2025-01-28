Year in review: 2024 on Pentest-Tools.com

Play "How the Kubernetes Vulnerability Scanner works" video

2. New tool: know your targets better with People Hunter We also added a tool called People Hunter this year, which identifies the people associated with the target, using publicly available information from web server responses. Details such as email addresses (and their patterns) and social media profiles help you identify potential targets for social engineering attacks.

This one’s available just for Pentest-Tools.com customers at the moment in case you’re wondering why you can’t find it on the website. 3. Continuous exposure monitoring made (even) easier

First we introduced the scan diff notification , so you can easily track changes in your targets' security posture.

Then we made it even easier to set up a complete monitoring flow using our Network and Website Vulnerability Scanners, Port Scanner , and Subdomain Finder .

Customers can just select their target(s) and follow the Monitor setup process. Once done, they’ll automatically get email alerts whenever there's an update.

Because we know attack surface management is a major concern for everyone, we also made this exposure monitoring feature available to the 100.000+ people who use our free toolkit !



Play "Monitor your targets for new vulnerabilities with Pentest-Tools.com" video



4. Exploit selected CVEs with Sniper In 2024, we gave you even more control over our most powerful offensive security tool - Sniper Auto-Exploiter .

Automatically getting proof of exploitation for specific CVEs became an option for everyone who wants laser-focused results: Our Vulnerability & Exploits Database now includes over 150 custom exploits for critical CVEs which you can also use as input for Sniper. And don't forget that, whenever we add new exploits in Sniper, it means our Network Scanner can also detect those CVEs for you. 5. Import your AWS targets (fast!) Besides integrations with Discord (for custom notification flows) and Vanta (for automatic PDF reports from scheduled scans), we also added an AWS integration to make importing AWS targets into your account quick and effective.

A LOT more than we can summarize here happened in 2024 and our change log is always there if you want to browse through or dip into details.

Which vulnerability scanners actually deliver when it counts?

Our 2024 benchmarks put them to the test against realistic vulnerable testbeds - separating signal from noise. Plus, you got to watch pros like John Hammond and NahamSec stress-test Pentest-Tools.com in live hacking and bug bounty recon scenarios. Let’s recap the highlights! Find out which vulnerability scanners actually deliver Tired of vendor claims that don’t hold up in the real world? Our 2024 vulnerability scanner benchmarks cut through the noise with hard data, so you know exactly which tools can handle real-world threats. Network vulnerability scanners benchmark 2024 - our Network Scanner set the bar high, leading in accuracy across 167 vulnerable environments, especially for remote CVE detection. Nuclei edged out Qualys for second place in spotting remotely exploitable flaws, while Nessus fell short, revealing a 55.09% availability rate but only 18.56% accuracy.

Play "Network vulnerability scanners benchmark - methodology & results" video

Web app vulnerability scanners benchmark 2024 - Acunetix dominated complex testbeds like Broken Crystals (REST APIs, JWT flaws, SQLi), while Burp Suite led on DVWA, catching 29 out of 39 vulnerabilities. Our Website Scanner held steady in second place across both tests, balancing coverage and precision. Meanwhile, ZAP flagged 88 false positives on DVWA—proof that noise can still drown out real threats.



Play "Website vulnerability scanners benchmark - methodology & results" video

Wondering how we tested the tools? Eager to see the comparisons? Use the links above to see the full materials (no personal data required to download them). Watch John Hammond test-drive our toolkit

So this was pretty cool! What started as a paid collaboration with John Hammond turned into a full-blown product walkthrough (which we didn’t plan for but are SO glad happened!). This is your chance to see how an industry pro uses Pentest-Tools.com and why Sniper Auto-Exploiter seems to have made quite an impression:

Play "I AUTOMATED a Penetration Test!?" video



How do you zero in on the assets really worth your hacking energy and focus? The awesome NahamSec explains how he combs through hundreds of domains that branch into even more subdomains to find targets with the highest potential of having a bounty-worthy vulnerability (which he actually finds)!

Check out his video, which we had the pleasure of sponsoring:



Play "Hacking Large Corporations (Recon)" video

2024 events and community support We kicked off the year by supporting UNbreakable Romania , a national competition for high school and university students who want to pursue cybersecurity as a career. Six of the winners of the individual contest qualified directly for the Romanian Cyber Security Challenge 2024 Final and everyone walked away with tons of valuable knowledge! In March, part of our team travelled to Cluj-Napoca for the first edition of Security BSides Transylvania , where we made new friends and reconnected with old ones. Spring was also a mentoring season for some of our colleagues, who became guides for the young startup founders working through the intense Innovation Labs program. This program is particularly special to us as it was the first important milestone in the history of Pentest-Tools.com: we got our first award here, taking home the Grand Prize and an even stronger incentive to build a great product for our customers. In May, two of our colleagues Iulian Birlica and Razvan Pricop took the stage at PeakIT to talk about the untapped potential of DAST tools. They taught fellow practitioners how to integrate dynamic security testing into their CI/CD workflows to boost security without sacrificing speed.

Come the end of May, we were thrilled to sponsor NahamCon , whose 2024 hosts were John Hammond, Joel Margolis, and Justin Gardner! Special props go to Ben Sadeghipour for the community he's built and all the people he's been supporting on their way to bug bounty and ethical hacking growth!

We couldn’t miss a London getaway for Infosecurity Europe in June, an experience packed with great people and persistent reminders about moving on from PDF reports to interactive custom dashboards, staying on-prem (or moving back to it), and attack surface monitoring woes.

Some of our colleagues became teachers and mentors over the summer for Security Summer School in Bucharest. They shared their experience with building Pentest-Tools.com, helping their students develop new cybersecurity skills and knowledge they can actually use in real life.

Two of our team members travelled to Las Vegas for Black Hat US and DEF CON 32, where they met John Hammond and Nikhil Mittal , whose Active Directory pentesting training our Head of Professional Services attended while studying for his CRTP certification. Getting together IRL with Vivek Ramachandran was equally exciting, with his generous demeanor just as vivid offline as it is online! In October we levelled up our business and growth skills at How to Web , as we believe it’s important to match our passion for cybersecurity to an equally dedicated way of building a product and a business that speaks to our values and principles . Almost at the same time, other colleagues traveled to Paris for Hexacon , which we also had the pleasure of sponsoring this year. The innovative spirit that defines both French culture and the hacking mindset meshed into a great experience rich in technical deep-dives. It was definitely inspiring for our own security researchers!

And of course we wrapped up the year with a roam around our favorite hacker playground: DefCamp 2024 ! Through the steady pings of shared knowledge, we rewarded curious hackers with exclusive swag, attended fascinating talks, and made awesome new memories!



Play "Pentest-Tools.com @DefCamp 2024: scanning the moods of a conference" video