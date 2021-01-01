Finding subdomains is an important step in the information gathering phase of a penetration test. Subdomains are interesting because they point to various (less-known) applications and indicate different external network ranges used by the target company.

For instance, subdom1.company.com points to IP 1.1.1.1 and subdom2.company.com points to IP 2.2.2.2 . Now you know two different IP ranges possibly owned by your target organization and you can extend the attack surface.

Furthermore, subdomains sometimes host 'non-public' applications (e.g. test, development, restricted) which are usually less secure than the public/official applications so they can be the primary attack targets.

Parameters

Parameter Description Domain name The target domain name (e.g. oracle.com , yahoo.com etc.), which will be searched for subdomains. Include IP information This option instructs the tool to do whois queries in order to determine the network owners and country for each IP address.

How it works

This tool uses multiple techniques to find subdomains such as: