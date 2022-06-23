Ethical exploitation

Tags
Behind the scenes – an interview with Adrian Furtuna, our founder and CEO
As cybercrime continues to escalate, businesses are increasingly prioritizing their cybersecurity strategies, often embracing penetration testing to address the most burning threats. Although this established practice is highly effective, there are still many necessary improvements to help scale it to the current needs of the tech ecosystem. CyberNews sat down with Adrian Furtuna, our Founder & CEO, to talk about the ins and outs of penetration testing. Here’s why Adrian believes that no matter how advanced the technology is, some aspects still need a human approach.
How to detect and exploit the Oracle WebLogic RCE (CVE-2020-14882 & CVE-2020-14883)
Pentesters love a good RCE, but, as much as we enjoy the thrill of detecting and exploiting it (ethically, of course), the tech ecosystem suffers every time one of these pops up. That’s why fast and effective recon and vulnerability assessment remain the go-to pentesting stages that help companies manage their risks so they can keep doing business and serving their customers. With your knowledge, experience, and advice, they can turn a potential hazard into a process that makes them stronger. Let’s take a closer look at the critical RCE vulnerability discovered in Oracle WebLogic Server and see how you can have a bigger positive impact in your organization and beyond it.
How to detect and exploit CVE-2021-26084, the Confluence Server RCE
Thinking like an attacker is the right mindset that can help you better cope with this staggering growth of RCE vulnerabilities. As a pentester, you know it better than anyone. You’re also the best positioned to use your experience and know-how to detect exposed critical assets before malicious actors do. To help you help others, I’ll explore a critical RCE vulnerability in the Atlassian Confluence server across Linux and Windows in this practical guide packed with detection tactics and mitigation methods.
How to exploit the VMware vCenter RCE with Pentest-Tools.com (CVE-2021-21985)
More high-risk vulnerabilities mean more work for you. The good news? You won’t be out of work anytime soon. The bad news? You’ll probably work a lot more than you anticipate. So how do you balance the good and the not-so-great? By having a replicable process for when a high-risk CVE that leads to RCE hits your targets (the likes of CVE-2021-21985).
How we detect and exploit Log4Shell to help you find targets using vulnerable Log4j versions
We’re breaking down our technique for detecting CVE-2021-44228 (Log4Shell) because we believe our users should understand what’s happening behind the scanners so they can avoid a false sense of security.
Detect and exploit Gitlab CE/EE RCE with Pentest-Tools.com (CVE-2021-22205)
“Just patch it!” is the usual advice when a vulnerability hits (and it’s not a zero-day). But it’s never that simple in organizations that have to manage layers upon layers of infrastructure. When you have to deal with a critical CVE like the latest unauthenticated RCE in Gitlab (CVSSv3 10.0), the tangled, messy process of patching bubbles to the surface.
Why Zerologon is the silent threat in your network
No red flags. No alerts. Full-on compromise. The way cybercriminals are putting together various vulnerabilities within the Microsoft infrastructure, including Zerologon vulnerability (CVE-2020-1472), is more than a trending topic in the infosec community. It’s a massive threat for organizations small and large.
