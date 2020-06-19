Tags ReportingNew filters for Findings, Import targets with descriptions & more updatesHere are 3 platform improvements we’ve deployed in the current update to make Pentest-Tools.com a valuable asset for your pentesting tasks.Author(s)Ioana RijnetuPublished at19 Jun 2020Updated at07 Jul 2022Jira integration, Export results as JSON & more platform updatesHere are 4 platform updates we’ve deployed in the current update to make Pentest-Tools.com a stronger asset for your pentesting needs.Author(s)Ioana RijnetuPublished at17 Apr 2020Updated at18 Jul 2023A faster, enhanced version of the advanced pentest reporting featureWriting a pentest report about the results of your vulnerability assessment doesn’t have to be a difficult, time-consuming task.Author(s)Ioana RijnetuPublished at15 Mar 2019Updated at20 Dec 2023Pentest report writing in 5 minutes (Defcamp 2018 talk)Tired of writing pentest reports? Let’s automate this process and let you get back to hacking! Slides included.Author(s)Adrian FurtunaPublished at12 Nov 2018Updated at10 Jul 2022