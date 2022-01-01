Name

Background {{CONTRACTOR_COMPANY}} was contracted by {{CLIENT_COMPANY}} to perform a penetration test on its Internet facing systems in order to determine the effectiveness of the implemented security measures. The test was agreed in the Contract No. {{CONTRACT_NUMBER}} of {{CONTRACT_DATE}} between {{CLIENT_COMPANY}} and {{CONTRACTOR_COMPANY}}. The fieldwork was completed between {{START_DATE}} and {{END_DATE}}.

Objectives The objective of the penetration test was to evaluate the current state of the websites in scope from a security perspective and determine the risk of a successful attack by a malicious hacker or nefarious user from the Internet.

Executive summary The penetration test revealed several high risk vulnerabilities together with multiple medium and low risk issues. We recommend implementing the measures suggested for each finding in order to improve the security posture of the affected systems. This is a visual representation of the findings and their criticality levels: {{FINDINGS_SUMMARY_CHART}} The table below summarizes the findings identified in this penetration test: {{FINDINGS_SUMMARY_TABLE}}

Scope The following systems belonging to {{CLIENT_COMPANY}} were in scope: {{SCOPE_TABLE}}

Approach The penetration test was performed in a "black box" manner, meaning that we did not have any prior information about the target systems. Our tests simulated an external threat (hacker, malicious user) located somewhere on the Internet who tried to find vulnerabilities in the target systems and exploit them in order to gain unauthorized access to sensitive information or affect the correct functionality of the systems.

Methodology All of our tests were performed by combining our professional experience with well known methodologies such as OWASP Top 10 and NIST 800-115.