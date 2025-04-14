I like that this site allows me to do PenTesting of all my websites and get information pretty quickly, which would typically take multiple hours to get using manual scans and other pen-testing tools. I could soon get a detailed view of the current attack surface of my company's websites and could quickly tell what was exposed to the internet. Not only was it able to find vulnerabilities, but it also guided remediation. This is an excellent addition to anyone's cybersecurity toolbox!

This tool provided such good information that it quickly became a part of my weekly cyber scans. I could quickly implement it into my daily schedule and use the scans to supplement my other cybersecurity tools with an easy integration.