Tags
ethical hacking
Behind the scenes – an interview with Adrian Furtuna, our founder and CEO
As cybercrime continues to escalate, businesses are increasingly prioritizing their cybersecurity strategies, often embracing penetration testing to address the most burning threats. Although this established practice is highly effective, there are still many necessary improvements to help scale it to the current needs of the tech ecosystem. CyberNews sat down with Adrian Furtuna, our Founder & CEO, to talk about the ins and outs of penetration testing. Here’s why Adrian believes that no matter how advanced the technology is, some aspects still need a human approach.
How to exploit the VMware vCenter RCE with Pentest-Tools.com (CVE-2021-21985)
More high-risk vulnerabilities mean more work for you. The good news? You won’t be out of work anytime soon. The bad news? You’ll probably work a lot more than you anticipate. So how do you balance the good and the not-so-great? By having a replicable process for when a high-risk CVE that leads to RCE hits your targets (the likes of CVE-2021-21985).
- Author(s)
- Published at
- Updated at
How we detect and exploit Log4Shell to help you find targets using vulnerable Log4j versions
We’re breaking down our technique for detecting CVE-2021-44228 (Log4Shell) because we believe our users should understand what’s happening behind the scanners so they can avoid a false sense of security.
- Author(s)
- Published at
- Updated at
Behind the Tools: Răzvan Ionescu on the growth mindset, insatiable curiosity, and being comfortable with change in ethical hacking
At Pentest-Tools.com, we use our managed pentesting services to learn from our customers and listen to them. Every one of us works hard to understand what users need and why, feeding that knowledge into the platform while we continue to learn and grow as individuals and as a team. That’s why we eat our own dog food and we always practice what we preach.
How to do a full website vulnerability assessment with Pentest-Tools.com
As a pentester, I have a good day when my workflow is smooth and uninterrupted. Pushing routine tasks to the background (sweet automation!) helps me stay focused. It frees up my mind to work on interesting findings and attack sequences that not everyone can see. Plus, it feels good to be productive and get stuff done!
- Author(s)
- Published at
- Updated at
Why Zerologon is the silent threat in your network
No red flags. No alerts. Full-on compromise. The way cybercriminals are putting together various vulnerabilities within the Microsoft infrastructure, including Zerologon vulnerability (CVE-2020-1472), is more than a trending topic in the infosec community. It’s a massive threat for organizations small and large.
- Author(s)
- Published at
- Updated at