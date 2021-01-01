Home Pentest-Tools.com Logo
URL Fuzzer

Discover hidden, sensitive or vulnerable files and routes in web applications and servers.

Try the Light version of our scanner or sign up for a Pro Account to run in-depth website scanning tests and discover high-risk vulnerabilities.

Use Cases
  • Light scan

Reporting

Here is a URL Fuzzer sample report that gives you a taste of how our tools save you time and reduce repetitive manual work.

  • Includes the identified files and directories

  • Also shows the HTTP response code for each file

URL Fuzzer Report Sample

How to use the pentesting tool

Use Cases for URL Fuzzer

Discover hidden files and directories (which are not linked in the HTML pages): .conf, .bak, .bkp, .zip, .xls, etc. Get easy access to hidden content hosted on your target web server. Fuzz the target with your custom wordlist in the specified location.

  • Discover Sensitive Information

    It is highly likely that you will find sensitive information in the hidden files and directories hosted on the target web server.

  • Extend the Attack Surface

    You can also use this tool to uncover hidden functionality in web applications (hidden paths) that you can further explore to find more vulnerabilities.

  • Check for Configuration Errors

    You can verify if the uncovered files and directories have proper permissions configured and if they leak any sensitive information.

Better vulnerability discovery. Faster pentest reporting.

Get instant access to custom vulnerability scanners and automation features that simplify the pentesting process and produce valuable results. The platform helps you cover all the stages of an engagement, from information gathering to website scanning, network scanning, exploitation and reporting.

Pentest-Tools.com URL Fuzzer Sample Report

Technical Details

You can use the URL Fuzzer to find hidden files and directories on a web server by fuzzing.

This is a discovery activity which allows you to discover resources that were not meant to be publicly accessible (e.g. /backups, /index.php.old, /archive.tgz, /source_code.zip etc.). Since "security by obscurity" is not a good practice, you can often find sensitive information in the hidden locations the URL Fuzzer identifies.

Parameters

ParameterDescription
Template URLThis is the template URL on the target server that will be fuzzed. You can (optionally) insert your payload in a custom location specified by a 'FUZZ' marker.
You can place it in the path or in the query strings, but NOT in the domain or subdomain. The default location is at the end of the URL.
Examples:
- http://example.com/dirs/FUZZ/index.php?id=3
- http://example.com/dirs/profiles/user.php?name=FUZZ
- http://example.com/
Request options
MethodSpecify the HTTP requests method (GET or POST) and POST data.
Custom headersSpecify the headers to be sent with every request
Retry - Max retries for a requestMaximum number of retries in case of connection error for a HTTP request.
Default: 3
Retry - Retry delays exponentThe delay between retries increases exponentially. The exponent can be a float between 0 and 120. If the exponent is 1 (default), the first retry is sent immediately (after 0s), the second one after 1s, then 2s, 4s... If the exponent is 0.1, the sleeps between the retries are: 0s, 0.1s, 0.2s, 0.4s...
Retry - Force retry on HTTP codesBy default, the retry policy is only applied on connection errors. With this option, you can enforce retrying on responses with these status codes. They can be integers between 100 and 599
Timing - Number of parallel requests (threads)Number of threads for this scan.
Default: 7
Timing - Delay between requestsThread count must be 1 in order for this to work properly. It represents the delay between the requests (in seconds)
Default: 0
Timing - Request TimeoutSet the timeout for a HTTP request, measured in seconds.
Default: 4
Payload type
WordlistSpecify a custom wordlist for the payloads that will replace the FUZZ marker
Sequence of numbersGenerate a sequence of numbers with a given start, end and step to be used as payload that will replace the FUZZ marker
Add words from HTMLThis option extends the default wordlist with words from the HTML page located at the base URL (including existing links). Not supported with Sequence of numbers payload type
ExtensionsThis option allows you to find files with custom extensions. You can specify multiple extensions that you want to search for (up to 10 extensions per scan), including double extensions (e.g. .php.old, .jsp.bak, .tgz etc.)
Mutate words foundApply various mutations to the identified files to find other resources (e.g. config.php, config2.php, config_old.php, config-dev.php etc.)
Filter results
AutoDiscard responses with the 404 status code and (only for the GET method) auto-detect soft 404 pages: non-existing resources, error pages, redirects (false positives)
ManualResults will be filtered according to the Match/Ignore conditions that you specify
Match/Ignore HTTP CodesMatch/Ignore responses with the specified status codes. They should be integers between 100 and 599
Match/Ignore Response SizeMatch/Ignore responses with the size matching the specified condition. The size used for comparing should be an integer between 0 and 10240 and is measured in KB
Match/Ignore HTML contains stringMatch/Ignore responses that contain the specified string in the HTML content

How it works

The URL Fuzzer uses a custom-built wordlist for discovering hidden files and directories. The wordlist contains more than 1000 common names of known files and directories. For each WORD in the wordlist, it makes an HTTP request to: Base_URL/WORD/ or to Base_URL/WORD.EXT in case you chose to fuzz a certain EXTension.

The files and directories the tool finds are returned along with their HTTP response code and the page size.