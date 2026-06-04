Connect your favorite tools and automate security workflows with Pentest-Tools.com integrations.

Send findings to Jira, get real-time alerts via Slack, Teams or Discord, and push scan data anywhere with webhooks.

Import AWS EC2 IPs and S3 targets for bulk scanning, run scans in CI/CD or GitHub Actions, and embed evidence-backed results via our REST API.

Sync with Vanta for compliance and manage vulnerabilities in Nucleus Security.