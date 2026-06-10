Our custom-built Website Vulnerability Scanner detects SQLi, XSS, command injection, XXE, and 75+ more web app vulnerabilities in record time, using proprietary test payloads to prove their exploitability.

Engineered for modern web apps architectures, it crawls SPAs and JavaScript-heavy sites, uncovers hidden API endpoints, and navigates complex authentication flows with ease.

Each scan delivers a clear, customizable report with prioritized risks, actionable evidence like screenshots and attack replays, and straightforward remediation steps so you can fix issues faster.