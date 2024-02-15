HomePentest-Tools.com Logo
Blog
Platform updates

Delete scans through the API, edit scheduled scans, and more improvements

Publisher
Pentest-Tools.com
Updated at
Article tags

Here are 5 platform improvements we’ve worked on in the current update to make Pentest-Tools.com a must-have asset for your pentesting toolkit.

  1. Create targets from tool results

  2. Delete scans API function

  3. View large results in Find Subdomains

  4. Edit scheduled scans

  5. Fixed timezone issues

Log in to try the updates

1. Add new targets from tool scan results

You can now add new targets from the results displayed by the Find Subdomains and/or Find Virtual Host tools. This helps you perform new scans- faster – against the subdomains and virtual hosts you discovered.

To do that, go to Scans, select the tool whose results you want to see, then click on the ones you want to Add to Targets.

find subdomains tool results

Use this platform update to easily create new targets and perform new scans to uncover potential security risks!

2. Delete scans in the API

For API users, we’ve added a “Delete a scan” capability that allows you to programmatically delete a scan result if you no longer need it.

To do that, use the specific parameters available in the API reference.

delete scans API pentest-tools.com

3. View large results in Find Subdomains

We also improved the way scan results are displayed in the Find Subdomains tool. Now you can use a clean interface with pagination to navigate the scan results.

Visualize all scan results in a clearer, simpler view and get an instant overview of the aggregated data.

find subdomains larger results update

4. Edit scheduled scans

Another improvement we added is the option to edit a scheduled scan without deleting them.

To do this, select Scheduler from the Dashboard, select a Tool -> Edit, and choose your preferences.

edit scheduled scan update

Don’t forget you can get scan results straight to your inbox!

5. Timezone issues fixed

We did some bug fixing in the scheduling system to improve how the timezone is displayed for users. In the scheduled scans option, the user’s timezone is now configured correctly.

scheduled scans timezone improvementCheck out the platform capabilities and see how they improve your workflow and scanning results!

Get vulnerability research & write-ups

In your inbox. (No fluff. Actionable stuff only.)

Next Article

Customized white label, website scanner improvements & other platform updates

Previous Article

[New scanners] Find Associated Domains, Password Auditor, and 2 more new tools

Related articles

Suggested articles

Footer

© 2013-2024 Pentest-Tools.com

Pentest-Tools.com has a LinkedIn account it's very active on

Join over 45,000 security specialists to discuss career challenges, get pentesting guides and tips, and learn from your peers. Follow us on LinkedIn!

Pentest-Tools.com has a YouTube account where you can find tutorials and useful videos

Expert pentesters share their best tips on our Youtube channel. Subscribe to get practical penetration testing tutorials and demos to build your own PoCs!

G2 award badge

Pentest-Tools.com recognized as a Leader in G2’s Spring 2023 Grid® Report for Penetration Testing Software. Discover why security and IT pros worldwide use the platform to streamline their penetration and security testing workflow.

OWASP logo

Pentest-Tools.com is a Corporate Member of OWASP (The Open Web Application Security Project). We share their mission to use, strengthen, and advocate for secure coding standards into every piece of software we develop.