All the Pentest-Tools.com features you can use right now
Chain and max out the 20+ tools on the platform with the features we’ve built to make them fit into your workflow.
Attack Surface mapping
Automatically created from your scan results, the Attack Surface gives you an in-depth view of your targets’ exposure. It includes all the hosts, ports, services, technologies, etc. for the targets in your current workspace.
Internal scanning
Simulate an attacker with local network access with our dedicated VPN agent. Run any of our security tools through encrypted VPN tunnels and discover vulnerabilities in secluded networks, intranets, private clouds, or restricted-access systems. This feature also lets you route scans through your own servers!
Authenticated scanning
Scan behind login pages in web applications to pinpoint vulnerabilities as an authenticated user. Our Website Vulnerability Scanner offers multiple authentication methods ranging from username/password combinations to custom headers, cookies, and recorded login sessions.
Pentest reporting tool
Pull findings from multiple tools into a pentest report in under 3 minutes, complete with pre-filled executive summary, vulnerability and risk descriptions, and remediation advice. Make your best work replicable with customizable templates for findings, engagements, and reports. When you’re ready, export your report in .DOCX, PDF, HTML, and other formats.
Branded reports & emails
Send branded reports for assessments, pentests, and compliance directly from your Pentest-Tools.com account. Manage and email professional, editable DOCX pentest reports. Export individual or aggregated scan results in formats like PDF, HTML, CSV, and XLSX. Keep every report consistent and on-brand, and deliver it all from one place.
Pentest Robots
Pentest Robots orchestrate multiple tools and perform targeted testing based on strict conditioning that you define. Chain our tools based on your know-how and experience into a pentest robot or use choose from our predefined, ready-to-use pentest robots and get a flow you can automatically run (Scan with Robot) against any of your targets to discover specific types of security issues.
The Machine Learning Classifier
Automatically reduce false positives by 50% in your web fuzzing scans. The ML Classifier analyzes each HTML response in every scan, using a purpose-built machine learning model to triage results and highlight real issues. Integrated into the Website Vulnerability Scanner and URL Fuzzer — no setup or tuning required.
Integrations
Connect your favorite tools and automate security workflows with Pentest-Tools.com integrations.
Send findings to Jira, get real-time alerts via Slack, Teams or Discord, and push scan data anywhere with webhooks.
Import AWS EC2 IPs and S3 targets for bulk scanning, run scans in CI/CD or GitHub Actions, and embed evidence-backed results via our REST API.
Sync with Vanta for compliance and manage vulnerabilities in Nucleus Security.
Collaboration
Stay organized, aligned, and efficient when your team works in Pentest-Tools.com. With role-based permissions, shared workspaces, and clear task ownership, it’s easy to coordinate testing, share validated results, and keep everyone focused without duplication or data sprawl.
Scan management: scheduling, templates, bulk scanning
Monitor your systems' security with scheduled scans combined with notifications and scan reports sent to your inbox. Combine multiple tools in scan templates for even wider coverage and deeper results, and use bulk scanning to assess multiple targets at once. This level of automation keeps you in control and also saves you time by erasing a lot of manual work.
Findings management
Centralize your vulnerability data in a single, deduplicated view. Automatically group recurring issues from web and network scans to reduce noise. Add manual findings, import external data, and sync valid results with your issue trackers to speed up remediation.
Workspaces
Keep your engagements organized with workspaces. Group multiple assets in a specific workspace to ensure all your work pools into a single source of truth. This feature offers the flexibility of moving targets between workspaces, deleting them, and also giving colleagues access to a specific workspace to make collaboration easier.
Wordlists
Use the default wordlists we provide with tools such as our URL Fuzzer, Password Auditor, Subdomain Finder to make DNS Enumeration, fuzzing, or brute-forcing more efficient.
You can also upload your own wordlists (up to 50,000 words) to increase your chances of discovering juicy details about your targets or to gain initial access.
Vulnerability monitoring
Stop chasing false positives and focus on what’s changed. Our vulnerability monitoring runs continuous, scheduled scans across your web apps, networks, and cloud. You only get smart "diff alerts" for meaningful changes: new, resolved, or updated findings.
This kind of precision lets you validate patches instantly, sweep for new CVEs, and generate audit-ready evidence for compliance.