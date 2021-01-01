Pricing
Basic
Up to 10
Advanced
Up to 100
What's included
Basic
-
Medium business scope
Up to 100 targets.
-
Fast testing
Up to 5 parallel scans.
-
Scan behind logged in
Website scanning as an authenticated user.
-
Scan internal networks
Scanning through VPN to reach internal hosts.
-
Advanced reporting
Generate editable (.docx) pentest reports, ready to be delivered.
-
Continuous security monitoring
Schedule periodic scans and receive reports by email.
Teams
Up to 1000
Enterprise
More than 1000
NextWave has been relying on Pentest-Tools.com for several years now. I’ve tried some of the other pentest systems, but none have the exceptional breadth of quality tools AND reasonable pricing we can afford. This makes Pentest-Tools.com a core part of our company’s network security offering. I highly recommend it.
Basic
Up to 10
Advanced
Up to 100
|Feature by Plans
|Basic
Up to 10
targets
|Advanced
Up to 100
targets
|Teams
Up to 1000
targets
|Pricing
|Tools
|
Web vulnerability scanners
|Included in Basic
|Included in Advanced
|Included in Teams
|
Network vulnerability scanners
|Included in Basic
|Included in Advanced
|Included in Teams
|
Offensive tools
|Included in Basic
|Included in Advanced
|Included in Teams
|
Reconnaissance tools
|Included in Basic
|Included in Advanced
|Included in Teams
|Targets / scans
|
Maximum number of targets
|Up to 10 parallel scans
|Up to 100 parallel scans
|Up to 1000 parallel scans
|
Maximum parallel scans
|Up to 2 parallel scans
|Up to 5 parallel scans
|Up to 10 parallel scans
|Features
|
Automation capabilities
|Included in Basic
|Included in Advanced
|Included in Teams
|
Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)
|Included in Basic
|Included in Advanced
|Included in Teams
|
Scan behind login
|Not included in Basic
|Included in Advanced
|Included in Teams
|
Internal network scanning (through VPN)
|Not included in Basic
|Included in Advanced
|Included in Teams
|
Scheduled periodic scans
|Not included in Basic
|Included in Advanced
|Included in Teams
|
API access
|Not included in Basic
|Not included in Advanced
|Included in Teams
|
Multi-user access
|Not included in Basic
|Not included in Advanced
|Included in Teams
|
Integrations
|Not included in Basic
|Not included in Advanced
|Included in Teams
|Reports
|
Export simple reports (PDF, HTML, CSV)
|Included in Basic
|Included in Advanced
|Included in Teams
|
Advanced editable reports (DOCX)
|Not included in Basic
|Included in Advanced
|Included in Teams
|
White label reports
|Not included in Basic
|Not included in Advanced
|Included in Teams
|Dedicated support
|
Premium support
|Not included in Basic
|Not included in Advanced
|Included in Teams
|Billing
|
Additional payment methods
|Not included in Basic
|Not included in Advanced
|Included in Teams
|Choose your plan
Basic
Up to 10
targets
Advanced
Up to 100
targets
Teams
Up to 1000
targets
We accept Visa, MasterCard, Discover, American Express, and JCB, as well as check cards and ATM cards if they are issued by one of these major credit card companies. We also accept payment through PayPal and Amazon, as well as checks, money orders, and wire transfers.
All payments are processed via FastSpring, which is under contract with PentestTools SRL to process orders and collect payments worldwide.