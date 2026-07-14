Resources
Changelog
These are the latest updates we've made to our platform. If you have any questions about any of the updates you see below, please feel free to contact us!
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August 2026 Changes
Data hosting
New Pentest-Tools.com customers can choose to host their data in the United States or Europe at signup.
Many teams need their data hosted in a specific region for compliance or internal policy reasons. Until now, every customer’s data was hosted in Europe by default. Existing customers stay hosted in Europe for now, we'll share more on hosting migration options in the upcoming weeks.
Find out more
July 2026 Changes
Detect wp2shell now! Check for CVE-2026-63030 & CVE-2026-60137 exposure or confirm patching.
Yesterday, it got two CVEs.
Today, you have detection and exploitation - in one click.
We’re talking about wp2shell, the Wordpress RCE chain that won’t let security and IT teams have a weekend.
Let’s help you get back to yours as fast as possible.
How to confirm exposed - or patched - Wordpress targets
◉ Run a single-CVE scan for CVE-2026-63030 with the Network Scanner (which also covers CVE-2026-60137 - the SQL injection flaw that chains to give attackers RCE)
OR
◉ Use Sniper Auto-Exploiter with the single-CVE scan option for both detection and exploitation covering both CVEs.
AND
◉ Based on your scan results, either patch or confirm you're already on WP 6.8.6, 6.9.5, or 7.0.2.
◉ Re-scan to confirm remediation and rule out residual exposure across your other assets.
Remember: updating your main install doesn't cover every WP instance you own. The attack surface view in your account expands your visibility, so you don’t stop at the site you remember exists.
Why wp2shell calls for an emergency CVE response
wp2shell chains a REST API batch-route confusion (CVE-2026-63030) with a pre-auth SQL injection (CVE-2026-60137) to reach remote code execution.
It needs no login and no plugins, so a default WordPress install in the 6.9.0-6.9.4 or 7.0.0-7.0.1 range is enough to make it a target.
It’s not in the CISA KEV catalog yet, and CVE-keyed inventories were slow to flag it, so version checks alone can leave you guessing.
That is why our research team operationalized detection within a day of the July 17 patch, as part of our emergency CVE response.
Now teams like yours can ✔ confirm exposure, ✔ patch, and ✔ verify the fix held before mass-exploitation tooling catches up.
When someone inevitably asks you “does wp2shell impact our websites?”, you’ll already have the report.port.
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Network Scanning
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June 2026 Changes
API: the /scans endpoint now returns why a scan didn’t start
We added an info_text key to the /scans endpoint, so a scan that doesn’t start cleanly finally tells you why, straight from the API.
This context was already visible inside the product but not exposed through the API. A customer asked for it, so now automated workflows can read the same explanation the UI shows, which makes failed scans easier to diagnose without opening the app.
80 new detections added to the Network Scanner
The Network Scanner gained 80 new detections in June, prioritized by CVSS, EPSS, and CISA. The most notable this month:
Oracle PeopleSoft PSEMHUB, pre-auth Java deserialization RCE (CVE-2026-35273)
Palo Alto PAN-OS, authentication bypass (CVE-2026-0257)
Splunk Enterprise & Cloud, unrestricted file upload (CVE-2026-20253)
Joomla! JCE extension, unauthenticated RCE (CVE-2026-48907)
Ivanti Sentry, OS command injection (CVE-2026-10520)
LiteLLM, SQL injection (CVE-2026-42208) and command injection (CVE-2026-42271)
UniFi OS Server, command injection (CVE-2026-34910)
Check Point IKEv1 VPN, certificate authentication bypass (CVE-2026-50751)
Why it matters
Coverage that lands within days of disclosure is the difference between finding an exposure yourself and reading about it in an incident report. These are the issues attackers are already weighing, ranked so you can see what to prioritize first.
How to use
Run a scan to check your targets, then put the high-value ones on scheduled monitoring so new coverage applies automatically as it ships.
Jira integration: credentials are checked before saving
Jira integrations now test your credentials before saving them, so a typo gets caught up front instead of the first time you try to push a finding.
A wrong token or a mistyped host used to sit quietly until a push failed mid-workflow. Now the integration briefly validates what you entered and tells you immediately if it won’t work, which cuts out a common source of broken integrations and support tickets.
Pentest-Tools.com is available on Azure - Microsoft Marketplace
You can now subscribe to Pentest-Tools.com directly through your Azure account.
All plans — NetSec, WebNetSec, and Pentest Suite — are available as transactable subscriptions, which means you can apply your existing Azure balance toward your subscription.
Authentication uses Microsoft Entra ID (SSO), so setup takes a few minutes.
The VPN Agent for internal network scanning is deployed as an Azure VM in your environment.
For teams spending 10+ hours a week re-triaging alerts, now you can get confirmed findings with attached proof of exposure, directly through your Azure budget.
XSS Exploiter: fetch-based payload delivery
The XSS Exploiter now offers two payload delivery options: the classic script tag (default), or fetch plus eval.
Some targets strip or block inline script tags. With fetch plus eval as an alternative delivery path, you can adapt to how the target actually behaves and confirm exploitability where a script tag alone would fall short.Tool: XSS Exploiter
AI where it earns its place in the Website Scanner and URL Fuzzer
We added AI to the Website Scanner and URL Fuzzer in the exact spots where deterministic logic used to give up. Three enhancements shipped:
AI-assisted authentication: when authentication fails to identify a login form the usual way, an AI fallback steps in to find it, so complex login flows stop cutting scans short.
Flowmapper: an AI agent explores your site like a real user, filling forms and following flows to reach endpoints the regular spider misses, then adds them to the scan.
ML Classifier: filters out fake “not found” pages that return a 200 status, so the admin console, sensitive file, and information disclosure checks report real findings instead of error pages in disguise. The URL Fuzzer runs the same classifier, so its results list only the files and directories that actually exist.
Why it matters
Fewer false positives and fewer missed endpoints, without manual tuning. The AI handles the judgment calls that used to break scans or bury real findings in noise.
How to use
Everything is on by default. You can disable any or all of it under My account, then AI.Tools: URL Fuzzer | Website Vulnerability Scanner
Two phpBB authentication vulnerabilities our research team discovered (CVE-2026-48611 & CVE-2026-48612)
Our offensive security research team found two authentication flaws in phpBB, one of the most widely deployed forum platforms on the web. Detection for CVE-2026-48611 is now live in the Network Scanner, and a working proof of concept for each is published in the research.
CVE-2026-48611 is a critical, unauthenticated authentication bypass (CVSS 9.4). One HTTP request with a target username and a wrong password phpBB never checks returns a valid session cookie for that account, admins included. It works on every default install up to and including phpBB 3.3.16, with no prior access needed. The vulnerable code path sat in the codebase for over a decade, surviving multiple major releases and security reviews.
CVE-2026-48612 is a high-severity OAuth account takeover (CVSS 8.3). It chains two OAuth defects for a silent takeover on boards with OAuth configured. In some cases the victim doesn’t click anything: an image tag embedded in a forum post is enough to trigger it.
Why it matters
A bypass that hands an attacker an admin session on a default install means full control of the board, its users, and whatever sits behind it. phpBB runs on countless community and corporate forums, so a single exposed instance is a foothold with real blast radius. We reported both to phpBB on June 4, 2026, and a fix shipped two days later in phpBB 3.3.17.
How to use
Detect CVE-2026-48611 with the Network Scanner, patch to phpBB 3.3.17, then re-scan to confirm the fix is in place and rule out residual exposure across multiple assets.
If the board has OAuth configured, audit the oauth_accounts table for unexpected entries after upgrading. A successful CVE-2026-48612 exploit leaves a record there.
May 2026 Changes
Network Scanner now detects NGINX Rift (CVE-2026-42945)
A critical, unauthenticated, remote code execution vulnerability in NGINX.
Why it matters
RCE on an unpatched NGINX instance is a short trip to a very bad day. NGINX sits everywhere it counts: reverse proxies, load balancers, and front-line web servers, so a single exposed instance can hand an attacker a foothold into the systems behind it. Our detection is evidence-based: confirmation comes from the server's actual response, not a banner check.
How to use
Detect with the Network Scanner → validate the risk with a one-click proof-of-concept in Sniper → re-scan to confirm remediation and rule out residual exposure across multiple assets.
You're a quick scan away from being the one who finds it, not the one who gets the call at 2am because someone else did.
As always, if Sniper can exploit it, our Network Scanner can detect it.
Findings page is now dramatically faster
If you manage large accounts, you've felt the wait. Loading a Findings page packed with hundreds of thousands of results meant watching a spinner long enough to lose your train of thought.
We've added a composite index to the findings table, and the difference is hard to overstate.
Why it matters
On accounts with over 900K findings, load times dropped from 17–43 seconds to 300–600 milliseconds. On the largest accounts, over 4 million findings, that's a fall from up to 111 seconds down to about 1.4 seconds. Faster pages mean faster triage, and faster triage means you spend your time on the findings that matter instead of waiting to see them.
How to use
The improvement is automatic. No configuration, no setup. The next time you log in, open the Findings page and put it to the test.
CVE-2026-41940: cPanel & WHM authentication bypass detection
CVE-2026-41940 is a CVSS 9.8 authentication bypass in cPanel & WHM, added to CISA's Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog and actively exploited in the wild for 64 days before any patch or advisory existed. No credentials. No user interaction. Full server access.
The Network Vulnerability Scanner detects it by sending a crafted CRLF payload to the login endpoint and assessing exploitability from the actual server response. Version banners won't tell you if your target is genuinely at risk. This will.
IT Security Guru covered the scanner release during active exploitation. If your targets were internet-accessible between February 23 and April 28 without port restrictions, treat them as compromised until confirmed otherwise.
April 2026 Changes
XSS Exploiter: callback IP address and request headers
Two new data points are now visible on every XSS Exploiter callback:
IP address: see exactly which IP the callback came from. Confirms whether it originated from the target's browser, a bot, or an unintended third party.
Request headers: now visible alongside cookies, page content, screenshots, and keystrokes. Session tokens, authentication cookies, and custom app headers, all at callback time.
Both surface directly in tool results. Two common validation gaps, closed without leaving the product.Tool: XSS Exploiter
Private key detection in Website Scanner
The Website Scanner now detects private keys exposed in HTTP responses. The check runs passively - no configuration required, no extra setup.
RSA, EC, and other common formats are included. If a private key is leaking from your target, this surfaces it. An attacker with that key has full access to whatever server infrastructure it belongs to. These findings get missed in manual testing because the response looks like noise until you look closely.
Useful for external pentests and internal security reviews of web application infrastructure.
Export your list of scheduled scans
You can now export the full list of scheduled scans configured across your workspaces. Each row includes scan name, target, frequency, last run time, and workspace.
One file. Every workspace. Ready to hand to an auditor or drop into compliance documentation where recurring scans are a control requirement.
This one came from a feature request. Thanks for flagging it.
Filter /findings output by risk level via API
The
/findingsendpoint now accepts
min-risk-leveland
max-risk-levelparameters. Use either or both:
min-risk-level: returns findings at or above the specified level (e.g. high and critical only)
max-risk-level: returns findings at or below the specified level (e.g. medium and below)
Combine both to retrieve a specific range (e.g. medium only)
Automation pipelines no longer need to pull everything and filter client-side. Payload size drops for integrations feeding SIEMs, ticketing systems, or reporting tools. Pairs with existing
/findingsfilters for more precise data retrieval.
Offensive Security Research Hub: the full FuelCMS stack
Seven CVEs. One CMS. A chain that reaches unauthenticated RCE at CVSS 9.8 if you pull the right two.
PTT-2025-025 / CVE-2026-30455: unauthenticated account takeover via email array. The entry point for the highest-severity chain.
PTT-2025-026 / CVE-2026-30456: authenticated RCE via Dwoo template escape. Chained with 025, this reaches CVSS 9.8 unauthenticated.
PTT-2025-027 / CVE-2026-30457: improper authorization on Blocks. Widens the access surface post-authentication.
PTT-2025-028 / CVE-2026-30461: authenticated RCE via git submodules. A second RCE path, independent of 026.
PTT-2025-029 / CVE-2026-30459: password reset poisoning via Host header. Opens a second account takeover path and delivers the token that 030 needs.
PTT-2025-030 / CVE-2026-30460: SQL injection via password reset token. Needs a valid token — 025 and 029 both hand you one.
PTT-2025-031 / CVE-2026-30462: sensitive file read via path traversal. Reads .php files as www-data. The readable file is database.php.
FuelCMS v1.5.2. Master branch hasn't moved in roughly four years. Vendor notified.
Research by Matei "Mal" Bădănoiu and Raul Bledea.
Office Hours with Jan Pedersen
Got questions about scan coverage, authentication workflows, reporting, or anything else on the platform? Bring them to a live session with Jan, our channel account manager. He answers in real time and covers whatever's on your mind.
Sessions run on Zoom. We announce registration links via email, LinkedIn, and on the website. Can't make it live? All past sessions are recorded and available to watch at any time.
How we use AI in Pentest-Tools.com (and why)
Most AI claims in security tooling are vague by design. This isn't that.
We think like attackers, which means we question assumptions before we build on them, including assumptions about where AI actually helps in a penetration testing workflow. This page explains exactly where AI fits into the platform, what it does, and why we made those calls.
No hype. Just the reasoning.
DotNetNuke research in Cybernews
CVE-2026-40321 is a stored XSS in DNN Platform that chains into RCE via SVG upload. The payload travels through the application's own internal messaging system. The admin sees an image file. The backdoor is already running.
Matei "Mal" Bădănoiu published the research. Cybernews covered it the same day. That's what sharp attack chain documentation looks like.
Penetration testing automation
Automation works best when it earns its place in a workflow. This resource shows exactly where Pentest-Tools.com fits in a real engagement, not as a replacement for manual testing, but as the part that handles what doesn't need your full attention.
Watch our teammates run through actual penetration testing workflows, with commentary on when to lean on automation and when to go hands-on.
Minimize FPs in your scans
False positives waste time you don't have. Getting scan results your team can act on without spending half the engagement triaging noise takes deliberate engineering choices, and deliberate workflow ones.
This overview covers the configuration and workflow options that give you the most control over scan precision, built around how the team here actually thinks about accuracy.
See how we cut FPs
March 2026 Changes
New API endpoints for scan tests
Two new API endpoints let you retrieve the tests performed during a scan or the tests that triggered a specific finding:
/scans/{id}/testsand
/findings/{id}/tests.
Use this to:
• Pull granular scan coverage data into your own tooling or SIEM
• Link findings to the exact test that detected them, programmatically
• Support automation pipelines that need full scan test data
OWASP Top 10 2025 classification in findings
Website Scanner and API Scanner findings now include an OWASP Top 10 2025 category in the classification section.
This helps you prioritize findings based on the latest web security risk categories and speed up compliance reporting for clients or internal audits that reference OWASP.
Exploit for Remote Code Execution in Hikvision IP camera/NVR (CVE-2021-36260)
We added an exploit for CVE-2021-36260 (Hikvision IP camera/NVR) to Sniper, paired with Network Scanner detection.
Why it matters
Hikvision is one of the most widely deployed camera vendors globally, including in corporate physical security systems. These devices typically sit on the same network segments as everything else.
How to use
Detect with the Network Scanner → validate the risk in Sniper → use the proof to prioritize remediation.
Exploit for Remote Code Execution in SolarView Compact (CVE-2022-29303)
Sniper now supports exploitation of CVE-2022-29303 (SolarView Compact), with Network Scanner detection included.
Why it matters
SolarView Compact devices are common in industrial and OT environments. A compromised device makes a useful pivot point into broader network infrastructure.
How to use
Detect with the Network Scanner → prove exploitability in Sniper → document the finding for remediation prioritization.
AI-enhanced authentication inside the Website Scanner
The Website Scanner's Automatic and Recorded authentication methods now use AI as a fallback when standard login detection fails. On complex or dynamic pages, the AI layer kicks in and completes the login reliably. It only intervenes when the current method can't.
What's in it for you:
• Fewer failed scans on modern web apps with non-standard login flows
• No configuration changes needed
• More consistent scan coverage across authenticated areas of your targets
Tests performed by a scan are now visible in results
Scan results now show the tests that ran during a scan, grouped by port. Previously, this information surfaced as Informational findings which added noise. That distinction is now clear.
Why this matters:
• Easier to verify scan coverage at a glance
• Cleaner reports, as findings are now presented separately from tests
• Helps with scope verification and compliance documentation
Exploit for Remote Code Execution in HPE OneView (CVE-2025-37164)
Sniper: Auto-Exploiter now includes an exploit for CVE-2025-37164 (HPE OneView), paired with Network Scanner detection.
Why it matters
This unauthenticated RCE compromises the controls that govern an entire datacenter, not just a single host. A successful exploit here has a wide blast radius.
How to use
Detect with the Network Scanner → confirm exploitability in Sniper → use the evidence to fast-track remediation sign-off.
Exploit for Remote Code Execution in MeteoBridge (CVE-2025-4008)
We added an exclusive exploit for CVE-2025-4008 (MeteoBridge) into Sniper and paired it with Network Scanner detection.
Why it matters
This RCE gives you root-level access on a device most teams don't monitor or patch. MeteoBridge devices often sit quietly on internal segments, making them easy pivot points.
How to use
Detect with the Network Scanner → validate the risk with a one-click proof-of-concept in Sniper → check for forensic traces of exploitation to assist your post-compromise hunting.
Plug and play with our new MCP server
We've rolled out the Model Context Protocol (MCP) server. Connect it to Claude, Cursor, VS Code, Gemini CLI, or any MCP-compatible client and run scans, manage targets, retrieve findings, and generate reports through plain-language prompts.
Use this to:
• Cut context-switching during investigations
• Kick off scans by describing a target in natural language, no UI required
• Connect your AI workflows to real-time pentest data from your account
Every tool call requires your explicit approval before it runs. Strict JSON-Schema validation keeps execution more predictable.
Refreshed product documentation
We've refreshed our entire product documentation. Find the consolidated form at pentest-tools.com/docs. Tool guides and the API reference have already moved there. Support articles are next.
Now you have a single source of truth, so you can find what you need without breaking your flow.
👉 Explore the docs 👈
February 2026 Changes
Pentest-Tools.com is ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified
We protect your findings with the same rigor we use to find them.
This certification validates that your data is governed by a continuously reviewed system of security controls covering access management, risk assessment, incident response, physical security, and asset management.
For your team, this means audited, third-party proof of our security practices, helping reduce friction during vendor reviews and procurement assessments.
Detection & exploit validation for Ivanti EPMM RCE (CVE-2026-1281)
We added detection for CVE-2026-1281 (Ivanti Endpoint Manager Mobile RCE) into the Network Vulnerability Scanner and paired it with exploit validation in Sniper.
Why it matters
Unauthenticated. Remote. Full server compromise.
CVE-2026-1281 allows attackers to execute arbitrary commands on exposed Ivanti EPMM servers without credentials. Public reporting confirms active exploitation, and proof-of-concept code is available.
Because EPMM servers often integrate with identity systems and manage mobile fleets, compromise can provide attackers with a direct path into enterprise infrastructure.
How to use
Detect exposed Ivanti EPMM instances with the Network Scanner → validate exploitability with controlled proof-of-concept execution in Sniper → re-scan after patching to confirm remediation
Authentication Bypass in GNU Inetutils Telnetd (CVE-2026-24061)
We added an exclusive exploit for CVE-2026-24061 (GNU Inetutils Telnetd) into Sniper and paired it with Network Scanner detection, available exclusively to Pentest-Tools.com customers.
Why it matters
This critical authentication bypass (CVSS 9.8) lets unauthenticated attackers gain immediate root access via a malicious USER environment variable. With over 200,000 instances exposed globally, it is a high-impact target for mass exploitation against legacy and embedded systems.
How to use
Detect with the Network Scanner → validate the risk with a one-click proof-of-concept in Sniper → check for forensic traces of exploitation to assist your post-compromise hunting.
New detection for Redis CVE-2025-62507
The Network Vulnerability Scanner now detects CVE-2025-62507, a remote code execution vulnerability affecting Redis.
This check helps identify Redis instances that may be exposed to this vulnerability, particularly in internet-facing deployments or misconfigured internal environments.
Why this matters:
• Identify Redis servers vulnerable to remote code execution
• Detect exposed or improperly configured Redis deployments
• Prioritize remediation for systems reachable from external networks
• Add coverage for Redis environments in continuous network scanning
If you run Redis in production or development environments, this detection helps you quickly assess potential exposure.
Deeper visibility into findings, directly in scan logs
The Website Scanner and API Scanner already display findings while the scan runs. Scan logs now also record the exact moment when a new finding is added directly in the console output.
This provides a more granular, step-by-step view of discovery as the scan progresses.
Why this matters:
• See the precise moment a vulnerability is identified during longer scans
• Correlate findings with specific scan phases or payloads
• Troubleshoot unexpected behavior with additional context
• Gain better traceability in API-driven or automated workflows
For teams running continuous or automated testing, this adds clearer operational insight during the scan itself, not only after it finishes.
January 2026 Changes
Allow filtering /scans API requests by tool
You can now filter scan results by tool ID when calling the GET /scans endpoint.
This update allows you to combine tool and start_time filters to return only the scans you care about, making it easier to work with large scan histories and automate downstream workflows.
Use this to:
• Build tool-specific dashboards
• Generate targeted reports
• Reduce post-processing in API consumers
Surface more request smuggling issues with fewer false positives
We’ve improved the detection accuracy of active detectors in the Website Vulnerability Scanner to surface more real issues with less noise.
This update adds coverage for:
• CSRF bypass via POST/PUT to GET conversion
• Insecure CORS configurations caused by subdomain trust
• Serialized object detection in JSON payloads to flag potential deserialization risks
These improvements help reduce false positives and provide clearer signals during validation and triage.
Exploit for WordPress SMTP Plugin account takeover (CVE-2025-11833)
Sniper now includes an exploit module for CVE-2025-11833, an account takeover vulnerability in the WordPress SMTP Plugin.
This allows you to validate impact directly by demonstrating account takeover when the vulnerability is present, helping turn detection into clear, actionable evidence.
December 2025 Changes
The Network Scanner is ready to detect CVE-2025-14847 - MongoBleed
🫤 We know the last thing you want to deal with on Dec 31st is a new vulnerability. But MongoBleed (CVE-2025-14847) isn't waiting for the ball to drop.
Our team already updated the Pentest-Tools.com Network Scanner to detect this information disclosure flaw that's currently letting unauthenticated attackers leak MongoDB server info.
Whether you’re on-call or just checking in, we’ve made it fast to see if your servers are at risk. 🎯 Scan your IPs for CVE-2025-14847, patch it fast, and have a safe New Year!
👉 Get the CVE details 👈
You helped us make 2025 our most accurate year yet!
If you spent part of this year juggling “just one more scan,” one more CVE, and one more person asking “so… are we actually exposed?”, you’re not alone.
Security work kept getting broader, louder, and more accountable - and the hardest part often wasn’t finding issues, but making sense of them fast enough to act.
That’s the lens for our 2025 year in review: what your day-to-day looked like when scanning became routine, and when “more findings” stopped helping.
Before we dive into 2026, here is a look at what we achieved together over the last 12 months.
Exclusive exploit for React2Shell (CVE-2025-55182)
We’ve just added an exclusive exploit for CVE-2025-55182 (React2Shell) into Sniper and paired it with Network Scanner detection - available exclusively to Pentest-Tools.com customers.
Why it matters
React2Shell is a critical, unauthenticated, remote code execution (RCE) vector—prime for mass exploitation given the ubiquity of Next.js and React. This release gives you fast detection and zero-guesswork validation in one place.
How to use
Detect with the Network Scanner → validate in Sniper → re-scan to confirm remediation and rule out residual exposure across multiple assets.
Exploit for CVE-2025-64446 & CVE-2025-58034 (Fortinet FortiWeb)
We’ve just added an exclusive exploit for CVE-2025-64446 & CVE-2025-58034 (Fortinet FortiWeb) into Sniper and paired it with Network Scanner detection - available exclusively to Pentest-Tools.com customers.
Why it matters
Fortinet FortiWeb is a critical authentication bypass and remote code execution (RCE) vector, allowing remote unauthenticated attackers to fully compromise the FortiWeb server and steal confidential information, install ransomware, or pivot to the internal network.
How to use
Detect with the Network Scanner → validate in Sniper → re-scan to confirm remediation and rule out residual exposure across multiple assets.
November 2025 Changes
Findings page is now taking port into account for grouping
We’ve improved the Findings experience: grouping now takes the port into account. If the same issue is detected on the same target but on different ports, you’ll see separate entries, so nothing gets merged away by accident.
Why it matters
In real environments, the same vulnerability can show up on multiple exposed services. For example, a misconfiguration on
:80and
:8080, or the same TLS issue on several HTTPS ports. Previously, grouping by target + finding could collapse these into one row, which made reporting and remediation tracking messier. With port-aware grouping, each affected service keeps its own finding, evidence, status, and notes, giving you cleaner remediation workflows and more accurate reports.
How to use
Run your scans as usual → open Findings → filter or group duplicates if you want a compact view → edit, verify, or export each port-specific finding separately → re-scan after fixes to confirm every exposed port is clean.
Exploitation for CVE-2020-36847 (Remote Code Execution in Wordpress Simple File List plugin)
We’ve added an exclusive exploit for CVE-2020-36847 (WordPress Simple File List - Unauthenticated RCE) into Sniper, so you can move from suspicion to proof of rce in a controlled, ethical way.
Why it matters
CVE-2020-36847 is a critical, unauthenticated Remote Code Execution vulnerability in the Simple File List plugin for WordPress. Versions up to and including 4.2.2 let an attacker upload a php payload disguised as an image, then use the plugin’s rename function to change the extension to
.phpand run it on the server. The result is full arbitrary code execution with no login required, a fast path to site takeover, database access, credential theft, and lateral movement if the host can reach internal services. Updating to 4.2.3 or later fixes the issue.
How to use
Validate in Sniper → capture RCE evidence safely → patch the plugin (4.2.3+) → re-run Sniper to confirm remediation and rule out other exposed sites using the same plugin.
RCE
CVE
SQLi detectors uses more payloads in all custom cookies and has reduced false positives
We’ve just rolled out an update to Website Scanner’s active SQLi detection: it now injects payloads into all custom, non-standard cookies and cuts down false positives by skipping cookies that were already checked. This means broader coverage on real-world apps that stash input in quirky cookie names, without noisy duplicates in your results.
Why it matters
SQL injection still shows up in places scanners can miss, especially in custom cookies used for state, feature flags, or tracking. By extending payload injection to every custom cookie, Website Scanner can uncover SQLi paths that previously hid outside “standard” cookie patterns. At the same time, the improved logic avoids re-testing cookies it has already validated, which reduces repeat hits and lowers the chance of false positives. Net effect: more real findings, less triage fatigue.
How to use
Run Website Scanner as usual → review any confirmed SQLi findings → validate further with SQLi Exploiter if needed → fix and re-scan to confirm remediation and ensure no custom-cookie vectors remain exposed.
Detection for CVE-2025-55315 (HTTP Request Smuggling in ASP.NET Core)
We’ve just added detection for CVE-2025-55315 (HTTP Request Smuggling in ASP.NET Core) into Network Scanner, so you can quickly flag affected kestrel-backed apps during your perimeter and internal scans.
Why it matters
CVE-2025-55315 is a critical request smuggling vulnerability in ASP.NET Core’s kestrel server. It stems from inconsistent parsing of HTTP requests, which can let an attacker “hide” one request inside another and slip past intermediate components or app logic. In real terms, that can mean bypassing authentication or authorization checks, hijacking sessions, leaking data, or causing unexpected request routing inside your app stack. Microsoft rated it critical with a CVSS of 9.9 and shipped fixes in the october 2025 security updates across supported .net / asp.net core versions.
How to use
Scan with Network Scanner → patch / upgrade the affected asp.net core runtime or app packages → re-scan to verify fixes and confirm no exposed instances remain.
Detection & exploitation for the React Native Community CLI development server RCE (CVE-2025-11953)
We’ve just added an exclusive exploit for CVE-2025-11953 (React Native Community CLI development server) into Sniper and paired it with Network Scanner detection, so you can spot and confirm this RCE in one workflow.
Why it matters
CVE-2025-11953 is a critical, unauthenticated Remote Code Execution issue in the Metro development server started by the react native community cli. The server exposes an endpoint vulnerable to os command injection, letting an external attacker run arbitrary commands on the host if the dev server is reachable over the network. With a CVSS of 9.8, the impact is full compromise of the dev server environment and whatever credentials, source code, or internal network access it can reach.
How to use
Detect with the Network Scanner → validate in Sniper → re-scan to confirm remediation and catch leftover exposure across other hosts running the Metro dev server.
RCE
CVE
Detection & exploitation for the Oracle RCE (CVE-2025-61882)
We’ve just added an exclusive exploit for CVE-2025-61882 (Oracle E-Business Suite BI Publisher RCE) into Sniper and paired it with Network Scanner detection - available exclusively to Pentest-Tools.com customers.
Why it matters
This vulnerability is a critical, unauthenticated, pre-auth Remote Code Execution in Oracle EBS (versions 12.2.3 → 12.2.14). It has a CVSS of ~9.8 and is actively exploited in the wild. It allows remote attackers to run arbitrary code and potentially take over the Concurrent Processing subsystem, often containing high-value ERP, payroll, and financial data. This module gives you fast detection and zero-guesswork validation in one place.
How to use
detect with the Network Scanner → validate in Sniper → re-scan to confirm remediation and rule out residual exposure across multiple assets.
RCE
CVE
Added CL.0 request smuggling detection in our HTTP desync attacks active detector
Inspired by James Kettle's article and to keep on top on latest research, we introduced the new CL.0 Request Smuggler in our HTTP Request Smuggling detector from Website Vulnerability Scanner. It is automatically enabled inside the detector and it helps uncover more request smuggling attacks.
October 2025 Changes
Download multiple reports at once
You asked, we listened. You can now download more reports at once directly from the Reports page. Instead of saving each report individually, you can select multiple generated reports and download them together as a single
.ziparchive.
Why it matters
Handling multiple assessments or projects often means managing many reports. This update helps you work faster and stay organized by reducing repetitive actions and keeping related files together.
How to use
Go to the Reports page in your account.
Select all the reports you want to download.
Click Download. You’ll receive a
.zipfile containing all the selected reports.
Key benefits
Save time by downloading multiple reports simultaneously
Keep related files neatly grouped
Simplify sharing and storage of report archives
Exclusive exploit for Magento SessionReaper (CVE-2025-54236)
We’ve just added an exclusive exploit for CVE-2025-54236 (Magento & Adobe Commerce SessionReaper) into Sniper and paired it with Network Scanner detection - available exclusively to Pentest-Tools.com customers.
Why it matters
SessionReaper is a low-complexity, remote, unauthenticated vector — prime for mass exploitation. This release gives you fast detection and zero-guesswork validation in one place.
How to use
detect with the Network Scanner → validate in Sniper → re-scan to confirm remediation and rule out residual exposure across multiple assets.
Want to learn the story behind the exploit? Dip into the detailed write-up on the blog!
Detection for CVE-2025-26399 in SolarWinds Web Help Desk
Why it matters
CVE-2025-26399 is a critical remote code execution vulnerability that could allow attackers to run arbitrary commands on vulnerable SolarWinds Web Help Desk instances. Early detection is essential to prevent potential exploitation and maintain the security of your infrastructure.
How to use
Run a scan with Network Scanner against your targets as usual. The tool will automatically check for signs of CVE-2025-26399 exposure and flag any vulnerable hosts.
Key benefits
Detect vulnerable SolarWinds Web Help Desk instances affected by CVE-2025-26399
Gain visibility into potential exposure before attackers can exploit it
Strengthen your security posture with timely vulnerability insights
NEW: Vanta integration just got an upgrade!
Keeping compliance evidence current shouldn’t be a manual job.
That’s why now you can sync validated vulnerabilities and scheduled scan results directly into Vanta - automatically.
Here’s what’s new:
🎯 32 Vanta tests + 2 controls mapped - your findings now tie directly to relevant Vanta compliance checks.
🎯 Daily sync at 05:00 UTC - stay continuously audit-ready without uploading reports manually.
🎯 Smart filtering - manual findings are included, while informational or closed findings are excluded to keep data clean.
🎯 Scheduled scans automatically synced to Compliance → Documents → Vulnerability Scan (up to 5 per recurrence).
🎯 Available on all paid plans.
👉 If you’ve used the integration before, please re-link your Vanta account to grant permissions for vulnerability syncing.
See how it works in this short demo:
Detection for CVE-2025-10035 in Fortra GoAnywhere MFT
Why it matters
CVE-2025-10035 is a remote code execution vulnerability that allows attackers to execute arbitrary commands on vulnerable Fortra GoAnywhere MFT instances. Detecting affected systems early is crucial to mitigate risks and protect sensitive data.
How to use
Scan your targets using Network Scanner. The tool automatically checks whether CVE-2025-10035 affects any detected Fortra GoAnywhere MFT installations and highlights vulnerable hosts in the results.
Key benefits
Identify Fortra GoAnywhere MFT instances vulnerable to CVE-2025-10035
Reduce exposure to active exploitation attempts
Support faster remediation through precise detection
Launch internal scans directly in Azure
Now you can securely access your private Azure infrastructure with our fresh internal network scanning (VPN agent) capability — so you can run internal vulnerability scans and pentests in minutes.
Key benefits:
🎯 Complete visibility – Extend your vulnerability assessments beyond the perimeter to cover internal servers, endpoints, and services in Azure.
🎯 Secure by design – All scans are tunneled through the VPN Agent with no inbound firewall changes required.
🎯 Unified view – Run the same Pentest-Tools.com tools for both external and internal testing, managed from a single interface.
🎯 Fast deployment – Launch in minutes and start scanning immediately, without manual setup.
💡 Ideal for: security teams covering hybrid environments and consultants managing client cloud networks.
September 2025 Changes
Detect SonicWall - Improper access control now
We keep enhancing the Network Scanner coverage so you can find critical issues before attackers do.
The latest? This critical vulnerability in SonicWall SonicOS - CVE-2024-40766 (Unauthorized access) allows an unauthenticated remote attacker to gain access as admin on the management console.
PRO TIP: run targeted CVE scans to validate patching, identify remaining attack surface, and generate evidence for stakeholders.
🎯 Prove exploitability faster = new Sniper modules
We added 4 fresh, high-value exploit modules to Sniper: Auto-Exploiter, our proprietary offensive tool, so you can confirm risk quickly and produce stronger evidence for remediation:
Fortinet FortiSIEM - CVE-2025-25256 (RCE)
Sniper will give you proof of exploit for this critical RCE vulnerability in FortiSIEM deployments.
Microsoft SharePoint - CVE-2025-53771 (Auth Bypass) & CVE-2025-49704 (RCE)
Sniper now includes modules to test both authentication bypass and RCE paths in SharePoint so you can demonstrate end-to-end impact.
FreePBX — CVE-2025-57819 (Auth Bypass → SQLi → RCE)
A chained failure: Sniper can validate the authentication bypass that leads to SQL injection and potential RCE in affected FreePBX installs.
OpenSSH — CVE-2018-15473 (Username enumeration)
We added a module to automate proof of username enumeration on OpenSSH services (useful in pentests and red-team enumeration phases).
Why this helps: consultants get fast, reproducible PoCs for client reports; internal teams get quick validation that prioritizes remediation of exploitable paths.
Remember: if Sniper can exploit it, our Network Scanner can detect it!
NEW: Burp Suite extension for pentesters
Manual reporting slowing you down?
Our new Burp Suite extension lets you send selected Audit Issues directly to your Pentest-Tools.com workspace- no copy-paste needed.
It’s built for pentesters who want clean, consistent findings that are ready to report - faster.
See how it works:
August 2025 Changes
Take control of web app auth check and findings
Fresh improvements to our proprietary Website Scanner let you handle authentication and findings with less hassle and more clarity:
Record auth flows with Chrome – We’ve moved to Chrome Developer Tools to record and configure logins faster and with more reliability. Start here.
Re-enabled Check Authentication – Test your credentials upfront and see a screenshot of a successful login, so you know it works.
Spot outdated server software clearly – The scanner creates a separate finding for each vulnerable technology instead of lumping them together, so you can act on what matters.
Prioritize more accurately with EPSS scoring
We’ve expanded support for the Exploit Prediction Scoring System (EPSS) to help you quickly assess which vulnerabilities are most likely to be exploited:
For the Website Scanner – Findings now show the CVE name and EPSS score right at the top, so you immediately know which ones attackers are most likely to exploit.
For the WordPress & Drupal Scanners – Findings now include EPSS data and are better organized with CVE name, score, and percentile highlighted.
Manage findings with more granularity
Your scan results are now easier to work with:
Collapse findings – Hide or expand findings with a single click for cleaner navigation.
View all statuses – Findings with any status (not just Open) now appear in their own tab.
Classification in headers – CVSS, EPSS, CISA KEV, and Confidence (Certain/Uncertain) are now at the top of each finding.
Grouped findings via API – Use the new group_findings param on /findings to pull data grouped exactly like in the dashboard.
Import & track assets at scale
We’ve added even more improvements that make asset and findings management more efficient:
Multiple AWS regions – Import assets across multiple regions (default region config) without adding separate integrations.
Asset descriptions everywhere – Asset descriptions now show in Scans and Findings (including manual findings) for easier identification.
July 2025 Changes
Detect ToolShell (CVE-2025-53770) now!
Patching is only half the job — validating your mitigations is what ensures your SharePoint infrastructure is actually secure.
The Network Vulnerability Scanner now provides fast, targeted detection for this unauthenticated critical RCE vulnerability (CVE-2025-53770, CVSSv3 9.8):
✅ Instantly scan SharePoint servers using a single-CVE scan
✅ Confirm whether patches were effective
✅ Get detailed, evidence-backed findings to report confidently and prioritize remediation where it matters most.
New detection: Citrix NetScaler RCE (CVE-2025-5777)
The Network Scanner can now detect if your assets are affected by CVE-2025-5777 (CVSSv3 7.5), a critical Remote Code Execution vulnerability in Citrix NetScaler.
Add this to your external exposure checks or client asset reviews to flag high-risk systems early.
Choose API Scanner modes for better control
Need fast, flexible API scans or do you want to do a full-fledged integration test?
The API Vulnerability Scanner now supports all our scanning depths:
🎯 Light for fast results
🎯 Deep for full-coverage scans
🎯 Custom lets you select scan depth and choose between REST or GraphQL APIs.
🌟 Bonus: The API spec file is now optional — so you can start testing even if documentation is incomplete.
Detect DNSSEC misconfigurations
The Network Scanner now flags several types of DNSSEC (Domain Name System Security Extensions) misconfigurations that are often overlooked, but impactful:
✅ Large DNSSEC responses (amplification risks)
✅ Weak cryptographic algorithms
✅ Missing or insecure DNS cookies
✅ Improper or missing EDNS usage
Ideal for:
🎯 Security consultants doing external infrastructure reviews
🎯 Internal security teams hardening critical DNS services
Download scan group results directly from Reports
Running large test sets using grouped scans? Now, when all scans in a group finish, the aggregated results are available right in your Reports section - not just by email.
This update makes life easier for consultants managing multiple clients and teams tracking internal remediation workflows.
Get more proof of exploitation with Sniper
Sniper: Auto-Exploiter, our proprietary offensive solution, now gives you proof of exploitation for two new RCEs - helping you confirm impact with just a few clicks:
CVE-2025-47577 (CVSSv3 10.0) – a dangerous RCE in WordPress TemplateInvaders TI WooCommerce Wishlist allowing for Upload a Web Shell to a server
CVE-2025-4427 (CVSSv3 5.3) – a medium RCE in Ivanti Endpoint Manager Mobile allowing attackers to access protected resources without proper credentials.
Use Sniper to demonstrate real-world risk, complete with payloads and proof.
Don’t forget: if Sniper can exploit it, our Network Scanner can detect it.
4x faster spidering for you with LSH
The Website Scanner’s spidering process now uses Locality Sensitive Hashing (LSH) to compare similar pages more efficiently.
What this means for you:
✅ Cover more ground in less time and surface hidden endpoints quickly
✅ Improve test coverage on apps with repetitive structures or dynamic content
You may see more URLs discovered in your scans - slightly longer scan time, but way better visibility!
We’re constantly optimizing our proprietary Website Scanner for better scan performance.
June 2025 Changes
Filter scan results by time with the API integration
Working with /api/v2/scans?
You can now filter by start_time to get only the results you need at one point.
Bonus: scan results are now sorted by most recent first by default, helping you spot what’s relevant without digging.
Cut through the noise with ML-powered false positive filtering
False positives don’t just waste time - they erode trust, delay remediation, and bury real issues under a pile of noise.
That’s why we’ve built and integrated the Machine Learning classifier - a purpose-trained machine learning model - directly into our Website Scanner and URL Fuzzer.
Instead of relying on brittle RegEx logic, the ML Classifier analyzes every HTML response during a scan and automatically sorts it into one of four smart categories:
📌 HIT – High-value targets like login pages, exposed secrets, and backups
📌 MISS – Confirmed dead ends, even when status codes are misleading
📌 PARTIAL HIT – Ambiguous but interesting results (like firewall pages or redirects)
📌 INCONCLUSIVE – Requires browser-based rendering for confirmation
This means you can quickly focus on what matters, reduce triage time, and get clearer, cleaner results.Tools: Website Vulnerability Scanner | URL Fuzzer
Navigate complex logins with ML-assisted auth
The Website Scanner’s automatic authentication method also got an upgrade!
Now powered by Machine Learning, it can better detect and interact with complex login flows.
This beta feature kicks in as a backup if the classic method fails, giving you a smarter fallback when testing modern apps.
NEW: Pentest-Tools.com x Nucleus Security for smoother findings management
You can now push vulnerability scan results from Pentest-Tools.com into your Nucleus workspace. Choose to automate based on conditions, or manually send only the Findings you need. No more custom scripts. No more manual data wrangling. One single source of truth for smoother findings management.
▶️ Watch this demo with our product manager, Dragos and:
✅ Control what gets sent and where
✅ Keep client data cleanly separated
✅ Centralize your vuln management in Nucleus
Get more context with enriched JSON reports
Every JSON report you generate from Pentest-Tools.com now includes scan metadata - including the target, scan type, and timing details.
Perfect for consultants automating reporting workflows or teams feeding results into SIEMs, dashboards, or custom pipelines.
Prioritize smarter with EPSS & CISA KEV
We’ve added EPSS scores & percentiles, and CISA KEV flags for the Network Scanner’s findings so you identify what’s critical, faster:
EPSS (Exploit Prediction Scoring System) helps you estimate the real-world likelihood of exploitation
CISA KEV (Known Exploited Vulnerabilities) flags confirmed threats
You’ll now see this data in the classification section of each network scan finding.
Whether you’re triaging results internally or reporting to clients, this adds vital context for a more accurate prioritization.
Complement it with our case against single-metric risk models.
May 2025 Changes
Deeper findings with Website Scanner upgrades
We’ve made several key improvements to our proprietary Website Scanner to help you uncover more vulnerabilities - with greater precision:
✅ Light scans now include all passive detections so you get richer results with a quick scan
✅ GraphQL endpoint fuzzing now included to automatically identify GraphQL endpoints and test them as injection points
✅ Response Header Injection detection is still live in the active module since last month, but too useful not to mention again!
Detect the most commonly exposed ports faster
We’ve fine-tuned the port lists across our scanners to focus on the most relevant and commonly exposed ports - based on the latest exposure patterns in real-world environments.
This ensures you’re scanning what matters, not wasting time on ports that don’t.Tool: Port Scanner with Nmap
Exploit the Craft CMS RCE with Sniper
Sniper: Auto-Exploiter, our proprietary offensive solution, now validates exploitability for CVE-2024-56145 (CVSSv3 9.8), a critical Remote Code Execution vulnerability in Craft CMS.
Just like the rest of our exploit modules, this lets you:
Get proof of exploitation within minutes and skip manual PoC building
Strengthen your reports with screenshots and payload evidence
As always, if Sniper can exploit it, our Network Scanner can detect it.
Identify mass assignment vulns with API scans
Our API Scanner now includes detection for mass assignment vulnerabilities, a risk often overlooked but highly impactful - especially in misconfigured APIs.
Plus, it’s included in both standalone API scans and integrated web scans with our Website Scanner, giving you deeper insight with no extra setup.
Speed up scans with CVE targeting
Time matters - especially when a new critical CVE is looming over your infrastructures!
That’s why the Network Vulnerability Scanner now automatically optimizes the engine selection when you scan for a specific CVE.
This means:
We only enable the engines that can detect the targeted CVEs
Faster scan completion without losing detection depth
Quicker results your team can use to coordinate and patch
April 2025 Changes
Automate report generation with our new Reports API
Generate, download, and view your reports via API — no more account login needed!
We’ve made this update so you can integrate reporting into your automated workflows at scale:
Trigger the reports you need programmatically
Save time on repetitive manual tasks
Control what gets delivered and where
Get richer findings with the Website Scanner
We’ve upgraded our proprietary Website Scanner to give you better visibility and deeper coverage of your apps:
Findings now include port, service, and protocol data
The scanner’s Active module now detects Response Header Injection, a commonly missed attack vector in real-world apps
Whether you're auditing a third-party web app or scanning production assets, these updates give you faster, more precise insights.
Start Pentest Robot scans directly from the New Scan flow
Pentest Robots make it easier to:
Set up repeatable testing flows across clients with predefined or custom Robots
Run scheduled assessment sequences on internal assets
Deliver consistent, scalable testing with less effort
You can now launch a Pentest Robot from the New Scan button, thanks to the new dedicated Robots tab — making your workflows even faster.
Uncover more subdomains with GAU
The Subdomain Finder now integrates getallurls (GAU) in the External APIs test, pulling in subdomain data from archived URLs and Wayback content.
This adds another layer to your discovery workflows, especially valuable for:
✅ Early-stage engagement scoping
✅ In-depth attack surface mapping
✅ Historical asset continuous monitoring with scheduled scansTool: Subdomain Finder
Detect SonicWall RCE in your assets
SonicWall’s Secure Mobile Access 1000 Series has a newly disclosed RCE — CVE-2025-23006 (CVSSv3 9.8) that allows an unauthenticated attacker to run arbitrary code on the target.
Our Network Vulnerability Scanner can now specifically target and detect this CVE, so you can:
Flag affected assets in external infrastructure reviews
Stay ahead of exposure with your continuous monitoring flows
Deliver remediation-ready reports for stakeholders
Prove real-world risk with these 3 new exploits
Sniper: Auto-Exploiter now supports three high-risk CVEs, helping you validate exploitability with just a few clicks — no manual scripting needed:
✅ CVE-2024-11635 (CVSSv3 9.8) – an RCE in WordPress File Upload plugin using the require-once PHP statement, with attacker controllable data as an argument.
✅ CVE-2025-0890 (CVSSv3 9.8) – insecure default credentials for the Telnet function in Zyxel devices allowing an attacker to fully compromise your server.
✅ CVE-2024-40891 (CVSSv3 8.8) – a post-authentication command injection vulnerability in Zyxel via Telnet.
For consultants, this means stronger deliverables and faster turnaround. For internal teams, actionable exploitability validation without time-consuming setup.
Bonus reminder: all these CVEs can be detected with our Network Scanner.
March 2025 Changes
Detect CVE-2025-29927, the vulnerability in Next.js middleware, fast and effectively
Our Network Scanner now provides fast, reliable detection for the critical Next.js vulnerability, CVE-2025-29927, so you can quickly identify affected applications.
We've streamlined the detection process to help you pinpoint and address this risk effectively.
How it works:
✅ Run a CVE-focused network vulnerability scan against your Next.js applications.
✅ The scanner will automatically check for CVE-2025-29927, highlighting vulnerable instances.
✅ Get clear, actionable results to prioritize patching and mitigation.
Dive deeper: understand and fix CVE-2025-29927
For a comprehensive understanding of the CVE-2025-29927 vulnerability, its impact, and detailed remediation steps, read our in-depth article.
This write-up includes:
A technical breakdown of the vulnerability.
Affected Next.js versions.
Practical exploitation scenarios.
Business impact examples.
Step-by-step mitigation guidance.
Catch email leaks, DOM-based redirects & XSS with ease
This month’s Website Scanner updates help you uncover hard-to-spot web app issues faster:
📌 Redirects buried in JavaScript can slip past traditional scans. Now our scanner checks for DOM-based open redirects, giving you deeper visibility into vulnerable behavior inside the browser.
📌 See emails as standalone findings for faster review and better reporting.
📌 Found an XSS? No need to manually recreate your payload - just click “Exploit with XSS Exploiter” in the Website Scanner and capture screenshots, cookies, and request data every time it gets triggered.
Edit scheduled scan notifications without starting over
Need to add a new teammate, client, or just more recipients to scan notifications or change your alerts settings? We heard you loud and clear!
Now you can edit notification settings for Scheduled Scans without recreating them from scratch.
✅ Adjust on the fly
✅ Keep your workflow flexible
Detect public AWS version listings in one click
Misconfigured buckets can leak versioned objects, exposing sensitive data. Our Cloud Scanner has a new finding for public AWS S3 bucket version listings, so you can:
✅ Spot dangerous misconfigs fast and remediate
✅ Support continuous secure cloud hygiene
New scan results & a new Wordpress RCE in Sniper
Proof of exploitation is what separates noise from real risk. Sniper: Auto-Exploiter, our proprietary offensive tool, now supports:
CVE-2024-50498 (CVSSv3 9.8) – an RCE in WP Query Console that affects all WordPress versions and can allow code injection.
Use Sniper to confirm impact and cut straight to remediation.
As always, remember that if Sniper can exploit it, our Network Scanner can detect it.
Plus, Sniper is now giving you a clearer view of payloads, responses, and proof of exploitation with the latest in our scan results UI makeover.
Much easier tracking for pentest robot scan results
Our pentest robots are becoming increasingly popular for handling large-scale vulnerability assessments. And now, they're even easier to use, especially for those of you who need customized automation.
We’ve made it simpler to keep track of pentest robots scans: instead of listing all scans individually, the Scans section now displays one entry per pentest robot, making it easier to map your actions to what you see in our product.
How it works:
✅ Each pentest robot now has a single log entry, reducing clutter
✅ You can access all scan resulting from a single pentest robot accessed within its own log block
✅ Improved clarity helps you focus on results - not on tracking individual scans.
February 2025 Changes
Get proof for new high-risk RCEs in these CMSs
Need to prove exploitability for highly targeted CVEs beyond a shadow of a doubt?
Our proprietary offensive tool, Sniper: Auto-Exploiter, is now even more powerful, helping you get proof of exploitation for critical vulnerabilities in popular content management systems:
CVE-2024-10924 (CVSSv3 9.8) - an RCE in the Really Simple Security WordPress plugin that can let an attacker leverage an authentication bypass and compromise your server.
CVE-2023-41892 (CVSSv3 9.8) - a Craft CMS Unauthenticated RCE classified as a high-impact, low-complexity attack vector.
And remember: if it’s exploitable with Sniper, it’s a confirmed risk you can also detect with our Network Vulnerability Scanner.
Brute-force battle: we tested Hydra vs our Password Auditor against 26 web apps!
We ran Hydra, a pentester’s favourite, and our proprietary Password Auditor against 26 web applications — including Microsoft Exchange, WordPress, and Joomla.
The comparison criteria? Their ability to:
Identify login credentials, endpoints and parameters
Recognize error messages & protection mechanisms
Detect defensive measures like IP blacklisting, CAPTCHA, account lockout, and rate limiting.
The results make choosing a tool for password auditing much easier: Hydra might be a classic, but our Password Auditor is the real match for modern security defenses.
Also included in this benchmark: a step-by-step guide to bruteforcing all 26 tested apps, from WordPress to Exchange.Tool: Password Auditor
Analyze findings faster with even more refreshed results
The UI facelift continues!
We’ve upgraded the look and feel of scan results for another important part of your security toolbox:
This means clearer findings and a better organization across the board.Tools: SQLi Exploiter | Web Application Firewall Detector | ICMP Ping | Whois Lookup | Joomla Scanner | Subdomain Takeover
Zero in on critical web app flaws – lightning fast
To help you get eyes on the most burning security issues as fast as possible, we’ve updated the Website Scanner and the API Scanner to classify the most severe risks as Critical if their CVSSv3 score is over 9.0.
This means:
📌 More time to realistically assess business impact
📌 More accurate risk and mitigation prioritization.
Plus, this month comes with even more improvements in our Website Scanner:
You can now test authentication with headers with the Authentication functionality, before starting a new scan for a better setup configuration.
The Find Login Interfaces passive test now detects Basic HTTP/NTLM Authentication — helping you map authentication entry points with greater accuracy.
January 2025 Changes
Reduce your attack surface faster with critical network findings
Surfacing critical findings with high precision is our goal with the Network Vulnerability Scanner.
That’s why it now generates critical findings if the CVSSv3 score is over 9.0, to help you prioritize and address the most urgent vulnerabilities more efficiently.
Of course, both coverage and depth are important!
Discover our latest network detections in our Vulnerability & Exploit Database, including one for CVE-2025-0282, a Remote Code Execution vulnerability in Ivanti Connect Secure.
Make sure your scheduled scans are on track
You can now see exactly when your last scheduled scan didn’t run successfully — right from Scheduled Scans.
To help you troubleshoot, we’ve created a support article with all the common causes and how to fix them. It’s quicker to understand what happened.