offensive security
How to detect VMware vCenter RCE with Pentest-Tools.com (CVE-2021-21972)
The current, multi-layer setup big organizations run on is a challenge to manage and we both know that (it’s an understatement). And when a vulnerability like CVE-2021-21972 pops up, it reveals how messy the process of patching and mitigation can be.
Discover how dangerous a ‘Bad Neighbor’ can be - TCP/IP Vulnerability (CVE-2020-16898)
Patching is never easy, but doing it imperfectly can come back to bite you. That’s why today we’re unpacking a vulnerability that can resurface when improperly mitigated.
