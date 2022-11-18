Tags
Everything you need to know about the new OpenSSL vulnerabilities (CVE-2022-3602 & CVE-2022-3786)
Before securing systems, we need to understand what we’re trying to secure and how to do it. Today we are exploring two new vulnerabilities that got the community's attention this month. Most importantly you will learn how to patch them and how impactful they are.
Authenticated Magento RCE with deserialized PHAR files
Back in August 2019, I reported a security vulnerability in Magento affecting versions 2.3.2, 2.3.3, and 2.3.4 using the HackerOne bug bounty platform. The bug impacted some installations of Magento and it allowed us to gain Remote Code Execution based on the way PHAR files are deserialized and by abusing Magento’s Protocol Directives.
How to manually detect CVE-2022-21371 in Oracle WebLogic Servers
If you’re constantly thinking about better ways to discover critical vulnerabilities in systems, you are not alone. As a security researcher, I spend most of my time understanding their root cause and their potential impact on organizations, striving to help other security specialists communicate them effectively.
April updates: Get RCE evidence for 6 critical CVEs
After weeks of working on auto-exploitation for this critical CVE (CVSSv3 9.8), we finally have it! As a Pentest-Tools.com customer, you can run Sniper Auto-Exploiter to get conclusive proof that validates targets vulnerable to this high-risk vulnerability, which bad actors have already shown interest in.
How to exploit Zabbix Unsafe Session Storage (CVE-2022-23131)
Due to its increasing popularity and administrative access to most companies’ infrastructure, Zabbix has become a high-profile target for threat actors. So of course a security issue like the Unsafe Session Storage vulnerability attracts motivated cybercriminals. If it’s up to you to find exploitable targets and gather proof for vulnerability validation for your ethical hacking engagements, this guide is for you!
How to exploit a Remote Code Execution vulnerability in Laravel (CVE-2021-3129)
I discovered this vulnerability for the first time in the Horizontall machine from Hack The Box, and the conditions in which it’s triggered pushed me to understand it in more detail. CVE-2021-3129 reminds me about a log poisoning vulnerability, but with a different flavor.
How to exploit the HTTP.sys Remote Code Execution vulnerability (CVE-2022-21907)
Pattern recognition is what hundreds of security specialists in our community voted as the skill to cultivate for a rewarding infosec career. While we have some innate pattern recognition abilities, developing them is essential – and that’s a matter of practice. Working in offensive security gives you plenty of opportunities to do this, with new vulnerabilities ripe for close examination. So let’s go ahead and do just that while discovering how this CVE carries echoes from another vulnerability from a while back.
How to detect and exploit the Oracle WebLogic RCE (CVE-2020-14882 & CVE-2020-14883)
Pentesters love a good RCE, but, as much as we enjoy the thrill of detecting and exploiting it (ethically, of course), the tech ecosystem suffers every time one of these pops up. That’s why fast and effective recon and vulnerability assessment remain the go-to pentesting stages that help companies manage their risks so they can keep doing business and serving their customers. With your knowledge, experience, and advice, they can turn a potential hazard into a process that makes them stronger. Let’s take a closer look at the critical RCE vulnerability discovered in Oracle WebLogic Server and see how you can have a bigger positive impact in your organization and beyond it.
How to detect and exploit CVE-2021-26084, the Confluence Server RCE
Thinking like an attacker is the right mindset that can help you better cope with this staggering growth of RCE vulnerabilities. As a pentester, you know it better than anyone. You’re also the best positioned to use your experience and know-how to detect exposed critical assets before malicious actors do. To help you help others, I’ll explore a critical RCE vulnerability in the Atlassian Confluence server across Linux and Windows in this practical guide packed with detection tactics and mitigation methods.
How to exploit the VMware vCenter RCE with Pentest-Tools.com (CVE-2021-21985)
More high-risk vulnerabilities mean more work for you. The good news? You won’t be out of work anytime soon. The bad news? You’ll probably work a lot more than you anticipate. So how do you balance the good and the not-so-great? By having a replicable process for when a high-risk CVE that leads to RCE hits your targets (the likes of CVE-2021-21985).
December updates: 6 new ways to make your workflow smoother
Hope 2022 is off to a great start for you! Supporting your security efforts is what we do, so here’s a fresh batch of platform updates we rolled out at the end of 2021. Why check them out? Because they’ll help you get more work done, faster with the same tools and features you know (and hopefully love!).