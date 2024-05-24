Visualize exploit paths with the Sniper network graph

When we launched Sniper Auto-Exploiter in early September 2021, our initial goal was to help offensive security specialists validate, exploit, and do post-exploitation faster and more accurately. This objective hasn’t changed, but the way offensive security specialists use Sniper has evolved. So we continue to strengthen Sniper with vulnerability exploitation capabilities that use automation not to replace the human expert, but to expand their capabilities. Every bit of energy we spend straining to recall things is energy not spent doing the thinking that only humans can do: inventing new things, crafting stories, recognizing patterns, following our intuition, collaborating with others, investigating new subjects, making plans, testing theories. Building a Second Brain, Tiago Forte TL;DR Why we built Sniper Auto-Exploiter Whether working in offensive or defensive security, we all see it: high-risk, widespread vulnerabilities cause significant disruptions to already struggling security teams. In 2021, 1100+ CVEs with 9-10 CVSSv3 scores flooded the tech ecosystem. Pentesting statistics also show that fixing a critical vulnerability takes 100+ days on average, while some of them take years to eliminate through patching or other solutions. Case in point, Log4Shell, OMIGOD, ProxyShell, and ProxyLogon, to name a few. Without dependable help, increasingly complex and voluminous VA (vulnerability assessment) and VM (vulnerability management) activities burden security pros until they burn out, which is already a common problem. We believe focused automation can help them cope and scale, but it has to be reliable, under their control, and make an actual difference. Because we care about this problem deeply, our research team built Sniper to help security teams confirm the real impact of a CVE with RCE or arbitrary file read risks much faster. We integrate new, widespread vulnerabilities as fast as 72 hours (on average) from the moment they get a CVE, so ethical hackers can rely on Sniper to react with speed and precision and considerably reduce business risk.

Play "Sniper Auto-exploiter tutorial – how to use this automated vulnerability exploitation tool" video

We’re thrilled to see that a diverse range of security specialists use Sniper every day. They come for the tool’s ability to save time and stay because it offers transparency, control, and also removes the risk of accidental damage which manual exploitation can sometimes create. With Sniper, ethical hackers can simulate both external and authenticated attacks in a safe, controlled sequence. Each exploit automatically extracts data from the target either as an unauthenticated attacker or as an adversary with access to login credentials. What makes Sniper Auto-Exploiter even more powerful is that it’s embedded into the Pentest-Tools.com platform. That means ethical hackers can use it alongside our Network Vulnerability Scanner, for example, and in safe, automated testing sequences through dedicated pentest robots (e.g. Network Scanner Full domain robot or Network Scanner – critical CVEs robot). These focused scans produce accurate results that support urgent detection and validation for targets affected by critical vulnerabilities in high-profile software (e.g. Confluence, BIG IP, Struts, Redis, Magento, Zabbix, etc.). You can now chain findings from our Network Scanner – which only detects a vulnerability – with the Sniper Auto-Exploiter tool with a single click on the ‘Exploit with Sniper’ button. Daniel Bechenea, Security Research Lead On top of its ability to bridge the gap between results that common vulnerability scanners produce and the attack methods real threat actors use, Sniper recently got an important upgrade. This recent improvement expands its role as a key tool for minimizing the window of opportunity for adversaries who focus on a few highly effective and targeted intrusion techniques. Sniper network graph: safe auto-exploitation x instant visualization We wanted to take Sniper’s capabilities further and help our customers understand the network architecture behind the exploited host with zero manual effort and in a fraction of the time compared to manual methods. Why now?

Like any other great feature, we wish we had it years ago. But, like everything else, Sniper is under continued development and, as a result, new cool features continue to emerge every month. Ruben Condor, Security Research Engineer Since visualizing network topology is an essential step for both offensive and defensive information security specialists, we built a network graph into Sniper Auto-Exploiter results. In the visual summary section of this tool’s results, Pentest-Tools.com customers can now find an instant visualization of their target host’s network configuration. They can explore the automatically generated network graph to see: All TCP connections (inbound or outbound) between your target and other hosts on the network (routers, workstations, etc.) and their system information

Interfaces configured on the exploited host

The exploit path(s), which Sniper used to safely compromise the machine

Communication protocols for each connection (SSH, HTTPs, HTTP, ms-wbt-server, etc.)

A list of adjacent hosts from nearby network subnets

ARP routes and host groups, especially helpful for multiple targets that communicate on the same port with the exploited target.

Play "Sniper Network Graph – Automatic vulnerability exploitation with network visualization capabilities" video