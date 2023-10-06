Practical Examples

How to detect the Zoho ManageEngine ADSelfService Plus RCE (CVE-2021-40539)

Overwhelmed by so many high-risk vulnerabilities that emerge? Thousands of them are disclosed every year and 2021 is no exception. Systems are complex, cyber attacks get more sophisticated, and patching is still a challenge for many organizations. As infosec pros, it’s our responsibility to help companies (and individuals) understand the real implications and impact of a critical vulnerability and help them find it before it gets worse.