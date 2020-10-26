Tags
Network Scanning
[New feature] Scan internal networks with the VPN Agent
To enhance the way you scan your internal networks, we added a new way to perform this on Pentest-Tools.com. It is a lot easier and does not require any special configuration. All you need to do is run the VPN Agent and start scanning!
[New scanners] Detect SMBGhost and Ghostcat vulnerabilities with Pentest-Tools.com
Vulnerability scanners are essential pentesting tools to quickly discover critical security flaws before hackers do. The more specific, the more useful! To help our customers better detect if their systems are impacted by the SMBGhost and GhostCat vulnerabilities, we built and added two new, dedicated scanners on Pentest-Tools.com.
How to Perform Internal Network Scanning with Pentest-Tools.com
In this article, we show you how to scan hosts from your internal network using our security tools from Pentest-Tools.com. This is a new capability that we have recently added to our platform and it uses VPN tunnels to reach the internal networks.
[New feature] Internal network scanning with Pentest-Tools.com
To quickly discover potential vulnerabilities or evaluate your security posture, regular internal network scans are essential. To make this easier for you, we’ve added a new feature on Pentest-Tools.com!