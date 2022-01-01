Skip to main content
The pentest reporting toolthat does 90% of the work for you

For years we searched for a reliable pentest reporting tool that works in every engagement. We couldn’t find one, so we built it ourselves!

Here’s what painless penetration test reporting looks like:

How it works

Create a penetration test report in under 3 minutes

Save yourself from dealing with formatting issues, scattered data, custom reporting scripts, tweaks, and reporting bugs.

Exporting professional pentest reports takes minutes on Pentest-Tools.com (yes, seriously) and it comes with built-in vulnerability details and remediation suggestions.

There’s a better way – just watch!

Create editable pentest reports: how to automate 70% of your pentest reporting work
I haven't found any other tool – free or paid – that I can generate such a well-made report with and trust that the contents will be accurate and relevant to the client.
Stephen W.
Security Consultant

Export ready-to-send pentest reports

We help you excel at reporting for a fraction of the time and effort you put in now.

Because it’s integrated with the tools on the platform, this feature enables you to automatically generate penetration testing reports that are 90% ready for delivery.

Select the findings you want to include, pick a report template that suits your engagement, and generate the document (.DOCX, PDF, or HTML). Fine-tune any of the elements in the no-fluff, editable .DOCX report – and add others – until it’s ready for sendoff.

“The detailed reports allow us to precisely identify and quickly respond to any potential issues.”

Anthony Bainton
CTO

Never start from scratch – use report templates

Our pentest report templates work out-of-the-box. Choose the predefined template you need and create a report that’s almost ready to ship!

A Pentest-Tools.com report includes all the key elements of a professional deliverable:

  • Introduction

  • Background

  • Objectives

  • Scope

  • Approach

  • Methodology

  • Disclaimer

  • Executive summary

  • Findings & Remediation

  • Addendum

It’s also very easy to modify and customize any of these sections to include links, code snippets, screenshots, tables, and other helpful elements.

If you’re extra specific about your reports, just duplicate a pre-existing template and edit it to your liking. Alternatively, you can create your own template and save hours spent polishing your documents.

“The tool is absolutely easy to use, with comprehensive and customizable report templates.“

Aditya M.
Vice President of Information technology @ Optimum Solutions

Kick off strong with the auto-generated executive summary

Translating pentest findings into business impact takes a lot of time and effort. So how about not doing it at all?

We automatically generate the executive summary for you and take the pain away. It provides a graphical overview of the findings and a table with the most important ones for focus and clarity.

To make it more persuasive, we recommend you adjust this section and tailor it to each of your engagements.

Report executive summary

Use rich, pre-filled information on your findings

None of your hard work goes to waste because every tool on the platform feeds vulnerability information and evidence, plus remediation advice and other details into the pentest reports you generate.

Edit findings in bulk in the dashboard to do manual adjustments in minutes instead of hours:

  • Clone findings to edit them without modifying initial results
  • Adjust risk levels
  • Flag and remove false positives
  • Verify findings – and see your changes instantly reflected.

Every time you download a report it’s guaranteed to be accurate and up to date without extra manual work!

“The tools are easy to use and the reporting is clear and detailed enough to help us understand potential issues for quick remediation and also to provide our clients with the confidence that their websites are secure.“

Carsten Eckelmann
Director @ 2pi Software
How to Manage, Filter & Report your Penetration Testing Results

Reuse your best work

Templates for findings & engagements

Writing and rewriting descriptions for frequent findings is bo-ring. It drains your time and energy, and can even cause errors to sneak in. Get the ball rolling with these predefined templates for the most common vulnerabilities.

With our pentest reporting tool, you can save and reuse your best finding descriptions, risks, and recommendations! Turn them into custom templates and plug them into future reports. No searching through docs, no duplicate work.

Get the ball rolling with these predefined templates for the most common vulnerabilities:

Finding templates - use these or build your own

  • File Inclusion

  • OS Command Injection

  • Session fixation

  • Open redirect

  • Detailed error messages

  • Session does not expire

  • Internal IP disclosure

  • Default credentials in use

  • Debug functionality present

  • XML External Entity vulnerability

You can also adjust our templates to your needs. Include links, code snippets, screenshots, tables, and other clarifying elements to save your future self invaluable time. Also useful for adding manual findings into your pentest report!

Engagement templates - add customer details in one click

Add all the details about clients or projects in one click and use them forever (or as long as they’re your client).

Include this pre-filled information into your reports to save time copy/pasting or manually typing in data such as:

  • Engagement name

  • Client company

  • Contract number

  • Contract start date

  • Engagment start & end dates

To make reporting even more hassle-free, the engagement templates on the platform include structures for Website Penetration Tests and External Perimeter Penetration Tests.

“The Pentest-Tools.com site is super easy to use and reports export in a variety of formats. All of the scans I’ve used run fast and the reports contain the details that you need, no fluff. Nice work, Pentest-Tools.com!”

Bill Ruhl
System Administrator @ dealerdownloads.com

Use cases

4 ways to use advanced pentest reporting

  • Combine filters to get more specific reports

    Choose Target + Risk Level to surface high-risk findings for a particular target. See what’s left to solve by filtering out fixed issues: Status + Target.

  • Customize reports with your logo

    Send professional, polished reports every time: sign up for our Teams plan to enjoy white label reports . Plus, you save time by managing all your reporting from the Pentest-Tools.com dashboard and emailing them to clients from the same place.

  • Get email notifications for vital findings

    Define email triggers (e.g. is Finished, found High Risk. etc.) and get an email with the findings, so you can promptly report them. Especially useful for simultaneous and/or scheduled scans.

  • Export reports from where you need them

    Reporting is at your fingertips whether you’re managing scans or findings. Select what you want to include (and exclude) and we’ll automatically fill in your .DOCX, PDF or HTML report with the results.

FAQ

Common questions

Each report you automatically export from Pentest-Tools.com includes all the information categories any penetration test report should include. These report sections are must-haves for any professional pentest report:

  • Introduction

  • Methodology

  • Background

  • Disclaimer

  • Objectives

  • Executive summary

  • Scope

  • Findings & Remediation

  • Approach

  • Addendum

You also have the option to manually add findings you got from other scanners or manual work, so you’re not bound to our scanners’ results.