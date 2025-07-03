How we cut web fuzzing FPs by 50% using Machine Learning

As much as we enjoy our work as security practitioners, no one’s giving us back the hours lost to the void of false positives.

Between the pressure to deliver actionable remediation plans, the noise many tools create, and our personal quality standards, things can get… frustrating - fast.

How do we know this?

From 3 sources:

Talking to our customers almost on a daily basis

Eating our own dog food (aka using our own product)

From our colleagues from offensive security services battle-testing Pentest-Tools.com in every engagement (and not holding back on feedback).

That’s why detection accuracy has always been our north star across every part of our product. If you’re a customer, you’ve seen this in our monthly updates , in our benchmarks, and, most importantly, in your findings.

Most recently, we focused our obsession with quality on a key capability in our web vulnerability tools: web fuzzing.

Like you, we battled the complexities of dynamic content, multilingual sites, and the endless variations of "not found."

So we reimagined web application classification, moving beyond endless, simple rules to build something smarter: our own Machine Learning classifier that can discern signal from noise - fast and at scale. You can read all about how the initiative started in the first part of this story.

This new capability led to a game-changing 50% reduction in fuzzing false positives and a whopping 92% accuracy (up from 75%).

We’re excited to share the behind-the-scenes details with you and see what it looks like when you take for a spin!

We don’t know a single security specialist who hasn’t felt the sting of traditional web fuzzing and scanning tools. While they promise speed, the truth is often a different story.

Traditional web fuzzing and scanning tools rely on rule-based or regex-heavy classifiers. And, while these methods are fast, they’re brittle. They often mislabel pages, fail to detect dynamic content, and don’t generalize well across different web stacks or languages.

That creates several painful challenges:

Missed sensitive content (false negatives)

Too many hours wasted reviewing false positives

Time spent manually adjusting fuzzing tool filters.

These problems are bound to push anyone’s buttons. But it doesn’t have to be this way.

This is why we turned to ML to inject more intelligence and automation into the heart of our scanning pipeline.

Our answer: a smarter, more nuanced classification model

Since it’s not our style to simply complain about a problem, we focused on building a better solution – one that truly understood the nuances of web application vulnerability assessment.

First, we stepped back and looked at the core of the issue:

How do we actually understand what a web server is throwing back at us during a fuzzing session?

Instead of relying on blunt, easily fooled rules, we reimagined the problem as a classification Machine Learning task.

We trained an ML model to differentiate between various types of responses, each with its own implication during a security assessment:

The "a-ha!" moment (HIT)

This is the gold! Content that screams potential value or directly matches what we were looking for. Imagine the satisfaction of instantly pinpointing login portals, admin dashboards, exposed code snippets, configuration files, backups, development artifacts, debugging information, accidental data leaks, or even those oh-so-critical exposed API keys. Our model is trained to recognize these "wins" with high precision, even considering redirects to give you the full picture.

The "dead end" (MISS)

Those are the 404 pages in all their countless forms. Whether it's a standard not found page or a creatively disguised "resource not here" message, our model quickly identifies these and helps you move on.

The "maybe worth a second look" (PARTIAL HIT)

These are the tricky ones – responses that aren't immediately a hit or a miss, but could still hold clues. Think of firewall responses, generic landing pages, or unrelated content that could become relevant in a broader attack scenario. Our model flags these for potential later investigation, preventing you from completely overlooking something potentially valuable.

The "Needs More Eyes" (INCONCLUSIVE)

The modern web is dynamic. Lots of content loads with JavaScript. Our model is smart enough to recognize when a page needs to be rendered with a browser like Chrome to truly understand its content. This crucial insight prevents misclassification and ensures you don't dismiss something important simply because its initial HTML is misleading.

By automatically triaging HTML responses this way, Pentest-Tools.com helps you prioritize what's important, skip what isn’t, and reduce manual review time dramatically.

What this means for you: less grind, more impact

So, we built this intelligent classifier. But what does that actually mean for your day-to-day work?

It boils down to this: more automation where it counts, leading to tangible benefits across the board.

Smarter automation powered by Machine Learning

Consultants that use Pentest-Tools.com for web app assessment reclaim significant chunks of their time. By letting our ML model handle the initial, often tedious, result classification, you can drastically reduce the hours spent reviewing raw scan data and jump straight to crafting insightful, client-ready reports - the ones that prove their expertize and experience.

Our Machine Learning classifier also helps MSPs/MSSP deliver consistently high-quality results across all clients without their team getting bogged down in manual triage. With greater efficiency comes the ability to handle more engagements - without sacrificing accuracy.



For internal security teams, our model makes navigating the complexities of large infrastructures becomes less daunting. While initial vulnerability triage works efficiently in the background - across thousands of assets - these time-pressed teams can focus on in-depth analysis and remediation of the truly critical issues that expose their organizations.

Real numbers, real impact on risk

This isn't just theoretical. We put our ML classifier to the test in real-world scenarios, comparing its performance against our previous, non-ML methods.

The results speak for themselves:

We saw a 50% reduction in the volume of fuzzing results from our Website Vulnerability Scanner . That's half the noise you have to comb through!

Our URL Fuzzer also experienced a significant 20% decrease in irrelevant findings.

Beyond just volume, the accuracy skyrocketed.

Our model boosted the F1-score from 75% (our previous best) to an impressive 92%, meaning fewer false positives and a much higher precision in identifying actual vulnerabilities.

This translates directly into tangible advantages for you and your team:

Use this data to demonstrate clear, measurable improvements in your organization's risk posture and to prove the value of your assessments.

Focus your team's energy on addressing actual vulnerabilities , not chasing down ghost exposures.

Build stronger trust with stakeholders by providing them with cleaner, more accurate, and ultimately more reliable data about web app security risks.

Seamless integration, immediate value

This powerful HTML classifier isn't some standalone tool you need to wrestle with. It's baked right into Pentest-Tools.com, working seamlessly through the Website Vulnerability Scanner and URL Fuzzer you already know. We are also gradually adding it into more of our pentesting tools , where error or 404 page detection is crucial.

There's no complicated setup – just smarter, more accurate scanning from the moment you run your next assessment.

Under the hood: how we made it so smart

Building a truly intelligent system isn't magic; it's meticulous engineering and a healthy dose of data science obsession.

Here's a peek at how we crafted our ML-powered HTML classifier to achieve that 92% accuracy.

Cleaning up the mess: our preprocessing power

Think of raw HTML as a messy kitchen after a cooking frenzy. It's full of tags, irrelevant bits, and inconsistencies.

To feed our ML model the good stuff, we built a preprocessing pipeline that meticulously transforms this chaos into order.

This pipeline works by:

Extracting and normalizing tags : we pull out the essential HTML tags and ensure they're presented in a consistent format.

Removing the unnecessary : we intelligently filter out irrelevant elements that would only confuse the ML model.

Handling the curveballs : our preprocessing is designed to carefully handle edge cases and unexpected structures, ensuring a smooth and consistent input for the classifier, no matter how quirky the original HTML.

Keeping things private : we took extra care to anonymize any references to specific domains or resources during this process.

Ensuring a fair learning environment: to minimize bias and ensure our model learns generalizable patterns, we meticulously curated our training data, using clever techniques (heuristics) to remove duplicates and ensure a diverse range of examples. We wanted our model to learn from a balanced and representative dataset.



The result of this heavy-duty preprocessing?



Not only does it dramatically speed up the training and the real-time analysis (inference), but it also guides our model away from latching onto misleading patterns. It focuses on the core semantic meaning of the HTML.

The brains of the operation: our ML models

For the core intelligence, we didn't just pick any off-the-shelf solution.

We fine-tuned powerful LLaMA models (specifically versions 3.1 and 3.2, with 8 billion and 3 billion parameters respectively).



To make these large language models efficient for our needs, we used clever techniques like parameter-efficient LoRA training combined with quantization.



Think of it as giving a brilliant but resource-intensive expert the specific training they need for the task, while also making them incredibly efficient in their work.

This approach allows our model to understand the nuances of security-relevant content across various languages and a multitude of web formats without requiring massive computational power.

The proof in the pudding: our performance metrics

We're not just making claims; we have the numbers to back them up.



As we mentioned earlier, our classifier achieved a 92% weighted F1 score when compared to the 75% of our previous methods in the Website Scanner .

Beyond the overall accuracy, our model also gained a crucial new ability: it can now intelligently identify when a page relies heavily on JavaScript for rendering its content.

This allows our scanners to use tools like a headless Chrome Browser for a more accurate classification, a feature that was almost impossible with purely static analysis.

Seeing beyond the code: qualitative insights

While the numbers are compelling, our analysis went deeper. We discovered edge cases that traditional, rule-based systems could only dream of handling.

Speaking your language (literally)

One of the most impressive capabilities of our ML model is its multilingual understanding. It can recognize patterns indicative of a "Not Found" page in numerous languages – something that would require an ever-growing and complex set of specific rules in a traditional system.

Here are just a few examples our model correctly identified in the wild (and hadn't even seen during its training!):

(🇪🇸- Page not found.)

(🇩🇪- Unfortunately, the page you requested could not be found.)

(🇨🇳- The post does not exist or has been deleted.)

(🇮🇩- No file specified.)

(Persian - Nothing found.)

(🇧🇬- The page you are trying to reach does not exist.)

(🇵🇹- It looks like this page went to space!)

This ability to understand context beyond specific keywords in English is a significant leap in handling the diverse landscape of the modern web.

Decoding the "soft" signals

"Not Found" doesn't always come in a standard 404 package. Sometimes it's a "200 OK" with a JSON body saying "error," or a blank page with an image.

Our model has learned to recognize a very large number of these subtle cues, the "soft 404s" that often slip past traditional scanners. Here is a small sample of real-life examples we discovered while building this ML classifier: