Website Vulnerability Scanner

List of tests performed

Light Scan Full Scan Test performed Fingerprint web server software Analyze HTTP headers for security misconfiguration Check the security of HTTP cookies Check the SSL certificate of the server Check if the server software is affected by known vulnerabilities Analyze robots.txt for interesting URLs Check whether a client access file exists, and if it contains a wildcard entry (clientaccesspolicy.xml, crossdomain.xml) Discover server configuration problems such as Directory Listing Crawl website Check for SQL Injection Check for Cross-Site Scripting Check for Local File Inclusion and Remote File Inclusion Check for OS Command Injection Check for outdated JavaScript libraries Find administrative pages Check for sensitive files (archives, backups, certificates, key stores) based on hostname and some common words Attempt to find interesting files/functionality Check for information disclosure issues

Theis a custom tool written by our team in order to quickly assess the security of a web application. It is a full-blown web application scanner, capable of performing comprehensive security assessments against any type of web application.The free scan that you can perform in this page is a, while thecan only be used by paying customers . Here is the complete list of tests performed by this vulnerability scanner and the difference between Light and Full scans.

Warning: The Full Scan generates a high amount of noise in the network. Most correctly configured IDSs will detect this scan as attack traffic. Do not use it if you don't have proper authorization from the target website owner.