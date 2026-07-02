URL Fuzzer
Quickly identify hidden attack surfaces on web applications by fuzz testing for unlinked or obscure directories, parameters, and hidden files.
The built-in ML Classifier cuts false positives by 50%, removing junk data and duplicates. You get faster, clearer results: real directories, hidden parameters, and high-value files. All from one smart, ML-powered web URL fuzzer.
Try the full scanner free for 7 days
Deep scans, authenticated scans, professional reports.
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- Scan type
Light scan
Quickly identify hidden attack surfaces on web applications by fuzz testing for unlinked or obscure directories, parameters, and hidden files.
The built-in ML Classifier cuts false positives by 50%, removing junk data and duplicates. You get faster, clearer results: real directories, hidden parameters, and high-value files. All from one smart, ML-powered web URL fuzzer.
Try the full scanner free for 7 days
Deep scans, authenticated scans, professional reports.
Business email + card required · Cancel before day 8, pay nothing.
Essential for a unified offensive security workflow
The URL Fuzzer does more than recon.
It’s fully integrated into our cybersecurity toolkit to help you find hidden web content quickly and follow up with focused validation.
Use it to map the attack surface in a vulnerability assessment or lay the groundwork for targeted exploitation in a penetration testing scenario.
You get the visibility and control you need, but with cleaner, more reliable results amped up by our proprietary ML Classifier.
Uncover what scanners can’t see
Vulnerability scanners follow visible links, but ethical hackers (and attackers) dig deeper. Our URL Fuzzer expands your visibility before vuln scanning begins - it brute-forces hidden directories, paths, backup files, and parameters that aren’t exposed in normal scans. It’s especially useful in recon stages of a penetration testing scenario, where subdomain discovery or web page enumeration matters.
Handle rigorous security workflows
Use URL Fuzzer at the recon stage to map entry points, pivot to the Website Scanner to validate vulnerabilities, or combine it with other tools to build a clear proof of concept. This workflow mirrors the real process of web app security testing - from discovery to validation - in one place.
Get 50% fewer false positives with every scan
Irrelevant findings slow you down and dilute your results. The embedded ML Classifier automatically categorizes fuzzing results, so you can cut down the time spent on misleading findings. This structured triage helps you get 50% fewer false positives with every scan, so you work not only smarter, but way faster.
Customize fuzzing to fit your target
Every target is different, whether it's a custom PHP app, Python-based microservice, or Linux-hosted CMS. Choose from curated wordlists or upload your own payloads to customize your scan. Adjust extensions, tweak directories, or inject parameters using GET, POST, or any supported HTTP method. Our URL fuzzing tool supports both generic and template-driven testing inspired by open source tools like ffuf.
Easily export results and integrate into reports
The URL Fuzzer results include detailed HTTP request/response data, status codes, headers, and endpoint types, exportable as PDF, editable DOCX, HTML, JSON, CSV or XLSX. Use these reports to back up vulnerability findings, build validated PoCs, or share clear technical context with devs, clients or source code reviewers.
Sample URL Fuzzer report
You've scratched the attack surface. Dig deeper for compliance.
How the URL Fuzzer works
The URL Fuzzer uses dictionary-based fuzz testing to find hidden files, directories, and parameters that aren’t linked in the page source.
It sends crafted HTTP requests using predefined or custom wordlists, observes how the server responds, and captures full response data for follow-up analysis.
The embedded ML Classifier filters out noise and highlights real targets, even on dynamic or messy HTML pages.
Wordlist-based discovery
Sends thousands of crafted requests using predefined or custom wordlists to brute-force hidden directories and files on the target web server. You can also set timeout values to fine-tune scan duration.
Path, file, and extension fuzzing
Checks for common paths (
/admin,
/backup), file names (
index.bak,
config.old), and exposed file extensions (
.zip,
.tar.gz) using smart pattern matching.
Parameter fuzzing
Finds undocumented parameters by injecting payloads using GET, POST, or any HTTP method and observing how the web server responds.
ML-powered filtering and parsing
The built-in ML Classifier removes duplicate, low-signal, or noisy results. It parses poorly structured HTML fast and highlights only valuable discoveries, reducing irrelevant findings by up to 50%.
Recursive directory fuzzing
Automatically continues fuzzing inside discovered directories to uncover deeper nested content.
Numeric and sequential fuzzing
Generates and tests numeric payloads to discover ID-based endpoints (e.g.,
/user/1001,
/order/2023).
Custom wordlist injection
Uses built-in or user-uploaded wordlists to drive all tests, including support for compound wordlist mutations.
Payload mutation
Modifies discovered words (e.g.,
login,
login_old,
login-dev) to find variations attackers might exploit.
Custom header injection
Sends requests with custom headers (e.g.,
Authorization,
User-Agent) to mimic authenticated or browser-like traffic.
Soft 404 and redirect detection
Detects and discards misleading responses (e.g., 200 OK on a missing page) to reduce false positives.
Timeout and retry logic testing
Validates how endpoints behave under time delays, retry conditions, and with slow responses.
Cut web fuzzing false positives by 50% with the integrated Machine Learning Classifier
The ML Classifier, a purpose-engineered machine learning model, is directly integrated into our URL Fuzzer to help you filter out noise and zero in on real issues – automatically.
Instead of relying on brittle RegEx logic, the ML Classifier analyzes every HTML response during a scan and every HTML response and assigns it to one of four smart categories:
- HIT: High-value targets like login pages, backups, and exposed secrets
- MISS: Confirmed dead ends, even with misleading status codes
- PARTIAL HIT: Ambiguous but interesting responses, like firewalls
- INCONCLUSIVE: Pages needing browser rendering to confirm
This structured triage filters out dead ends, repeated templates, and language-specific error pages that traditional scanners often mistake for vulnerabilities.
Why this URL Fuzzer works better and faster
Reduces noise for clearer, more valuable results
Spend less time parsing dead ends. The baked-in ML Classifier filters out junk data and near-duplicates, and gives you cleaner, actionable results.
Finds the hidden entry points attackers look for
Quickly catch exposed directories, forgotten dev folders, admin panels, and more.
Extends your recon workflow
Use it early in your recon to find assets that you can further test with the Website Scanner or other recon and exploitation tools.
Features built-in customization
Use our curated wordlists or bring your own. Customize every scan to your target for broad asset discovery or focused recon in pentests.
Streamlined reporting and exports
Export results with full request/response context in JSON, HTML, customizable DOCX, PDF, CSV, XLSX formats, that are easy to include in your final reports or team workflows.
Customer reviews
It's very user-friendly, easy, and quick to launch and use to scan and monitor my attack surface. Pentest-Tools.com enabled me to quickly scan my attack surface for vulnerabilities and collect the required evidence so I could fix it. I like that it runs on the cloud, avoiding the need to waste computing resources on my endpoint.
Uri Fleyder-Kotler
CISO at iothreat
FAQs
Who should use the URL Fuzzer in the workflow, and when?
The tool is ideal for penetration testers, internal security teams, and MSPs. Use it early in the engagement to map hidden assets or mid-assessment to uncover missed targets. It’s also a smart choice when validating exposed endpoints before writing PoCs or building final reports.
What makes URL Fuzzer different from other URL scanners or fuzzing tools?
Unlike traditional URL scanners, the URL Fuzzer is fully integrated into our suite. It’s powered by a proprietary ML Classifier that reduces noise and enhances result quality. You can customize scans with your own wordlists, combine it with other tools like Website Scanner or Pentest Robots to automate recon-validation-reporting flows, and generate structured reports with full request/response context.
Can I use my own wordlists or payloads with the URL Fuzzer?
Yes. In addition to curated default wordlists, the URL Fuzzer supports fully custom wordlists. You can upload your own files to fuzz specific paths, file types, extensions, or parameters. This is especially useful when targeting custom-built applications or performing highly focused recon.
How does the URL Fuzzer handle parameter fuzzing?
Can I combine URL Fuzzer with other tools on the Pentest-Tools platform?
Absolutely. You can switch directly from URL Fuzzer results into tools like Website Scanner for vulnerability discovery, opt for custom probing, or use Pentest Robots for automation of chained recon-validation-reporting workflows. It’s designed to fit cleanly into end-to-end offensive security processes.
Does the ML Classifier require any manual setup or tuning?
No setup needed. The ML Classifier is fully embedded into the URL Fuzzer. It automatically analyzes each HTML response during the scan and applies intelligent filtering behind the scenes. There’s no training, configuration, or fine-tuning required on your part.
Do I need to install anything?
No installation needed. The URL Fuzzer online runs entirely in the cloud and is accessible from any modern browser - just log in and start scanning.