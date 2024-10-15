An enhanced version of our Website Vulnerability Scanner

To check the security of a web application or server, you need an automated scanner to save time spent on manual work.

Our Website Vulnerability Scanner does that and much more (including detecting widespread vulnerabilities like Log4Shell)!

We’ve worked on improving the current version of the website scanner by adding new capabilities. To achieve that, our team created a custom scanning engine built on top of the free OWASP ZAP tool.

Here are the improvements added on top of the old website scanner (Nikto-based):