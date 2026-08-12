Assets are the unique network hosts you scan (hostname or IPs). Each plan includes a scanned asset quota that resets every 30 days, letting you replace or rotate the scanned assets.

Assets are the unique network hosts you scan (hostname or IPs). Each plan includes a scanned asset quota that resets every 30 days, letting you replace or rotate the scanned assets.

Assets are the unique network hosts you scan (hostname or IPs). Each plan includes a scanned asset quota that resets every 30 days, letting you replace or rotate the scanned assets.

AI-assisted authentication keeps authenticated scans stable through complex login sequences without manual session management.

Automatically cuts FPs by up to 50% in web app scans and reduces irrelevant fuzzing results by 20%.

Built into the Website Scanner, Flowmapper analyzes app navigation patterns to discover endpoints traditional crawlers miss.

Pentest-Tools.com defines a scan cycle as a monthly period for your scanned Asset limit.

Choose between 5 and 500 assets or talk to sales if you need to scan more.

Choose between 5 and 500 assets or talk to sales if you need to scan more.

Choose between 5 and 500 assets or talk to sales if you need to scan more.

Choose between 5 and 500 assets or talk to sales if you need to scan more.

Centralized view of all hosts, ports, services, technologies and other info for Targets in your active Workspace.

Network Scanner findings include AI-enhanced context extracted from vulnerability intelligence. Richer results reduce manual cross-referencing work, speeding up triage and reporting.

Connects your Pentest-Tools.com account to MCP-compatible AI clients. Requires an API key. Every tool call requires explicit approval before it runs.

T&C may apply

T&C may apply

T&C may apply

T&C may apply

Terms & conditions apply

Terms & conditions apply

Terms & conditions apply