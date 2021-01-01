Choose your plan

Basic Up to 10 targets A target is a hostname or an IP address of the system you want to scan. All URLs that belong to the same target (e.g. same hostname) count as a single target. 110 /month Sign up for Basic

Advanced Up to 100 targets A target is a hostname or an IP address of the system you want to scan. All URLs that belong to the same target (e.g. same hostname) count as a single target. 290 /month Sign up for Advanced