Pricing and plans
Pricing plans starting from (with 5 assets, price varies by asset count and billing cycle): NetSec from $95/month, WebNetSec from $140/month, Pentest Suite from $190/month.
NetSec
Best for network vulnerability assessment and attack surface discovery
What's included:
- Network scanning (discover 17,000+ CVEs)
- Cloud scanning (AWS, Azure, GCP vulnerabilities)
- Password auditing
- Reconnaissance tools
- Limited web & API scanning
WebNetSec
Best for web application and API vulnerability assessment, plus NetSec
Everything in NetSec, plus:
- DAST scanning (beyond OWASP Top 10)
- Authenticated web scans
- API scanning (REST, GraphQL)
- WordPress, Drupal, Sharepoint, Joomla scanning
Pentest Suite
Best for full-cycle pentesting with automated exploitation, plus WebNetSec
Everything in WebNetSec, plus:
- Automatic CVE exploiter (Sniper)
- SQL Injection & XSS exploiters
- Pentest report generator (Word DOCX, Google Doc)
- Import findings from Burp Suite and others
Included in all plans:
- API access
- Unlimited scans on your assets
- Scan automation & alerts
- Team access (unlimited members)
- Integrations with AWS, Vanta, Nucleus Security, Jira, Microsoft Teams, webhooks & more
Optional add-ons
Built by pentesters.Trusted by 2000+ security teams in 119+ countries
A detailed view of our plans
Let's make it easy for you to choose the best plan for your security workflow.
|Feature byPlans
NetSec
WebNetSec
Attack surface mapping & recon tools
9
Open ports & services discovery
|limited
|Included in NetSec
|Included in WebNetSec
|Included in Pentest Suite
|Included in Free
Subdomain & domain discovery
|limited
|Included in NetSec
|Included in WebNetSec
|Included in Pentest Suite
|Included in Free
Virtual host discovery
|limited
|Included in NetSec
|Included in WebNetSec
|Included in Pentest Suite
|Included in Free
URL fuzzing
|limited
|Included in NetSec
|Included in WebNetSec
|Included in Pentest Suite
|Included in Free
Technology & WAF fingerprinting
|limited
|Included in NetSec
|Included in WebNetSec
|Included in Pentest Suite
|Included in Free
Google hacking & indexed leaks
|limited
|Included in NetSec
|Included in WebNetSec
|Included in Pentest Suite
|Included in Free
Vulnerability scanning tools
11
Network vulnerability scanning (detect 17,000+ CVEs)
|limited
|Included in NetSec
|Included in WebNetSec
|Included in Pentest Suite
|Included in Free
DAST scanning (beyond OWASP Top 10)
|limited
|limited
|Included in WebNetSec
|Included in Pentest Suite
|limited
API scanning (REST, GraphQL)
|limited
|limited
|Included in WebNetSec
|Included in Pentest Suite
|limited
CMS scanning (Wordpress, Drupal, Joomla, Sharepoint)
|limited
|limited
|Included in WebNetSec
|Included in Pentest Suite
|limited
Cloud scanning (AWS, Azure, GCP vulnerabilities)
|Not included in Free
|Included in NetSec
|Included in WebNetSec
|Included in Pentest Suite
|Included in Free
Password auditing & bruteforcing
|Not included in Free
|Included in NetSec
|Included in WebNetSec
|Included in Pentest Suite
|Included in Free
Kubernetes container scanning
|Not included in Free
|Included in NetSec
|Included in WebNetSec
|Included in Pentest Suite
|Included in Free
Authenticated web app scans (incl. AI-assisted authentication)
|Not included in Free
|Not included in NetSec
|Included in WebNetSec
|Included in Pentest Suite
|Not included in Free
ML Classifier (AI false positive reduction)
|Not included in Free
|Not included in NetSec
|Included in WebNetSec
|Included in Pentest Suite
|Not included in Free
Flowmapper (hidden attack surface discovery for web apps)
|Not included in Free
|Not included in NetSec
|Included in WebNetSec
|Included in Pentest Suite
|Not included in Free
Internal network scanning (local networks and private clouds: AWS, Azure, etc.)
|Not included in Free
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
Vulnerability exploitation tools
5
Automatic CVE exploiter (Sniper)
|Not included in Free
|Not included in NetSec
|Not included in WebNetSec
|Included in Pentest Suite
|Not included in Free
SQL Injection & XSS exploiters
|Not included in Free
|Not included in NetSec
|Not included in WebNetSec
|Included in Pentest Suite
|Not included in Free
Handlers (cookies, keystrokes, HTML content, source IPs, etc.)
|Not included in Free
|Not included in NetSec
|Not included in WebNetSec
|Included in Pentest Suite
|Not included in Free
Proof-of-exploitation capture
|Not included in Free
|Not included in NetSec
|Not included in WebNetSec
|Included in Pentest Suite
|Not included in Free
Asset & scan limits
Scanned assets per scan cycle
|Up to 5
|5-500+
|5-500+
|5-500+
|5-500+
Parallel scans
|2
|Based on assets quota
|Based on assets quota
|Based on assets quota
|Based on assets quota
Queued scans
|Up to 100
|Based on assets quota
|Based on assets quota
|Based on assets quota
|Based on assets quota
Scheduled scans
|25
|Based on assets quota
|Based on assets quota
|Based on assets quota
|Based on assets quota
Scan & findings management
Scheduled scans
|partial availability
|Included in NetSec
|Included in WebNetSec
|Included in Pentest Suite
|Included in Free
Automated scan flows with Pentest Robots
|Not included in Free
|Included in NetSec
|Included in WebNetSec
|Included in Pentest Suite
|Included in Free
AI-enriched vulnerability descriptions
|partial availability
|Included in NetSec
|Included in WebNetSec
|Included in Pentest Suite
|Included in Free
Add & edit automated and manual findings
|partial availability
|Included in NetSec
|Included in WebNetSec
|Included in Pentest Suite
|Included in Free
Editable finding templates
|partial availability
|Included in NetSec
|Included in WebNetSec
|Included in Pentest Suite
|Included in Free
Import findings from Burp Suite
|Not included in Free
|Not included in NetSec
|Not included in WebNetSec
|Included in Pentest Suite
|Not included in Free
Wordlists (defaults & custom)
|partial availability
|Included in NetSec
|Included in WebNetSec
|Included in Pentest Suite
|Included in Free
Notifications & continuous monitoring
Scan diff alerts (vulnerabilities, port scanning, subdomains)
|Included in Free
|Included in NetSec
|Included in WebNetSec
|Included in Pentest Suite
|Included in Free
Custom notifications
|Included in Free
|Included in NetSec
|Included in WebNetSec
|Included in Pentest Suite
|Included in Free
Continuous attack surface monitoring for specific assets
|partial availability
|Included in NetSec
|Included in WebNetSec
|Included in Pentest Suite
|Included in Free
Reporting & Exports
Scan results exports (PDF, HTML, CSV, XLSX)
|Included in Free
|Included in NetSec
|Included in WebNetSec
|Included in Pentest Suite
|Included in Free
Aggregated exports from multiple scans
|Included in Free
|Included in NetSec
|Included in WebNetSec
|Included in Pentest Suite
|Included in Free
Exportable attack surface map (CSV, JSON)
|Included in Free
|Included in NetSec
|Included in WebNetSec
|Included in Pentest Suite
|Included in Free
Pentest report generator (editable DOCX, Google Doc)
|Not included in Free
|Not included in NetSec
|Not included in WebNetSec
|Included in Pentest Suite
|Not included in Free
Branded reports & emails [add-on]
|Not included in Free
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
Integrations
API access
|Not included in Free
|Included in NetSec
|Included in WebNetSec
|Included in Pentest Suite
|Included in Free
Webhook alerts
|Not included in Free
|Included in NetSec
|Included in WebNetSec
|Included in Pentest Suite
|Included in Free
MCP server
|Not included in Free
|Included in NetSec
|Included in WebNetSec
|Included in Pentest Suite
|Included in Free
Workflow integrations (email, Jira, Microsoft Teams, Slack, Discord, etc.)
|Email only
|Included in NetSec
|Included in WebNetSec
|Included in Pentest Suite
|Included in Free
Cloud integrations (import targets from AWS)
|Not included in Free
|Included in NetSec
|Included in WebNetSec
|Included in Pentest Suite
|Included in Free
Compliance & risk management integrations (Vanta, Nucleus Security)
|Not included in Free
|Included in NetSec
|Included in WebNetSec
|Included in Pentest Suite
|Included in Free
Team management & sharing
Workspaces
|1
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
Unlimited team members
|Not included in Free
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
Data management
Historical data storage period
|90 days
|1-year
|1-year
|2-years
|1-year
Account security
Two-factor authentication (2FA)
|Included in Free
|Included in NetSec
|Included in WebNetSec
|Included in Pentest Suite
|Included in Free
User login history
|Included in Free
|Included in NetSec
|Included in WebNetSec
|Included in Pentest Suite
|Included in Free
Dedicated support
Premium support with max. 48 hours SLA
|Not included in Free
|Not included in NetSec
|Not included in WebNetSec
|Included in Pentest Suite
|Not included in Free
Additional payment options
Wire transfer or pro-forma invoice (for min. 1-year subscriptions)
|Not included in Free
|Included in NetSec
|Included in WebNetSec
|Included in Pentest Suite
|Included in Free
Expert security testing services
For organizations looking for meticulous, managed penetration tests and red team engagements that surface real risks for business continuity.
Join our exclusive Partner Network
Expand your offering with a proprietary product for security and IT teams in large organizations. Help them align and streamline vulnerability assessments and penetration testing activities ranging from attack surface mapping to precise, proof-based reporting.
Technology vetted by industry pros
Based on revenue growth
Companies to watch
Best Vulnerability Management Solution (highly commended)
FAQ(s)
What is an asset?
An asset in Pentest-Tools.com is a single hostname or IP address that you scan. It's what counts toward your plan limits and billing.
One asset can have multiple targets (like different URLs for the same domain).
Subdomains (e.g., app.example.com) and individual IPs in a range are counted as separate assets.
Scanning an asset once or multiple times still only counts as one scanned asset.
You have full visibility into your scanned assets (including deleted items) and scan history (including deleted items), and we make sure your usage is clear and fair.
What payment methods do you accept?
We accept debit and credit cards, as well as invoices, wire transfers, and other local payments (terms and conditions apply in accordance with our payment processor).
All payments are processed via FastSpring , which is under contract with PentestTools SA (our legal company name) to process orders and collect payments worldwide.
Can I scale my usage up or down whenever I need to?
Yes - flexibility is a core part of our plans.
You can scale your usage in three ways:
Change how many assets you scan (up to 500): Add or remove assets anytime. Adding assets apply immediately and you can choose whether the adjustment is for the current billing cycle or ongoing. Removing assets takes effect starting your next billing cycle.
Adjust your add-ons: Turn specific capabilities (like branded reports & emails or internal assessments) on or off as needed. Changes take effect just as with assets: if you add an add-on, the change applies instantly; if you remove an add-on, the change applies at the start of your next billing cycle.
Switch plans (monthly or yearly): You can upgrade or downgrade your plan at any time. Upgrades apply immediately and downgrades apply starting with your next billing cycle.
If you need 500+ assets, then please contact our sales team for a custom plan.
Keep in mind: there are no penalties for scaling down, and expanding your usage — even mid-month — is straightforward. Whether your scope is expanding or you're tightening your focus, the pricing adapts with you.
Can I cancel or modify my plan at any time?
You can adjust your plan as your needs evolve - with a few details depending on your billing setup:
Monthly plans can be canceled or changed anytime, with upgrades taking effect immediately, and downgrades applying at the end of your current billing cycle.
Annual plans have a fixed term, but you can still scale up your usage (like adding assets or features) at any point. Full plan changes can be made when your renewal comes up.
If you're on an invoice-based or custom plan, just contact our team - we'll walk you through your options and help ensure your setup fits your current scope and workflow.
In case you are not 100% satisfied with the service, there is a 10 day money-back guarantee since your first payment. However, if you decide to continue using the subscription, no further refunds will be granted.
What if I forget to cancel the plan before the renewal?
We do not provide refunds for renewals, but you can cancel your subscriptionc at any time from your My account section and you'll still enjoy the full features of the product until the end of the billing period. After your plan expires, you'll still have access to past results and the Free edition of our product.
Is there a limit on the number of scans I can run?
No. You can run as many scans as you want against the number of scanned assets included in your plan and their targets. Only parallel scans are limited based on the number of scanned assets included in your plan.
Important to know:
each of the scanned assets can have multiple targets, but we charge by scanned assets
you can rescan each asset multiple times, we only count it once as a scanned asset
the number of scanned assets resets monthly in accordance with your plan limit
However, if you want to perform multiple scans in parallel, you can buy more scanned assets for your plan which also increases your parallel scan limit.
What happens if I reach my plan's limits?
Our plan structure is designed to reduce hard limits and give you more control.
You'll only need to switch to a different plan if you want to unlock additional capabilities (like vulnerability exploitation or advanced reporting).
But, for most teams, growing usage just means adding more assets or turning on an add-on - not replacing your plan entirely:
You can scale asset usage instantly via the dashboard or via Sales for invoiced accounts. You can choose between 5 and 500 asset intervals or request a custom offer for 500+ assets.
Adding or removing add-ons is just as simple. If you want to add a new add-on, the change takes effect immediately and if you want to remove add-ons, the change applies starting with your next billing cycle.
This gives you more breathing room to test, expand, and adapt without running into frustrating caps or hidden upgrade triggers.
How does usage reset?
Your scanned asset limit resets automatically at the start of each scan cycle. We remind you that Pentest-Tools.com defines a scan cycle as a monthly period for your scanned asset limit, no matter if you're on a monthly or annual plan.
At the beginning of each new scan cycle, your scanned asset count returns to zero, and you'll have access to your full allocation again.
If you upgrade mid-cycle (for example, to add more assets), the changes apply right away, and your new limits will reset again according to the scan cycle.
What is a scan cycle?
Pentest-Tools.com defines a scan cycle as a monthly period for your scanned asset limit, depending on your plan.
For instance, if your plan allows up to 5 scanned assets, we'll count those 5 scanned assets within a month's timeframe and then reset it the following month.
How many assets can I add?
We make a distinction between added assets and scanned assets.
The maximum number of added assets is calculated as a lifetime number in your account. Also, you can always delete old/unused assets to make space for new ones.
The maximum number of scanned assets is the one you chose when you created your account. We define a scanned asset as such if at least a scan started successfully (no connection error / no VPN error / no failed to start issues). Scanned asset limits reset every month.
Does Pentest-Tools.com include AI features?
Yes - and AI-enhanced capabilities are built into the product, not added on top.
We use AI in specific parts of the scanning workflow where it improves accuracy: to reduce false positives during web application scanning, to expand crawler coverage into deeper application paths, and to handle complex or multi-step login flows during authenticated scans. Network Scanner results also include AI-enriched vulnerability descriptions to reduce manual triage. Core scanning and validation remain deterministic. AI improves the signal; our engines confirm the exposure.
For teams that use AI assistants like Claude or Cursor, our MCP server lets you trigger scans, pull findings, and filter results using natural language - with human approval required for every tool call.
How do you keep my data secure?
Data privacy is one of our top priorities.
Our infrastructure is hosted by Linode, whose security practices further strengthen our product — see Linode security.
Starting August 4, 2026, new customers can choose to host their data in the United States or Europe. Existing customers stay in Europe for now, we'll share more on hosting migration options in the upcoming weeks.
All payment data is securely handled by our trusted payment processor, FastSpring. We never store or process your payment details directly. Read all about FastSpring's privacy policy.
Plus. we're fully GDPR compliant and committed to protecting your personal data accordingly.