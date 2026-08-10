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Pentest-Tools.com reviews and testimonials

Want to know what your peers think about the platform they're reviewing? Find out why security and IT teams worldwide rely on our toolkit to run the key steps of a penetration test, easily and without expert hacking skills.
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Honestly, anyone in the Cyber Security Industry NEEDS to have Pentest-Tools.com in their tool belt

Pentest-Tools.com is an exceptional platform for cybersecurity professionals, offering a user-friendly interface that simplifies the complex process of penetration testing. Its pre-programmed tools are a standout feature, enabling users to conduct comprehensive scans and security assessments with minimal setup. This ease of use extends to compliance as well, as Pentest-Tools.com provides an efficient way to ensure that clients meet the scanning requirements mandated by the FTC. By leveraging this platform, businesses can easily stay on top of their security posture, ensuring that they are not only compliant with regulations but also protected against potential vulnerabilities. Pentest-Tools.com is truly a comprehensive solution that gets the job done efficiently and effectively, making it an invaluable asset for any security team.

Pentest-Tools.com significantly simplifies the process of ensuring network security. Its intuitive interface and wide range of automated tools allow users to effortlessly scan and assess their networks for vulnerabilities. This ease of use enables both seasoned cybersecurity professionals and those with less technical expertise to effectively secure their networks against potential threats. By offering a suite of tools that can be deployed with just a few clicks, Pentest-Tools.com ensures that maintaining a secure network is accessible and straightforward, making it an indispensable resource for anyone responsible for network security.

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Troy Johnson

Owner/President at Northwest Networks, LLC

Review author: Troy Johnson

Use cases

  • Security monitoring
  • Automation
  • Vulnerability scanning

Industry

IT & Services

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Must-have tool for your arsenal

Automated testing from basic port scanning to cloud assessments. I use several tools for web-based assessments including vulnerability assessments and pentration testing but I am always sure to use pentest-tools for threat identification and even exploit verification. Over the last year alone they have added many more features to an already great list of tools and have also added cloud assessments. Definitley a service which I will continue to use in the coming years. The price is also excelled for the advanced subscription features.

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Shiva Parasram.

Certified EC-Council Instructor

Review author: Shiva Parasram.

Use cases

  • Exploitation
  • Automation
  • Vulnerability scanning

Industry

Cybersecurity

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Great tool for pen-testing with fast support

It is easy to use and can be accessed anywhere with any device. Even though it is a cloud tool, we can perform internal scans. Can be organized in workspaces, very helpful support.

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Marti Berini

Senior IT Security Architect at Arco IT

Review author: Marti Berini

Use cases

  • Vulnerability scanning
  • Internal scanning

Industry

IT & Services

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An evolving platform that supports our cybersecurity needs

I frequently turn to Pentest-Tools.com to fortify the digital defenses of our company. The platform is an absolute standout, with features such as its penetration testing and security auditing tools proving invaluable for identifying potential threats and vulnerabilities.

Over the years, I've noticed significant growth in the platform's capabilities and toolset. It has continually adapted and improved, integrating cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies and best practices. This ongoing development reflects the commitment of Pentest-Tools.com to remain at the forefront of this ever-evolving field.

There have been several instances where Pentest-Tools.com has greatly simplified my work.

Thanks to Pentest-Tools.com's comprehensive and clear reporting feature, we identified the issue and promptly addressed it swiftly. This made our work easier and brought immense satisfaction in knowing we could quickly rectify a potentially damaging situation.

In conclusion, Pentest-Tools.com has proven to be an efficient, user-friendly, and continually evolving platform that supports our cybersecurity needs. I can confidently recommend it to anyone in need of robust, reliable, and accessible digital security tools.

Nael Kabbany Linkedin profile

Nael Kabbany

Head Of Operations and Support at Dstny Analytics

Review author: Nael Kabbany

Use cases

  • Security auditing
  • Pentest reporting
  • Vulnerability scanning

Industry

Telecom

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Providing businesses with an effective tool to identify and evaluate risks

Pentest-Tools.com provide multiple benefits, from identifying risks to delivering an effective recommendation on countering these risks. Pentest-Tools.com has a feature that allows you to schedule scans on your targets. This helps to scan and generate reports for you continuously.

The notifications are also a great way to ensure that no reports go unnoticed. Very fast support if required.

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Llee Tossel

DevOps Engineer

Review author: Llee Tossel

Use cases

  • Vulnerability scanning
  • Pentest reporting
  • Security monitoring

Industry

Consulting

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Nice and useful tool with great reporting capabilities

Usability is great. It's simple, fast and robust. The sniper module is useful. Updates are coming timely, and informative emails are rather useful and up-to-date compared to other platforms.

Minor GUI adjustments could be implemented. Such as, when you assign a list of assets to a group, it could be more clearly listed in the results section stating the group it's listed in. Another thing is, Dashboard visuals could be selected and displayed for different user's dashboards via a drop-down menu, for instance. One technical shortcoming I observed is, When I try to scan a full list of assets, it only scans the first asset of the list and ignores the rest. It might be a bug. One additional comment, may be teams integration could be implemented as well. Please implement CSV output format for reports.

For our usage model, this platform mostly solves the confirmation of already known and detected vulnerabilities and results of reconnaissance checks. Also, the sniper module enables us to test specific attack scenarios to our asset ecosystem.

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Okan Akca

Cyber Defence Manager at Vodafone

Review author: Okan Akca

Use cases

  • Vulnerability scanning
  • Exploitation
  • Pentest reporting

Industry

Telecom

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Great value online tool for vulnerability scans and automated pentesting

We use Pentest-Tools.com for on-demand scans (e.g. as part of quick security assessments) and it also helps us to perform asset discovery. Sometimes we use automated pen-testing.

It’s a low-cost alternative to the usual mainstream platforms (Qualys, Tenable, Rapid7), it’s easy to use (cloud-based) and provides simple integration of on-prem environments via VPN connectors. 

The tenant structure allows us to separate data for each customer and they offer very helpful support and flexible pricing (contact them for custom pricing, if their standard models don't fit you)

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Bertram Dunskus

Owner & CEO

Switzerland 🇨🇭

Review author: Bertram Dunskus

Use cases

  • Internal scanning

Industry

IT & Services

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Quick and easy VAPT SaaS solution

It's very user-friendly, easy, and quick to launch and use to scan and monitor my attack surface.

Pentest-Tools.com enabled me to quickly scan my attack surface for vulnerabilities and collect the required evidence so I could fix it. I like that it runs on the cloud, avoiding the need to waste computing resources on my endpoint.

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Uri Fleyder-Kotler

CISO at iothreat

Israel 🇮🇱

Review author: Uri Fleyder-Kotler

Use cases

  • Vulnerability scanning

Industry

IT & Services

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Pentest-Tools.com - An excellent all around cyber security toolset

Pentest-Tools is an easy to use, excellent, one-stop-shop cyber security utility tool. Their technical support team is the best yet. Excellent!

The DAST process is now very fluid using Pentest-Tools and has dramatically improved our SDLC workflow.

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Tommy Cregan

Application Security Analyst at Aspen Grove Solutions

Review author: Tommy Cregan

Use cases

  • Vulnerability scanning
  • Vulnerability management

Industry

IT & Services

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Great compliment to my toolbox! Easy to use.

Excellent with reconnaissance info, external scans.

The scans run quickly and the dashboard is easy to use. I like the attack surface feature. Organizing your scans and data is very simple to follow.

Being cloud-based, you can get to the tools from anywhere without lugging around a dedicated device. The ability to generate and customize reports is very helpful.

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Dr. Patrick Johnson

Business Owner at True North Consulting Group

Review author: Dr. Patrick Johnson

Use cases

  • Pentest reporting
  • Internal scanning
  • Vulnerability scanning

Industry

IT & Services

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Best cost-benefit ratio

We decided to use Pentest-Tools.com because it offered us the best cost-benefit ratio among the options we evaluated.

The platform has been very helpful in identifying critical vulnerabilities and saving us from potential exploitation. It has allowed us to achieve consistent results by consolidating and standardizing our security testing process using scan templates.

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Ricardo Mühlbauer

Information Security Specialist at Mercedes-Benz do Brasil Ltda

Review author: Ricardo Mühlbauer

Use cases

  • Vulnerability scanning
  • Automation

Industry

IT & Services

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Exceptional breadth of quality tools and reasonable pricing

NextWave has been relying on Pentest-Tools.com for several years now.

I’ve tried some of the other pentest systems, but none have the exceptional breadth of quality tools AND reasonable pricing we can afford.

This makes Pentest-Tools.com a core part of our company’s network security offering. I highly recommend it.

Charles Christenson Linkedin profile

Charles Christenson

President at NextWave Consulting

Review author: Charles Christenson

Use cases

  • Automation
  • Vulnerability scanning
  • Internal scanning
  • Pentest reporting

Industry

IT & Services

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We now rely on the scheduled scans for all our offices and websites

With several offices dotted around the world and 3 brands with multiple websites, I needed a solution that allowed me to monitor potential vulnerabilities across our business.

We started with manual scans but now rely on the scheduling services for all our offices and websites to alert us of any issues.

Rob Klarner

IT & Network Supervisor at HBD Europe Ltd

Review author: Rob Klarner

Use cases

  • Vulnerability scanning
  • Security monitoring
  • Automation

Industry

IT & Services

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The detailed reports allow us to precisely identify and quickly respond to any potential issues

Pentest-Tools.com provides me with a comprehensive up to date 3rd party vulnerability assessment.

The detailed reports allow us to precisely identify and quickly respond to any potential issues. I regularly run the test on my web services and recommend everyone to check their systems with it.

Anthony Bainton

CTO

Review author: Anthony Bainton

Use cases

  • Vulnerability scanning
  • Pentest reporting

Industry

IT & Services

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All-in-one comprehensive toolset for external red team/asset mapping engagements

Pentest-Tools.com is the Swiss army knife for anyone performing black-box external network security assessments and an all-in-one comprehensive toolset for external red team/asset mapping engagements.

I used to rely on a wide range of tools when mapping and scanning external organization assets, but since I found this comprehensive solution, I rarely need to use more than one.

Shay Chen Linkedin profile

Shay Chen

CEO at Effective Security Ltd.

Review author: Shay Chen

Use cases

  • Vulnerability scanning
  • Security auditing

Industry

IT & Services

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The tools are easy to use and the reporting is clear and detailed

We have been using the penetration testing suite of Pentest-Tools.com effectively for our high-profile website clients to much success.

The tools are easy to use and the reporting is clear and detailed enough to help us understand potential issues for quick remediation and also to provide our clients with the confidence that their websites are secure.

The pricing is very attractive especially given the wide range of tests that are available and the ease of use.

We highly recommend this service to anyone who is serious about hosting and maintaining websites or other cloud hosted services.

Carsten Eckelmann Linkedin profile

Carsten Eckelmann

Director at 2pi Software

Review author: Carsten Eckelmann

Use cases

  • Vulnerability scanning
  • Pentest reporting
  • Security monitoring

Industry

IT & Services

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The go-to platform for automated web vulnerability assessments

We've teamed up with Pentest-Tools nearly 3 years back and offered their great Web Vulnerability Assessment tools in our threatmap.ro platform, offering free, one-click quick scans for our user base. We absolutely loved the experience, so far :) and appreciate the great collaboration with their team and how easy it is to work with them in demanding projects such as Threatmap.

Having access to a well documented API was key for the successful integration of Threatmap and Pentest-Tools and the girls and guys over there delivered a great API, were prompt in answering to our feedback and supporting our needs for some over-the-top custom integration requirements.

We're pushing forward with new iterations of Threatmap, new use-cases and as we expand our user-base, Pentest-Tools remains one of the core tools we're using to push forward innovation, awareness and technology.

Ioan Constantin Linkedin profile

Ioan Constantin

Cyber Security Expert at Orange

Review author: Ioan Constantin

Use cases

  • Vulnerability scanning
  • Pentest reporting
  • Security monitoring

Industry

Telecom

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Pentest-Tools.com is the Swiss Army Knife of scanning tools

I’ve found Pentest-Tools.com is the Swiss Army Knife of scanning tools that you can easily manage to deploy yourself online with excellent built-in help to assist you.

It gives you the confidence to know that your internet security isn’t going to be easily compromised in future.

And the cost of using these tools is very reasonable considering what you get for the level of service you require.

Mark Dyson

AppleCertified Support Professional

Review author: Mark Dyson

Use cases

  • Vulnerability scanning
  • Vulnerability management

Industry

IT & Services

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Pentest-Tools.com definitely is a tool I cannot do without

I am very satisfied with my most recent order from Pentest-Tools.com. These tools make it very easy for me to assess a client's vulnerability without being an expert on cyber-security.

A one-man MSP needs all the tools he can get and Pentest-Tools.com definitely is a tool I cannot do without.

Travis Haynes

MSP at River Trail Technology

Review author: Travis Haynes

Use cases

  • Vulnerability management
  • Pentest reporting

Industry

IT & Services

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The tools are easy to use and all in one place

PC Dial often uses Pentest-Tools.com to help us prepare for PCI compliance on behalf of our customers. The tools are easy to use and all in one place rather than having to load up several tools for different scanning tasks. The reports produced are clear with good information on any issues found with clear advice on possible fixes.

Thank you Pentest-Tools.com for a great product!

Jeremy Gardner

Technical Director at PCDial.com

Review author: Jeremy Gardner

Use cases

  • Pentest reporting
  • Security auditing

Industry

IT & Services

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Makes providing reports of checks, scans etc. fast and easy

I like Pentest-Tools.com because the platform allows me to confirm open ports - if any - in a quarterly review for my client services.

Providing reports of checks, scans, etc. is crucial in my industry and with these tools, it is fast and easy.

Joshua Brown

IT Consultant

Review author: Joshua Brown

Use cases

  • Pentest reporting
  • Security auditing

Industry

IT & Services

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Gave me a full understanding of the tools for monitoring and auditing IT infrastructure security

I love the Pentest-Tools.com platform because it gave me a full understanding of the tools for monitoring and auditing the level of security for IT infrastructure.

The tools are always on, constantly up-to-date and give me comfort for my day-to-day work.

Grzegorz Janicki

CISA Auditor

Review author: Grzegorz Janicki

Use cases

  • Vulnerability scanning
  • Security auditing

Industry

IT & Services

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Complete and easy to use, in-depth analysis

Qcast is keen on using Pentest-Tools.com because it provides a complete and easy to use in-depth analysis of our public web applications.

Our security has been improved and we highly recommend it!

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Paul Liebregts

Technical Director at Qcast

Review author: Paul Liebregts

Use cases

  • Vulnerability scanning
  • Security auditing

Industry

IT & Services

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All of the scans I’ve used run fast and the reports contain the details you need

The Pentest-Tools.com site is super easy to use and reports export in a variety of formats.

All of the scans I’ve used run fast and the reports contain the details that you need, no fluff. Nice work, Pentest-Tools.com!

Bill Ruhl

System Administrator at dealerdownloads.com

Review author: Bill Ruhl

Use cases

  • Vulnerability scanning
  • Pentest reporting

Industry

IT & Services

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We use the tools to validate the security infrastructure and to show our customers the quality of our work

We typically use Pentest-Tools.com to validate the web applications we build internally or for our customers. Not only do we use the tools to validate the security infrastructure, but also to show the customer the quality of the work done.

Recently, these test reports are helpful to validate the data security also for GDPR compliance.

Alessandro Sposito

R&D & Product Manager at Foresite

Review author: Alessandro Sposito

Use cases

  • Vulnerability scanning
  • Security auditing
  • Pentest reporting

Industry

IT & Services

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The scanners provide very accurate and fast results

Normally, my Pentest / Bug Hunting Cycle is done manually, or with tools developed by me. I rarely used other tools, as most of their output has false positives.

But I came across the Pentest-Tools.com website and used the free scans for some recon tools, which give fabulous output, so I purchased the standard package to test the rest of the scanners, which provide very accurate and fast results.

Qusai Alhaddad

Malware Reverse Engineering Specialist at Bahrain Electricity and Water Authority

Review author: Qusai Alhaddad

Use cases

  • Vulnerability scanning
  • Exploitation

Industry

Critical Infrastructure

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Pentest-Tools.com helps us find any security issues quickly

Pentest-Tools.com is an easy solution that we included as part of our testing.

It’s very important that for a large product we could find any security issues quickly, and Pentest-Tools.com helps us do just that.

James Proctor

Managing Director at WJP Software Limited

Review author: James Proctor

Use cases

  • Vulnerability scanning

Industry

IT & Services

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I very much enjoy using Pentest-Tools.com for all my mission-critical checks

I very much enjoy using Pentest-Tools.com for all my mission-critical checks and final checks before launching a new website service.

Egbert von Frankenberg

CEO & Founder at Knightfox App Design Ltd

Review author: Egbert von Frankenberg

Use cases

  • Vulnerability scanning
  • Security auditing

Industry

IT & Services

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The tool is absolutely easy to use, with comprehensive and customizable report templates

I have been using Pentest-Tools.com for almost a year.

I had 3 internal audits in my organisation where I had to run the scan for corporate websites and partners websites. My security audit has been cleared successfully because of Pentest-Tools.com, as the report is really comprehensive which has helped us identify the vulnerabilities on our websites and hence we were able to fix the issues.

Aditya M.

Vice President of Information Technology at Optimum Solutions

Review author: Aditya M.

Use cases

  • Vulnerability scanning
  • Security auditing
  • Pentest reporting

Industry

IT & Services

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We love using Pentest-Tools.com because it enables us to secure websites we build for our customers

In a world where vulnerabilities change frequently and the impact of security breaches grows, we need tools to scan our websites more frequently.

The schedule function of Pentest-Tools.com is step one and our next move is to automate scans using the API.

Mark Rooijens

CEO at Cipix Internet

Review author: Mark Rooijens

Use cases

  • Automation
  • Vulnerability scanning

Industry

IT & Services

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Get a complete “health” picture of your website

We have been using Pentest-Tools.com for several years. It is one of the tools that any e-commerce business owners or managers without technical knowledge can run at any time to get a complete 'health' picture of their site.

We were able to fix many issues and stay ahead before bad things happen to our website.

Kevin “Bao” Huynh

President at The Nail Superstoret

Review author: Kevin “Bao” Huynh

Use cases

  • Vulnerability scanning
  • Security auditing

Industry

Beauty

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Friendly and amazing team available to help you anytime

You can launch tests from everywhere you got a network connection.Powerful capabilities, when not using Pentest-Tools for business purposes, I use it a lot for doing Recon and Information Gathering when working through a specific Bug Bounty program

Friendly and amazing team available to help you anytime.

Cristian Cornea Linkedin profile

Cristian Cornea

Cyber Security Researcher

Review author: Cristian Cornea

Use cases

  • Vulnerability scanning
  • Exploitation

Industry

Cybersecurity

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I always get detailed and accurate information about the tested target

I really love Pentest-Tools.com because it’s very intuitive and very user-friendly.

When I use the scans I always get detailed and accurate information about the tested target.

Daniel Simo

General Manager at COMTEC

Review author: Daniel Simo

Use cases

  • Vulnerability scanning
  • Pentest reporting

Industry

IT & Services

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I found Pentest-Tools.com to be a complete platform

As a part of my consulting business, I found Pentest-Tools.com to be a complete platform to assess initial findings to go further and help my customers to reach their goals!

I’m pleased to recommend Pentest-Tools.com to companies and individuals who want to have visibility and improve their security.

Franco Paolo Carranza

Digital Transformation Leader and Tech Visionary at Applied Labs

Review author: Franco Paolo Carranza

Use cases

  • Vulnerability scanning
  • Pentest reporting

Industry

Healthcare

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Easy-to-use tool that provides complex information

Pentest-Tools.com is an easy-to-use platform that provides complex information, detailed information. With the help of this software platform, we managed to identify severe vulnerabilities in places where we would not have thought they could exist.

It has a wide variety of technologies that it analyzes, so we easily identify vulnerabilities in the software we create.

Cristian Iosub

Digital Platforms Manager at Applied Labs

Review author: Cristian Iosub

Use cases

  • Vulnerability scanning
  • Pentest reporting

Industry

IT & Services

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I highly recommend using the Pentest-Tools.com platform

Titu Maiorescu University has benefited for several years from the services offered by the pentest-tools.com platform, both to ensure the security of its servers and software applications, and for its use by students in computer security laboratories. We have collaborated very well so far ... and we will collaborate in the future. I highly recommend using the Pentest-Tools.com platform ... which is getting better and better. Good luck!

Iustin Priescu Linkedin profile

Iustin Priescu

Dean - Faculty of Informatics at Titu Maiorescu University

Review author: Iustin Priescu

Use cases

  • Vulnerability scanning
  • Pentest reporting

Industry

Education

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It's on the cloud so I can schedule a scan and then walk away without worrying about the VM crashing or using too much hardware. Totally worth it.

As a bug hunter there are a lot of moving parts that need to be organized in order to keep the focus straight on bug hunting. Pentest-Tools.com takes care of that. From Directory listing to web pentest like SQLi, XXS scanning, etc to standard TCP scans of various software like WordPress, Joomla, etc.

I only had 12 days of trial but I used the platform completely and wished to have more time as it made my entire engagement for the client simple and without worries. Best part? It's on the cloud so I can schedule a scan and then walk away without worrying about the VM crashing or using too much hardware. Totally worth it.

Shubham Khichi Linkedin profile

Shubham Khichi

End User Support Specialist at Fidelity Investments

Review author: Shubham Khichi

Use cases

  • Vulnerability scanning
  • Pentest reporting
  • Automation

Industry

Financial Services

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A pricing model that works for SMBs.

Web application and network scanning. Ability to scan through VPN. Scheduled scanning. A pricing model that works for SMBs.

Even as an SMB, we have a need for regular cloud-based vulnerability scanning for web apps and network. Useful tool in meeting SOC II Type II compliance requirements.

Keith Sawyer Linkedin profile

Keith Sawyer

Sr Systems Administrator at ENI

Review author: Keith Sawyer

Use cases

  • Vulnerability scanning
  • Internal scanning
  • Security auditing
  • Automation

Industry

IT & Services

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The results of the scan are very good. Pentest-Tools.com is a reliable partner for us.

We use this tool to scan our customers' websites. We particularly like that we can subscribe to the tool monthly. The simple operation makes it easier for us to design our work professionally. The results of the scan are very good. Pentest-tools.com is a reliable partner for us. We are very satisfied. Use it and you will learn to love it!

Marco Kuhl Linkedin profile

Marco Kuhl

IT Consultant at Kuhlma IT Solutions

Review author: Marco Kuhl

Use cases

  • Vulnerability scanning
  • Pentest reporting
  • Security auditing

Industry

IT & Services

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All the process is very easy, simple as a mouse click

All the process is very easy. They have predefined scans and automation, it can be useful for people who have little knowledge of security information. Also, you can create more advanced automation, the creation process is as simple as a mouse click.

Paulo Thame Linkedin profile

Paulo Thame

Information security engineer at Santana de Parnaíba City Hall

Review author: Paulo Thame

Use cases

  • Automation
  • Vulnerability scanning

Industry

Government

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Ease of use and a dashboard so you feel that you are always on top of your status

Ease of use and a dashboard so you feel that you are always on top of your status. Using it for 'simplistic' website pentest. I'm no expert on this but the tool gives me a huge amount of confidence. I've already fixed some basic issues thanks to Pentest-Tools.com.

Peter Glick Linkedin profile

Peter Glick

Researcher at Newcastle University

Review author: Peter Glick

Use cases

  • Vulnerability scanning
  • Pentest reporting
  • Security auditing

Industry

Education

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Pentest-Tools.com is a professional penetration testing solution that everyone can use.

Initially you will be a little bit confused by the wide range of tools on this site. There is a tool for everything, starting from the analysis of the attack surface, to network scanning, and in-depth scans of web application security.

We use it as an automatic tool for automatic scans every week to avoid problems and regressions.

There are dozen different scanning solutions, they cover all the possible network architectures, technology and scheduling to produce professional reports.

The price is excellent and is almost impossible to have the same quality at the same price.

Mauro Gianndrea Linkedin profile

Mauro Gianndrea

DevOps Specialist at BEE by MailUp Group

Review author: Mauro Gianndrea

Use cases

  • Vulnerability scanning
  • Pentest reporting
  • Internal scanning
  • Exploitation

Industry

IT & Services

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Best and most affordable security tool

Best and most affordable security tool. It has great accuracy. However, Website vulnerability assessment is the best I found so far. Overall a very good parallel scanning tool that may cost thousands elsewhere.

Mohammad Munaf Linkedin profile

Mohammad Munaf

Techincal Director at Server4Sale

Review author: Mohammad Munaf

Use cases

  • Vulnerability scanning

Industry

Manufacturing

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One of the greatest tools with less false output

I do pentest and bug bog bounty and I use it while I am testing my targets to gather information and discover endpoints and more assets.

Prial Islam Linkedin profile

Prial Islam

Security Researcher at HackerOne

Review author: Prial Islam

Use cases

  • Pentest reporting
  • Vulnerability scanning

Industry

Cybersecurity

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The outcome of the tests is very useful.

The tool is very flexible, it can be used in various ways. The outcome of the tests is very useful. The clear report and multi scanners to select from.I am making sure that the websites which we are creating are properly secured.

Andrzej Farulewski Linkedin profile

Andrzej Farulewski

Information Security Manager at IQVIA

Review author: Andrzej Farulewski

Use cases

  • Pentest reporting
  • Vulnerability scanning

Industry

IT & Services

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All you may need to undertake vulnerability scans and pen tests on demand

Handsome GUI, fully utility and all you may need to undertake vulnerability scans and pen tests on demand. Scanning based in the EU.

Philipp-Christopher Rothmann

CEO at itsecuritycoach

Review author: Philipp-Christopher Rothmann

Use cases

  • Pentest reporting
  • Vulnerability scanning

Industry

IT & Services

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Ease of use, No complaints, No drawbacks found!

Pentest-Tools is by far the best penetration testing software we have used. The support and customer relations team responds to us almost instantly, making our experience even more impressive.

Mathieu F.

Source

G2 review illustrationG2 review
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Fast and easy to use

The best about Pentest-Tools are the preconfigured tools for checking the web services. They are easy to use and fast to implement.

Nicola J.

Source

G2 review illustrationG2 review
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Fast, Easy and Useful Tools

Pentest-Tools.com is a fantastic tools with great preconfigured features. It has such a range of comprehensive solutions which are really vital for any security team to get the job done efficiently.

Overall User Rating

Source

GartnerGartner review

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