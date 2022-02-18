Tags
Automation
Behind the scenes – an interview with Adrian Furtuna, our founder and CEO
As cybercrime continues to escalate, businesses are increasingly prioritizing their cybersecurity strategies, often embracing penetration testing to address the most burning threats. Although this established practice is highly effective, there are still many necessary improvements to help scale it to the current needs of the tech ecosystem. CyberNews sat down with Adrian Furtuna, our Founder & CEO, to talk about the ins and outs of penetration testing. Here’s why Adrian believes that no matter how advanced the technology is, some aspects still need a human approach.
Pentest Robots - rocket fuel for pentesters, not their replacement
Let me say this from the start: full automation is the wrong approach for scaling penetration testing. The whole “machines will replace humans” view doesn’t sit well with us. It’s too simplistic and it fails to capture the complexity and depth involved in security testing and the larger information security ecosystem. So how come we launched pentest robots - an automation feature - at Black Hat Europe 2020?
API support for TCP Port Scan, API scans & more updates
Through our API integration, you can easily streamline and automate your pentesting tasks for better results. Because we know how important it is for your business, we’ve worked on improving our API system to become a fully programmable penetration testing platform for your specific needs. Here are 3 new API improvements we added in the current update