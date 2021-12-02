Platform News
Change Log
Change Log
December 2021 Changes
Detection for CVE-2021-41349 (XSS in Microsoft Exchange)
The Network Scanner can now detect if a Microsoft Exchange server is vulnerable to Pre-Auth POST Based Reflected XSS (CVE-2021-41349).
Exploit for CVE-2017-12617 (RCE in Apache Tomcat)
The Sniper can now exploit an RCE in the Apache Tomcat HTTP Server (CVE-2017-12617).
Exploit for CVE-2019-10149 (RCE in Exim)
The Sniper can now exploit an RCE in Exim mail server (CVE-2019-10149).
Exploit for CVE-2021-3129 (RCE in Laravel)
The Sniper can now exploit an RCE in Laravel PHP framework (CVE-2021-3129).
Detection for Perl Code Injection in Website Scanner
We added detection for Perl Code injection in The Full Website Scanner.
November 2021 Changes
Detection for Python Code Injection in Website Scanner
We added detection for Python Code injection in The Full Website Scanner.
Sniper mode in the Network Scanner
We have a new scan option for the Network Scanner - Sniper scan, a light scan that allows you to check only for the highly exploitable vulnerabilities in a non-intrusive way.
Password Auditor produces findings
The Password Auditor now produces findings. Check the Findings page, where you can modify them and create editable reports.
Exploit for CVE-2019-0230 (RCE in Apache Struts)
The Sniper can now exploit an RCE in the Apache Struts 2 Framework (CVE-2019-0230).
Improved scan result for Sniper
We added a new and more interactive interface for the Sniper scan result.
Delete HTTP Request Loggers
We added the possibility to delete existing HTTP Request Loggers.
Exploit for CVE-2017-9791 (RCE in Apache Struts)
The Sniper can now exploit an RCE in Apache Struts (CVE-2017-9791).
Exploit for CVE-2014-6271 (ShellShock - RCE in Apache server)
The Sniper can now exploit an RCE in Apache server (CVE-2014-6271).
Exploit for CVE-2021-22205 (RCE in Gitlab)
The Sniper can now exploit an RCE in the Gitlab CE/EE server(CVE-2021-22205).
Scheduled Robots
The Pentest Robots can now be scheduled to scan recurrently from the targets page.
Detection for CVE-2020-11853/4 (Authentication Bypass in Micro Focus OBM)
The Network Scanner can now detect if the Micro Focus OBM (Operations Bridge Manager) is vulnerable to Authentication Bypass (CVE-2020-11853 & CVE-2020-11854).
Exploit for CVE-2020-1938 (Ghostcat – LFI in Apache Tomcat)
The Sniper can now exploit a Local FIle Inclusion in the AJP connector in Apache Tomcat (CVE-2020-1938).
Exploit for CVE-2019-19781 (RCE in Citrix ADC and Citrix Gateway)
The Sniper can now exploit an RCE in Citrix ADC (Application Delivery Controller) and Citrix Gateway (CVE-2021-3223).
October 2021 Changes
Exploit for CVE-2021-3223 (LFI in Node-Red Dashboard)
The Sniper can now exploit a Local File Inclusion in the Node-Red Dashboard through a Path Traversal vulnerability (CVE-2021-3223).
Detection for CVE-2021-40539 (RCE in Zoho ManageEngine)
The Network Scanner can now detect if the Zoho ManageEngine ADSelfService Plus is vulnerable to Remote Code Execution (CVE-2021-40539).
Detection for PHP Code Injection in Website Scanner
We added detection for PHP Code Injection in the Full Website Scanner.
Exploit for CVE-2021-42013 (Apache Path Traversal)
The Sniper can now exploit an Arbitrary File Read and a Remote Code Execution through a Path Traversal vulnerability in Apache (CVE-2021-42013).
New services supported in Password Auditor
Password Auditor can now discover weak credentials for the following services: Postgresql, Telnet, and VNC.
Exploit for CVE-2021-41773 (Apache Path Traversal)
The Sniper can now exploit an Arbitrary File Read and a Remote Code Execution through a Path Traversal vulnerability in Apache (CVE-2021-41773).
Exploit for CVE-2020-3452 (LFI in Cisco ASA and Cisco FTD)
The Sniper can now exploit a Local File Inclusion in the Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance or the Cisco Firepower Threat Defense (CVE-2020-3187).
Exploit for CVE-2021-21985 (RCE in VMware vCenter)
The Network Scanner can now exploit an RCE in VMware vCenter (CVE-2021-21985).
September 2021 Changes
More screenshots in the Full Website Scanner
The Full Website Scanner will now generate more screenshots to simplify the reporting flow.
Exploit for CVE-2019-11510 (LFI in Pulse Secure)
The Sniper can now exploit a Local File Inclusion in Pulse Connect Secure (CVE-2019-11510).
Detection for CVE-2020-3187 (LFI in Cisco ASA and Cisco FTD)
The Network Scanner can now detect if the Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance or the Cisco Firepower Threat Defense is vulnerable to Local File Inclusion (CVE-2020-3187).
Detection for CVE-2021-22005 (RCE in VMware vCenter)
The Network Scanner can now detect RCE in VMWare vCenter (CVE-2021-22005).
Exploit for CVE-2020-25223 (RCE in Sophos SG UTM)
The Sniper can now exploit an RCE in the WebAdmin of Sophos SG Unified Threat Management (CVE-2020-25223).
Confirmed tag for Website Scanner findings
Website Scanner findings that have been automatically validated by our scanner will be marked with the Confirmed tag.
Exploit for CVE-2021-38647 (RCE in Multiple Azure Linux Deployments)
The Sniper can now exploit an RCE in the Open Management Infrastructure (OMI) agent that is preconfigured in the Linux VM deployed on Azure (CVE-2021-38647).
Clone Robot
We added the possibility to clone an existing Pentest Robot.
Exploit for CVE-2021-26084 (RCE in Atlassian Confluence)
The Sniper can now exploit an RCE in Atlassian Confluence (CVE-2021-26084).
Exploit for CVE-2021-21972 (RCE in VMware vCenter)
The Sniper can now exploit an Unauthenticated RCE in VMware vCenter (CVE-2021-21972).
Detection for CVE-2021-24146 (Modern Events Calendar Lite)
The Network Scanner can now detect if Modern Events Calendar Lite is vulnerable to an Unauthenticated Events Export (CVE-2021-24146).
Detection for CVE-2021-21975 (vRealize Operations Manager API SSRF)
The Network Scanner can now detect SSRF in vRealize Operations Manager API (CVE-2021-21975).
August 2021 Changes
Detection for CVE-2021-31195 (ProxyOracle)
The Network Scanner can now detect XSS in the ProxyOracle exploit (CVE-2021-31195).
Detection for CVE-2021-21985 (VMware vCenter RCE)
The Network Scanner can now detect RCE in VMware vCenter (CVE-2021-21985).
Custom limit for Website Scanner requests
Now you can limit the maximum requests (per second) for the Website Scanner. Check the Engine Options → Limits → Requests per second.
Manually reset the API Key
We added the possibility to manually reset the API key.
Recursion in URL Fuzzer
The URL Fuzzer can now do recursive searches by running automatically inside all the directories already discovered.
More enumeration options in WordPress Scanner
The WordPress Scanner can now search for config backups, database exports, or TimThumbs.
Add targets as CIDR
Added the possibility to add targets using the CIDR notation (eg. 192.168.1.0/24).
Detection for CVE-2018-13379 (FortiOS path traversal)
The Network Scanner can now detect CVE-2018-13379 – path traversal in FortiGate SSL VPN appliance.
Added API support for HTTP Logger
The HTTP Request Logger tool can now be accessed via the API.
July 2021 Changes
Detection for CVE-2021-21315 (Node.js Systeminformation RCE)
The Network Scanner can now detect Node.js Systeminformation Command Injection (CVE-2021-21315).
Detection for CVE-2021-28480 (Microsoft Exchange RCE)
The Network Scanner can now detect Remote Code Execution in Microsoft Exchange Server (CVE-2021-28480).
Detection for CVE-2021-34473 (Pre-auth Path Confusion vulnerability)
The Network Scanner can now detect the entry point for the ProxyShell attack chain (CVE-2021-34473).
June 2021 Changes
Scheduled scans can now be run on demand
Added the possibility to run a scheduled scan now, on demand.
Scan Stats for the New Website Scanner
The New Website Scanner will provide at the end of a scan result some stats: URLs spidered, the total number of HTTP requests, error count, etc.
Control the delay between requests in URL Fuzzer
Added to URL Fuzzer the possibility to control the delay between the requests. A retry delays factor is also added to increase exponentially the delay.
May 2021 Changes
Option to filter certain results in URL Fuzzer
Added the possibility to filter certain results (eg. ignore or match certain HTTP codes, ignore or match if the HTML contains a string) to URL Fuzzer.
Increased Wordlist limit
We increased the maximum size of a Wordlist from 10000 words to 50000 words.
OWASP 2013, OWASP 2017 and CWE findings classification
The Website Scanner findings will now be classified by OWASP 2013, OWASP2017 and CWE. Check the Details of a finding to see more.
NTLM support for Password Auditor
The Password Auditor now supports the NTLM authentication protocol.
-
Added the possibility to specify custom request timing options and the maximum number of retries to URL Fuzzer.
April 2021 Changes
Support for POST data in URL Fuzzer
The URL Fuzzer now allows you to fuzz HTTP POST requests.
Detection for CVE-2021-21972 (VMware vCenter RCE)
The Network Scanner can now detect the VMware vCenter Unauthenticated RCE (CVE-2021-21972) vulnerability.
New detector added to our New Website Scanner
Our new Website Scanner (currently in beta) will now check for sensitive data (email addresses, social security numbers, credit card numbers) in target applications.
New Website Scanner
We launched a new Website Scanner (currently in beta) fully written by our team. It allows you to select which tests you want to run and it returns less False Positives than the current full scanner.
March 2021 Changes
Detection for CVE-2021-22986 (F5 BIG-IP RCE)
The Network Scanner can now detect the F5 BIG-IP CVE-2021-22986 unauthenticated remote code execution vulnerability.
Detection for Hafnium webshells (ProxyLogon)
The Network Scanner can now detect Hafnium webshells injected during ProxyLogon attacks.
Detection for CVE-2021-2685 (MS Exchange ProxyLogon)
The Network Scanner can now the Microsoft Exchange CVE-2021-26855 SSRF vulnerability (ProxyLogon).
New tests added to Network Scanner
We started to develop custom detection modules which are being added to the standard OpenVAS Network Scanner scans in order to detect high risk vulnerabilities in commercial software.
New payload type in URL Fuzzer
Besides wordlists, the URL Fuzzer can now send a sequence of numbers as payload.
ProxyLogon Scanner
Check if a Microsoft Exchange server is affected by CVE-2021-26855, a vulnerability which can lead to disclosure of sensitive information and to RCE.
February 2021 Changes
More info on Jira issues
The target name and the workspace have been added to the cards created in Jira.
Find Subdomains improvements
The Find Subdomains tool has been improved with additional data sources to discover more subdomains.
Notification for ports that shouldn’t be open
You can get a scan notification if the open ports found are other than the ones you defined.
Custom payload in URL Fuzzer
Now you can specify a custom location in URL Fuzzer for the payload using the FUZZ marker in the URL or in query strings.
Custom headers in URL Fuzzer
The URL Fuzzer now allows you to specify custom headers to be sent with each request.
2FA for Pro Advanced
The two-factor authentication is now also available to all the Pro Advanced users (besides Enterprise).
Custom e-mail subject
Now you can further customize the subject of the mail by changing the placeholders.
E-mail subject changed
The subject of the e-mail generated by a scan will contain the name of the tool, the target and the workspace.
E-mail address changed
All scan results will be sent from the following email address: reports-noreply@pentest-tools.com
Deprecated Citrix and BigIP scanners
The vulnerability scanners for Citrix CVE-2019-19781 and BIG-IP CVE-2020-5902 have been deprecated.
January 2021 Changes
Robots improvements
Multiple stability issues have been fixed.
Robots through VPN
Pentest Robots can now be used to scan the internal networks through VPN.