Jira integration, Export results as JSON & more platform updates

Publisher
Pentest-Tools.com
Updated at
Here are 4 platform updates we’ve deployed in the current update to make Pentest-Tools.com a stronger asset for your pentesting needs.

  1. New feature: Pentest-Tools.com <> Jira integration

  2. New feature: Export scans as JSON from the Dashboard

  3. Improvement: Website Vulnerability Scanner authentication module

  4. Improvement: Delete multiple scheduled scans at once

1. Track pentesting findings with Jira

Now you can integrate Pentest-Tools.com with Jira to better prioritize the findings you discover using our platform and automatically send them as tickets to Jira.

Quick note: the feature is available for Enterprise customers only.

To successfully set up your Jira integration, you have to:

  1. Log into your Pentest-Tools.com account

  2. Go to My Account

  3. Access the Integrations tab

Fill in the required Jira settingsJira URL, Jira API key, Jira Project Key.

Jira settings account pentest-tools.com

For the next step, go to Findings, select the ones you want to send to Jira (add Filters, if needed) as issues. They will be automatically added to your project backlog.

jira configuration settings

Integrating our platform into your workflow makes it easier for you and your team members to scale your security efforts and prioritize issues to resolve.

2. Export scans as JSON from the Dashboard

In your Pentest-Tools.com Dashboard, we’ve added the option to export scan results as JSON files.

To do this, go to Scans, select a specific Tool, and choose the scan results you want to export as JSON format.

Export scans as JSON pentest-tools.com

This feature is useful if you want to process the scan results with other automated tools because JSON files make your job easier.

3. Improved authentication for our Website Vulnerability Scanner

We’ve worked hard on rewriting the authentication module of our Website Vulnerability Scanner to add Single Page Applications (SPA) support. 

The improvement gives you the ability to authenticate to a variety of SPAs implemented using popular frameworks like AngularJS, React, or Meteor.js.

How to Perform Authenticated Website Scans with Pentest-Tools.com

4. Delete multiple scheduled scans at the same time

We’ve enhanced the Scheduler feature so you can easily delete multiple scheduled scans simultaneously.

This improvement simplifies your workflow so you don’t waste time on selecting and deleting each scheduled scan anymore.

To do this, go to Scheduler, select the scans you want to delete from the list, and you’re done!

Delete multiple scheduled scans

Give the new platform capabilities a try and see how they improve your workflow and scanning results!

