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Pentest-Tools.com provides powerful detection, vulnerability validation, attack surface mapping, customizable reporting, and continuous monitoring that support security teams at every stage of their workflow.

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ReconVulnerabilityExploitUtilities

Reconnaissance tools

Speed up large-scale recon operations, eliminate noise, and deliver professionally customizable reports with a comprehensive range of recon tools for efficient penetration tests and vulnerability assessments.

Use powerful tools to quickly map owned domains and subdomains, find hidden directories, virtual hosts, and open ports. Easily map attack surfaces by detecting web technologies and WAFs, using Google hacking for precise OSINT, and generating clean, actionable reports.

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  • Web recon

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      Google Hacking

      Find juicy information indexed by Google about a target website (e.g. directory listing, sensitive files, error messages, login pages etc.).

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      Website Recon

      Find useful information about the technologies used by a target web application - server-side and client-side. It can also scan multiple virtual hosts on the same IP.

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    • Web Application Firewall Detector

      Find out which WAF your target is using and how effective it is.

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      URL Fuzzer

      Discover hidden files and directories that aren’t linked in the HTML pages: .conf, .bak, .bkp, .zip, .xls, etc. Find hidden content hosted on your target web server fast. Fuzz the target with your custom wordlist in a specific location.

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  • Network & Cloud recon

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      Domain Finder

      Identify all the domains and associated domains of a target and map your network’s attack surface. Quickly detect vulnerable systems and reduce your target’s exposure to cyberattacks!

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      Subdomain Finder

      Discover all the subdomains of a target and map your network’s attack surface. Quickly check for vulnerable systems and reduce security risks for your organization.

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      Port Scanner

      Find open TCP and UDP ports, exposed network services, and operating systems on a target IP address or hostname. Easily map your network attack surface and discover open ports and services.

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      Find Virtual Hosts

      Attempts to discover virtual hosts that are configured on a given IP address. This is helpful to find multiple websites hosted on the same server.

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Vulnerability scanners

Pinpoint critical flaws in web apps, networks, and cloud environments with our powerful, proprietary vulnerability scanners.

Precisely detect SQL injection, XSS, API vulnerabilities, and issues in CMS platforms like WordPress, Sharepoint, and Drupal. Audit SSL/TLS, networks, and cloud assets to assess business risk and prioritize remediation.

Conduct efficient vulnerability assessments and pentests, reduce FPs, and generate actionable reports to confidently manage security across infrastructures.

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  • Web

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      Website Vulnerability Scanner

      Uncover known vulnerabilities that impact web applications: SQL Injection, XSS, OS Command Injection, Directory Traversal, and more. The scanner also discovers specific web server configuration issues.

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      API Scanner

      Find and report API vulnerabilities ranging from XSS and SQLi to SSRF, Client-Side Prototype Pollution, and Request URL override.

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      WordPress Scanner

      This tool helps you discover security issues and vulnerabilities in the target WordPress website using the most advanced WordPress scanner: WPScan.

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    • Drupal Vulnerability Scanner

      Discover Drupal security vulnerabilities in the CMS core, modules and plugins. Use our Drupal Vulnerability Scanner to find misconfigurations and outdated component versions.

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    • Joomla Vulnerability Scanner

      Use our scanner to discover known Joomla security vulnerabilities and issues fast. Check for vulnerable Joomla components, modules and templates.

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    • SharePoint Security Scanner

      Find SharePoint vulnerabilities in web applications. Use our Microsoft Sharepoint scanner to quickly detect security issues, misconfigurations, and more!

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  • Network & Cloud

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      Network Vulnerability Scanner

      Discover outdated network services, operating systems, misconfigurations, and more. Use our Network Vulnerability Scanner to assess your network perimeter and infrastructure.

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      Kubernetes Vulnerability Scanner

      The Kubernetes Vulnerability Scanner lets you automate the search for security issues in Kubernetes clusters, from reconnaissance to initial access vulnerabilities.

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      SSL/TLS Scanner

      Check for SSL and TLS vulnerabilities with our SSL vulnerability scanner! Use it to find configuration issues & specific vulnerabilities such as POODLE, Heartbleed, ROBOT, and more.

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    • Password Auditor - Find Weak Credentials

      Discover weak and default passwords in various network services that require authentication (e.g. SSH, FTP, MySQL) or web pages (web forms). Use our Password Auditor to scan for vulnerable credentials.

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    • Cloud Vulnerability Scanner

      Find misconfigurations, weak access controls, bucket owners and users, interesting files & more.

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Exploitation tools

Prove vulnerabilities effectively and demonstrate real-world risk with our suite of proprietary exploitation tools.

Quickly run targeted exploits using Sniper, and demonstrate the impact of SQL injection and XSS flaws with dedicated tools. Analyze HTTP traffic with our request logger, and expose subdomain takeover risks. Validate findings and create clear PoCs with undeniable proof.

Ideal for security teams who need to show business impact and demonstrate the value of their expertize and security program.

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  • Sniper: Auto-Exploiter

    Sniper automatically exploits known, widespread vulnerabilities in high-profile software. The tool gains remote command execution on the vulnerable targets and automatically runs post-exploitation modules to extract interesting data (artefacts) as solid proof for vulnerability validation.

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  • SQLi Exploiter with SQLMap

    Exploit SQL injection vulnerabilities in your websites and prove business risks with a detailed report. Use the SQLi Exploiter with SQLMap to quickly detect vulnerable parameters.

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  • XSS Exploiter

    Create proof-of-concept scenarios and easily prove the risk of XSS attacks in web applications. Test payloads with our XSS Exploiter and easily find exposed parameters.

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  • HTTP Request Logger

    Easily create custom HTTP servers that record and show all requests in one place. Better simulate phishing attacks and perform faster security tests with the HTTP Request Logger.

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  • Subdomain Takeover

    Identify all the subdomains of a target that point to external services (e.g. Amazon S3, Heroku, GitHub, etc.). Find those subdomains vulnerable to a hostile takeover.

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Utilities

Start security assessments with essential basic tools for security assessments.

Verify network connectivity with ICMP Ping, and gain critical domain ownership insights with Whois Lookup. These utilities provide fundamental data for initial reconnaissance and troubleshooting.

Simplify early-stage assessments and ensure a solid foundation for your security audits.

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    ICMP Ping

    Check if a server is live and responds to ICMP Echo requests. Use this online scanner to find the IP address of a hostname.

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    Whois Lookup

    Perform Whois lookups to find data about an Internet resource such as domain name or IP address. Try our scanner to quickly extract information about your targets.

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