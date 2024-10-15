Thinking outside the box: 3 creative ways to exploit business logic vulnerabilities in pentests

Business logic vulnerabilities aren’t new, but they often go untested (and unnoticed) because malicious actors can find flaws in the implementation of (almost) any web application.

These flaws are particularly dangerous because attackers exploit behavioral patterns by interacting with apps in different ways than intended. When exploited successfully, they cause serious disruption, including business processes impact and reputational damage.

So why should companies be concerned about business logic flaws and how can you find and report them?

Let's get to know these security vulnerabilities better.

Why business logic vulnerabilities matter - a real story

Let’s talk business logic. More specifically, how malicious actors use business logic flaws to compromise an organization’s critical and legitimate functions.

But, first, let me tell you a short story about a bank robbery in which malicious hackers are the main characters. I’m talking about the famous 2016 Bangladesh National Bank heist, when a group of black hat hackers got into the bank’s network through a phishing email. Their goal was to steal a billion dollars and get away. And they almost did.

They planned out the operation meticulously: hack into the network, get access to the SWIFT terminal to make the transfer, and disappear without a trace. If you’re familiar with the story of the heist, there are some important points in the attackers’ strategy worth mentioning: the timing, the printer, the SWIFT terminal, and more. But today we’ll focus on the printer and the SWIFT terminal.

These were the business logic vulnerabilities, which allowed adversaries to manipulate and use them in their attacks:

The printer (the one and only) was the failsafe mechanism for the SWIFT transactions. When a transaction was completed, the printer would quickly put it on paper. If there was something wrong with it, the transaction would’ve been flagged as suspicious and declined. But the attackers knew this – after observing the bank workflow – and compromised the printer. Their tampering caused it to malfunction and print blank pages of transaction records, eliminating the failsafe mechanism.

The second point is the SWIFT protocol. Everyone knows this protocol is very secure because it handles bank transactions, which is why SWIFT transactions are trusted to be safe. Well, malicious actors exploited this business logic flaw. They knew you can’t easily crack the SWIFT protocol which other banks trust, so they compromised the computer handling those SWIFT transactions. They hacked into this system and easily transferred funds into their money-laundering accounts.

What have we learned from this story?

Following this incident, the SWIFT messaging system urged banking institutions worldwide to better understand and reduce their attack surface to avoid large-scale cyberattacks.

This attack was an important reminder that cybercriminals are persistent and creative, especially when motivated to get access to high-value networks and steal a large amount of money. What’s more, this attack also highlights the need for getting ethical hackers’ perspectives on security controls and their implementation.

The key takeaway is that most organizations tend to take the security of their devices for granted. It’s always other people’s job to safeguard the hardware or software. In this case, the victim might say it’s the printer’s vendor responsibility. But it’s also the bank’s, which could have run vulnerability scans or done penetration tests with the printer’s IP address included in the scope. However, from experience, we know that we rarely come across clients who are open to these kinds of tests.

3 practical examples of business logic vulnerabilities

To put theory into practice, here are 3 examples of business logic flaws we saw during our ethical hacking engagements:

1. Client-side only validation

This occurs when the developer trusts that the users are the only ones using the application through the client-side controls. Often, an attacker uses the client-side as a starting point in their process to tamper with the data mid-traffic. A bad actor will use specialized tools such as Burp to intercept the data sent from the client-side to the server-side. In other words, they manage to bypass the validation process.

This allows the attacker to send data to the server and potentially damage the system, depending on the app’s functionality and what it’s used for.

A real-life account takeover story

One of our customers needed to perform a penetration test against a web application that managed transportation services.

The authentication seemed strong because it required 2FA authentication in the form of an OTP (one-time password) received by email.

The same flow applied to the password reset feature. The user asked for a password reset, they provided the username and, after that, they had to type in a valid OTP.

Now, you might think that such OTP values are sometimes guessable (poor implementation might help an attacker launch a brute force attack and find the valid OTP) or that they might be predictable, or not even validated.

This time, the issue was even more unexpected. Once the user requested either a password reset or a login authentication with a known username and password combination, the web application asked for an OTP but also provided it in the POST Response.

This serious misconfiguration enabled us to take over any account, including the ones with admin roles.

Account takeover replay steps for ethical hackers

Here are 6 steps the attacker can perform in an account takeover attack:

1. Mimic legitimate user behavior and ask for a password reset for the victim’s account: