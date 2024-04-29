HomePentest-Tools.com Logo
Blog
Platform updates

Detect Microsoft Exchange RCE #proxynotfound with our Network Vulnerability Scanner

Publisher
Pentest-Tools.com
Updated at

Running on-prem Microsoft Exchange servers?

If you didn’t catch the NSA boilerplate announcement, there’s another batch of vulnerabilities to scan for – and we built what you need.

We just added a new detection module to our Network Vulnerability Scanner. It checks if your Exchange servers are vulnerable to the attack chain that exploits four recent CVEs and results in Remote Code Execution.

Ours is the second scanning tool of its kind in the world that can identify vulnerable servers remotely. That means you can probe systems by connecting to the target through the network, without local access or credentials.

Here’s why we built it.

No advisory? No PoC? No problem!

Since these CVEs were published (April 13, 2021), we’ve been looking for a detailed technical advisory – but it never came. No solid PoC exploit scripts surfaced either, so we took matters into our own hands.

Our team built a detection module that identifies Exchange servers vulnerable to the combination of pre-auth and post-auth vulnerabilities the NSA disclosed:

Bad actors love these because the first two vulns don’t even require authenticating to the exposed Exchange Server. All they have to do is to do thorough recon and send specially crafted requests to their target to get RCE.  

If you’ve already dealt with ProxyLogon (for which we launched a dedicated scanner in March), know these security weaknesses have a similar operation model.

Detect the Micrososft Exchange RCE

Find exposed servers with the Network Vulnerability Scanner

Scan your targets

Patched or not? Detect the #proxynotfound attack chain

A malicious actor can only exploit the last two CVEs in this batch if they authenticate to the vulnerable Exchange Server. But, by chaining two of these flaws, they can skip that step altogether.

In April, we saw attackers use the same approach when they combined ProxyLogon with post-auth vulns to embed web shells and achieve persistence on unpatched Exchange servers. While this is not a replica of the ProxyLogon situation, we can use that cautionary tale to guide remediation efforts.

Once you know which servers need patching, you can deploy the cumulative update Microsoft released for these issues.

microsoft cumulative update proxynotfound

Get vulnerability research & write-ups

In your inbox. (No fluff. Actionable stuff only.)

Next Article

OWASP & CWE vuln classifcation added, wordlist limit increased, and more updates

Previous Article

New modules, methods & payload - April updates

Related articles

Suggested articles

Discover our ethical hacking toolkit and all the free tools you can use!

Create free account

Footer

© 2013-2024 Pentest-Tools.com

Pentest-Tools.com has a LinkedIn account it's very active on

Join over 45,000 security specialists to discuss career challenges, get pentesting guides and tips, and learn from your peers. Follow us on LinkedIn!

Pentest-Tools.com has a YouTube account where you can find tutorials and useful videos

Expert pentesters share their best tips on our Youtube channel. Subscribe to get practical penetration testing tutorials and demos to build your own PoCs!

G2 award badge

Pentest-Tools.com recognized as a Leader in G2’s Spring 2023 Grid® Report for Penetration Testing Software. Discover why security and IT pros worldwide use the platform to streamline their penetration and security testing workflow.

OWASP logo

Pentest-Tools.com is a Corporate Member of OWASP (The Open Web Application Security Project). We share their mission to use, strengthen, and advocate for secure coding standards into every piece of software we develop.